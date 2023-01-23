Orlando Health Selects Biofourmis to Enable Optimal Hospital-Level Care in Patients' Homes

Multi-year agreement to launch in early 2023

Biofourmis selected due to industry-leading technological capabilities as well as breadth of operational, clinical and technology services for its end-to-end solution

BOSTON and ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Biofourmis, a leading global technology-enabled care delivery provider, announced today a multi-year agreement with Orlando Health, a non-profit healthcare organization that serves the southeastern United States. Orlando Health will leverage Biofourmis' solution to support its program, which will enable providers across Central Florida to safely and effectively deliver hospital-level care to patients in their homes.

Orlando Health is a 3,238-bed system that includes 23 hospitals and emergency departments—18 of which are currently operational with five coming soon. More than 4,000 physicians representing more than 100 medical specialties and subspecialties have privileges across the Orlando Health system, which employs more than 25,000 team members and more than 1,200 physicians. In its FY 2022, Orlando Health served more than 142,000 inpatients and 3.9 million outpatients.

"We have been working closely with Orlando Health to develop a program that we anticipate will become one of the largest and most successful hospital-at-home programs in the U.S. and expand high-quality hospital-level care access across Central Florida," said Kuldeep Singh Rajput, CEO and founder of Biofourmis. "Our solution is purpose built to scale as rapidly and as large as Orlando Health needs, including our end-to-end technology platform that delivers a comprehensive, continuously updated patient view and actionable care insights, as well as around-the-clock support from our technical, operational and clinical teams. In a short time, we expect hospital-at-home to become a popular care service for patients across the region, which will also ensure adequate access for critically ill and injured patients who require facility-based care."

Prepared to Grow

Orlando Health's hospital-at-home program is expected to launch in early 2023. Patient volume is expected to grow steadily as the health system gains experience with the new care delivery approach.

Biofourmis' solution continuously collects vital signs and physiologic signals, and its FDA-cleared Biovitals™ Analytics Engine creates a personalized baseline for each patient that can help clinicians provide the appropriate care. Orlando Health providers can review all data and insights on the continuously updated clinician dashboard and, in a glance, providers can evaluate each patient trajectory. Patients will also have access to their providers through home visits, as well as virtual visits and other communication through a patient app.

Orlando Health selected Biofourmis after a rigorous proposal evaluation process that included four other potential vendors. In addition to the Biofourmis solution's advanced remote patient monitoring and management and data science capabilities, Orlando Health chose Biofourmis due to the broad array of end-to-end services offered with the platform, including in-home ancillary service ordering and coordination, provider scheduling, patient support, and seamless interoperability with the health system's Epic electronic health record system.

"Delivering hospital-level care within the patient's home has been a goal for Orlando Health. This comprehensive solution ensures the safest, highest-quality care as well as ease-of-use for patients and providers," said Jamal Hakim, MD, Orlando Health Chief Operating Officer. "We are confident that our organization's dedicated focus on patients, clinical excellence, and operational efficiency—supported by Biofourmis' solution—will drive the growth of a successful hospital-at-home program."

About Biofourmis

Biofourmis brings the right care to every person, no matter where they are. The company's AI-driven solution collects and analyzes over 120 biomarkers in real time and identifies shifts that require proactive interventions. This vital innovation provides people everywhere with connected access to hospital-level services, virtual provider networks for remote care, and life-changing clinical trials—all without leaving their homes. Trusted by leading health systems, payers, biopharma companies and patients alike, Biofourmis' connected platform improves patient outcomes, prevents hospital readmissions, accelerates drug development, and closes critical gaps in care—ultimately making science smarter, healthcare simpler, and patients healthier. Biofourmis is a global technology company enabling care delivery, with headquarters in Boston and key offices in Singapore and India. For more information, visit biofourmis.com and follow Biofourmis on LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

About Orlando Health

Orlando Health, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, is a not-for-profit healthcare organization with $8.1 billion of assets under management that serves the southeastern United States.

Founded more than 100 years ago, the healthcare system is recognized around the world for Central Florida's only pediatric and adult Level I Trauma program as well as the only state-accredited Level II Adult Trauma Center in Pinellas County. It is the home of the nation's largest neonatal intensive care unit under one roof, the only system in the southeast to offer open fetal surgery to repair the most severe forms of spina bifida, the site of an Olympic athlete training facility and operator of one of the largest and highest performing clinically integrated networks in the region. Orlando Health has pioneered life-changing medical research and its Graduate Medical Education program hosts more than 350 residents and fellows.

The system also includes nine specialty institutes, more than 100 adult and pediatric primary care practices, skilled nursing facilities, an in-patient behavioral health facility under the management of Acadia Healthcare, and more than 60 outpatient facilities that include imaging and laboratory services, wound care centers, home healthcare services in partnership with LHC Group, and urgent care centers in partnership with FastMed Urgent Care.

The healthcare system provided more than $782 million in total value to the communities it serves in the form of charity care, community benefit programs and services, community building activities and more in FY 21, the most recent period for which this information is available. Additional information can be found at http://www.orlandohealth.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @orlandohealth.

