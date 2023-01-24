Enhanced iWave for Salesforce Integration Brings Automated Wealth Scoring to Nonprofits

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - iWave, the industry's top-rated fundraising intelligence platform, today announced that it has released new enhancements to the iWave for Salesforce integration on the Salesforce AppExchange. The latest version includes Automated Scoring, a new feature that enables fundraising professionals to understand the giving potential of new constituents, as soon as they are added to Salesforce. Additionally, nonprofits can optimize their cultivation efforts by using customizable scoring triggers to automatically receive the latest wealth and philanthropic intelligence in Salesforce.

Automated Scoring—new automation in iWave for Salesforce that further enhances the ability to prioritize donors who have additional giving potential and provides new cultivation and solicitation opportunities. (CNW Group/iWave) (PRNewswire)

By integrating iWave and Salesforce, fundraising professionals can enrich their internal Salesforce data with iWave's fundraising intelligence to identify ideal donors, find new prospects, personalize outreach, and ultimately raise more donations using a frictionless workflow. Automated Scoring further enhances the ability to prioritize donors who have additional giving potential, and provides new cultivation and solicitation opportunities.

Numerous studies have shown that timing is essential to maximizing fundraising outcome. For example, donors are much more likely to give a second gift within the first three months. With Automated Scoring enabled, a new donation that meets a pre-defined threshold can automatically trigger a constituent record to be updated with the latest available wealth and philanthropic data. This ensures that fundraising teams can determine the optimal ask amount and personalize cultivation using up-to-date fundraising intelligence. Other configurable scoring triggers include a new donation, a change of address, and more.

"It's known that good data provides a greater perspective and ability to do something more effectively, and therefore, is an essential component of decision-making at any forward-thinking organization," said Mary Cote, VP Product at iWave. "This is why we are so focused on providing the best-in-class and most accurate fundraising intelligence data. However, the exponential growth of data available on donors introduces a new challenge—ensuring good decision-making by having the most up-to-date donor intelligence. To address this challenge, we're introducing new automation within iWave for Salesforce so that constituent records can receive automatic updates with the latest wealth and giving data."

For more information on iWave for Salesforce, contact iWave or visit the AppExchange.

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 7,000 listings, 10 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

About iWave

iWave, the industry's top-rated fundraising intelligence solution, enables nonprofit organizations to fundraise with confidence. In a new era of nonprofit fundraising, iWave solves critical challenges facing fundraising professionals today: how to identify, qualify, and retain donors to raise more major gifts. iWave's intuitive and easy-to-use solutions give access to the industry's highest quality wealth and philanthropic information so you can determine who to ask, how much to ask for, and when to ask. Many of the largest education, healthcare, and nonprofit organizations in the World, rely on iWave to power their fundraising efforts.

iWave logo (CNW Group/iWave) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE iWave