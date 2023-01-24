BetterVet Adds Two New Executives to the Leadership Team, Nicole Leiter, as COO, and Mark Prather as Board Member

BOSTON, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BetterVet, the industry leader in mobile veterinary care, is excited to announce the addition of two experienced leaders to their growing team. Nicole Leiter joins BetterVet as Chief Operating Officer and Mark Prather as Board Member.

New COO Nicole Leiter comes to BetterVet with 28 years of operational experience and expertise. Leiter spent 25 years at Walgreens, where she held multiple senior leadership roles responsible for retail operations, product development and technology transformation, strategic partnerships, and innovation. Following her time at Walgreens, Leiter joined the senior leadership team at McKesson building a new customer segment focused on digital-first pharmacies. Experience driving business results via quality healthcare delivery at scale, Leiter's skills in the healthcare industry are an excellent fit with BetterVet's business goals. "I am thrilled to bring my experience growing a healthcare brand to my new position with BetterVet," says Leiter, "and I look forward to making high-quality mobile veterinary care even more accessible. It's an exciting time to be coming aboard." Leiter received a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, a Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of Nebraska Medical Center, and a Master in Business Administration with a focus in International Business from Fort Hays State University.

Mark Prather, MD, MBA, is the co-founder and current CEO of Dispatch Health, an in-home healthcare group backed by Alta Partners. Dr. Prather looks forward to bringing his home-based medical care expertise to his BetterVet Board of Directors role. "I am happy to offer my perspective as a doctor and leader to the BetterVet Board," says Dr. Prather. "This is a fantastic group of people with a long list of incredible skills and I look forward to working with all of them." Dr. Prather completed his undergraduate studies at Vanderbilt University and attended medical school at UCLA. He completed his residency training in emergency medicine at Denver Health and Hospitals where he served as Chief Resident. He obtained his MBA from the University of Colorado.

In addition to Leiter and Prather joining the team, the company is pleased to announce that Carolina Goncebat, co-founder, will be transitioning from COO to Chief Revenue Officer. "We are delighted to have a team that reflects our vision for continued growth and success," says Bruce Herzfelder, Co-founder and CEO. "With the addition of Nicole and Mark, and with Carolina as CRO, I have no doubt that BetterVet will continue to make its mark as an industry leader."

BetterVet currently operates in over 20 markets including Boston, Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. With $40 million in Series A funding secured in November of 2022, BetterVet is poised to expand its presence in existing markets, add new markets, and launch additional services.

Founded by industry trailblazer Bruce Herzfelder and Dr. John de Jong, the former president of the AVMA and president-elect of the World Veterinary Association, BetterVet delivers comprehensive mobile vet care from coast to coast. BetterVet brings an exceptional level of veterinary care to pets in the comfort of their homes and saves pet parents valuable time and energy.

ABOUT BETTERVET

BetterVet®, founded in 2020, is leading the veterinary industry with its mobile, virtual, and Fear Free® approach to vet care. Combining technology with compassionate, world-class service, BetterVet delivers in-home pet care that leads with both science and heart. To learn more about BetterVet's mission of putting people and pets first as well as their suite of in-home veterinary services, visit bettervet.com.

