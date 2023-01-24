Abel Noser Solutions Launches a Powerful Fixed Income Regulatory and Compliance Product

Compliance+ Expanded with Comprehensive Global Fixed Income Coverage

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Abel Noser Solutions announced today that it has launched a fixed income trade surveillance product within the company's innovative Compliance+ suite. Compliance officers can use this powerful new tool to monitor fixed income trades for identifying cross trades, spoofing, marking the close, wash trades and many other violations. The platform provides an easy-to-navigate and graphically attractive front-end to quickly review compliance alerts or change thresholds. The new tool is targeted toward compliance officers of investment advisors, hedge funds, broker-dealers, and e-trading platforms.

The fixed income related features include a scalable platform to support increased regulatory scrutiny across fixed income asset classes, granular performance data for individual traders, and custom surveillance rules and reporting options to meet specific requirements. This upgrade builds on the company's existing fixed-income TCA suite and equity compliance package.

"Users will be impressed by the product's comprehensive global coverage across all fixed income asset classes including credit, rates, municipals, and mortgages," said Alex Sedgwick, Head of Fixed Income for Abel Noser Solutions. "With over 90 different measures and a variety of reports, Compliance+ is meant to be useful to both buy-side and sell-side clients."

"In this dynamic and prescriptive regulatory climate," said Peter Weiler, Co-CEO of Abel Noser, "Compliance+ offers reassurance to equity and fixed income clients by protecting their firms from unwelcome reputational and operational risk by carefully monitoring all trading activity in a systematic and comprehensive manner."

"As regulatory reporting has become more complex, investment firms face unprecedented challenges relating to US and European oversight," remarked Brett MacLeod, Head of Abel Noser's Sell-Side Division. "Customers and regulators alike are demanding an increased level of transparency which requires enhanced auditing of historical trade data and compliance oversight. Fixed Income Compliance+ addresses this industry need."

About Abel Noser Solutions

Abel Noser Solutions has long been respected as a leader in the campaign to lower the costs associated with trading. With over 500 clients worldwide, the company offers multi-asset software products along with consultative and bespoke services in the areas of trade analytics, regulatory compliance, and trade surveillance. The firm continues to hold its place as the leading fintech innovator in TCA, compliance software, and service solutions. Learn more at www.abelnoser.com.

