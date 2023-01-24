AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of December 31, 2022.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
Portfolio %
1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 02/15/27
1.49 %
2) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.875%, 08/15/28
0.73 %
3) CCO Holdings 4.50%, 08/15/30 - 06/01/33
0.69 %
4) Dominican Repubic Intl Bond 8.625%, 04/20/27
0.66 %
5) CCO Holdings 4.75%, 02/01/32
0.65 %
6) Sirius XM Radio, Inc. 4.00%, 07/15/28
0.55 %
7) Altice France SA/France 5.125%, 07/15/29
0.52 %
8) Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC 7.35%, 11/04/27
0.51 %
9) AMMC CLO 25 Ltd. 11.454%, 04/15/35
0.50 %
10) Royal Caribbean Cruises 5.50%, 08/31/26 - 04/01/28
0.49 %
Investment Type
Portfolio %
Corporates - Non-Investment Grade
Industrial
Communications - Media
6.87 %
Consumer Non-Cyclical
6.25 %
Energy
4.60 %
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
3.97 %
Communications - Telecommunications
3.42 %
Basic
3.40 %
Services
3.32 %
Consumer Cyclical - Other
3.30 %
Capital Goods
3.27 %
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
2.85 %
Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment
2.63 %
Technology
2.57 %
Transportation - Services
1.21 %
Transportation - Airlines
0.80 %
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
0.67 %
Other Industrial
0.21 %
SUBTOTAL
49.34 %
Credit Default Swaps
17.41 %
Financial Institutions
Finance
1.89 %
REITs
1.07 %
Brokerage
0.95 %
Banking
0.84 %
Other Finance
0.61 %
Insurance
0.58 %
SUBTOTAL
5.94 %
Utility
Electric
0.43 %
Natural Gas
0.17 %
Other Utility
0.15 %
SUBTOTAL
0.75 %
SUBTOTAL
73.44 %
Corporates - Investment Grade
Financial Institutions
Banking
4.65 %
Insurance
1.42 %
Finance
0.76 %
REITs
0.29 %
Brokerage
0.13 %
SUBTOTAL
7.25 %
Industrial
Energy
1.25 %
Basic
0.98 %
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.89 %
Communications - Media
0.65 %
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.62 %
Technology
0.46 %
Transportation - Airlines
0.33 %
Capital Goods
0.28 %
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
0.24 %
Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment
0.22 %
Other Industrial
0.20 %
Communications - Telecommunications
0.18 %
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
0.12 %
Services
0.05 %
Transportation - Railroads
0.04 %
SUBTOTAL
6.51 %
Utility
Electric
0.20 %
SUBTOTAL
0.20 %
SUBTOTAL
13.96 %
Interest Rate Futures
11.80 %
Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds
Industrial
Basic
1.27 %
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.97 %
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.81 %
Energy
0.74 %
Capital Goods
0.35 %
Technology
0.21 %
Communications - Media
0.11 %
Communications - Telecommunications
0.09 %
Services
0.05 %
Transportation - Services
0.02 %
SUBTOTAL
4.62 %
Utility
Electric
0.34 %
SUBTOTAL
0.34 %
Financial Institutions
REITs
0.10 %
Insurance
0.04 %
Finance
0.02 %
Other Finance
0.01 %
SUBTOTAL
0.17 %
SUBTOTAL
5.13 %
Collateralized Mortgage Obligations
Risk Share Floating Rate
3.81 %
Non-Agency Fixed Rate
0.41 %
Agency Fixed Rate
0.34 %
Non-Agency Floating Rate
0.34 %
SUBTOTAL
4.90 %
Bank Loans
Industrial
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.91 %
Technology
0.79 %
Communications - Telecommunications
0.73 %
Capital Goods
0.55 %
Energy
0.47 %
Other Industrial
0.32 %
Communications - Media
0.23 %
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
0.14 %
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.12 %
Services
0.12 %
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
0.09 %
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
0.05 %
SUBTOTAL
4.52 %
Utility
Electric
0.19 %
SUBTOTAL
0.19 %
Financial Institutions
Finance
0.03 %
SUBTOTAL
0.03 %
SUBTOTAL
4.74 %
Collateralized Loan Obligations
CLO - Floating Rate
4.72 %
SUBTOTAL
4.72 %
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities
Credit Default Swaps
3.65 %
Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS
0.79 %
Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS
0.03 %
SUBTOTAL
4.47 %
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
3.91 %
Credit Default Swaps
0.28 %
SUBTOTAL
4.19 %
Global Governments
2.88 %
Total Return Swaps
1.09 %
Common Stocks
0.95 %
Quasi-Sovereigns
Quasi-Sovereign Bonds
0.81 %
SUBTOTAL
0.81 %
Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds
0.46 %
Inflation-Linked Securities
0.21 %
Asset-Backed Securities
Other ABS - Fixed Rate
0.12 %
Autos - Fixed Rate
0.08 %
SUBTOTAL
0.20 %
Preferred Stocks
Industrials
0.18 %
SUBTOTAL
0.18 %
Interest Rate Swaps
-0.01 %
Forward Currency Exchange Contracts
Currency Instruments
-0.15 %
SUBTOTAL
-0.15 %
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
-1.02 %
Cash & Cash Equivalents
Funds and Investment Trusts
0.62 %
U.S. Treasury Bills
0.22 %
Cash
0.19 %
SUBTOTAL
1.03 %
Derivative Offsets
Futures Offsets
-11.83 %
Swap Offsets
-22.15 %
SUBTOTAL
-33.98 %
TOTAL
100.00 %
Country Breakdown
Portfolio %
United States
68.73 %
United Kingdom
4.42 %
France
2.37 %
Luxembourg
2.05 %
Germany
1.80 %
Canada
1.63 %
Italy
1.41 %
Brazil
1.39 %
Mexico
1.16 %
Spain
1.13 %
Netherlands
0.78 %
India
0.69 %
Switzerland
0.68 %
Dominican Republic
0.66 %
Colombia
0.59 %
Australia
0.58 %
Hong Kong
0.56 %
Bahrain
0.55 %
China
0.52 %
Israel
0.51 %
Macau
0.50 %
Sweden
0.50 %
Cote D'Ivoire
0.46 %
Finland
0.46 %
Oman
0.40 %
Ireland
0.39 %
Peru
0.36 %
Angola
0.34 %
Nigeria
0.32 %
Senegal
0.28 %
Norway
0.26 %
Gabon
0.24 %
Indonesia
0.21 %
Egypt
0.19 %
Jersey (Channel Islands)
0.18 %
Denmark
0.16 %
Ecuador
0.16 %
Argentina
0.15 %
Ukraine
0.15 %
Zambia
0.15 %
Kazakhstan
0.14 %
El Salvador
0.13 %
Japan
0.13 %
South Africa
0.13 %
Turkey
0.13 %
Guatemala
0.10 %
Panama
0.09 %
Ghana
0.07 %
Jamaica
0.06 %
Venezuela
0.06 %
Chile
0.05 %
Belgium
0.04 %
Bermuda
0.04 %
Kuwait
0.04 %
Morocco
0.04 %
Cayman Islands
0.02 %
Czech Republic
0.02 %
Trinidad and Tobago
0.02 %
Cash & Cash Equivalents
0.62 %
Total Investments
100.00 %
Net Currency Exposure Breakdown
Portfolio %
US Dollar
100.31 %
Norwegian Krone
0.02 %
Argentine Peso
0.01 %
Mexican Peso
0.01 %
New Zealand Dollar
0.01 %
Polish Zloty
0.01 %
New Taiwan Dollar
0.01 %
Canadian Dollar
-0.01 %
Swiss Franc
-0.01 %
Chinese Yuan Renminbi (Offshore)
-0.01 %
Indian Rupee
-0.01 %
South Korean Won
-0.01 %
Pound Sterling
-0.02 %
Colombian Peso
-0.11 %
Euro
-0.20 %
Total Net Assets
100.00 %
Credit Rating
Portfolio %
AAA
5.52 %
AA
0.60 %
A
2.23 %
BBB
14.56 %
BB
38.37 %
B
28.65 %
CCC
6.78 %
CC
0.14 %
C
0.08 %
D
0.02 %
Not Rated
3.52 %
Short Term Investments
0.84 %
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
-1.02 %
N/A
-0.29 %
Total
100.00 %
Bonds by Maturity
Portfolio %
Less than 1 Year
2.24 %
1 To 5 Years
45.25 %
5 To 10 Years
43.99 %
10 To 20 Years
3.23 %
20 To 30 Years
1.61 %
More than 30 Years
2.73 %
Other
0.95 %
Total Net Assets
100.00 %
Portfolio Statistics:
Average Coupon:
7.39 %
Average Bond Price:
87.37
Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):
Bank Borrowing:
0.00 %
Investment Operations:*
23.88 %
Preferred Stock:
0.00 %
Tender Option Bonds:
0.00 %
VMTP Shares:
0.00 %
Total Fund Leverage:
23.88 %
Average Maturity:
6.25 Years
Effective Duration:
4.17 Years
Total Net Assets:
$894.60 Million
Net Asset Value:
$10.37
Total Number of Holdings:
1,566
Portfolio Turnover:
40.00 %
* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.
