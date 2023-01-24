Leading IT services and cybersecurity firm, Sourcepass, continues to invest in their client's experience through strategic hire of Chief Client Officer

As Sourcepass' Chief Client Officer, Matt McCarthy will lead the sales, marketing, and client strategy teams, providing strategic direction with a focus on client experience.

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sourcepass , a leading IT services and cybersecurity firm, has named Matt McCarthy as its new Chief Client Officer.

Sourcepass engages in digitizing the way small and mid-sized businesses access innovative IT solutions by making strategic acquisitions in the IT Managed Services space. Sourcepass is committed to eliminating the challenges that SMBs face worldwide, allowing them to focus on their core business. (PRNewswire)

Matt is driven to disrupt the stale IT services market with heavy innovation to create a differentiated and enhanced client experience. In his new role, he will be responsible for leading the sales, marketing, and client strategy teams toward related company goals. Matt's experience and leadership enables Sourcepass to continue their hyper-growth journey while delivering maximum value for their clients.

"Matt is a proven leader in building advanced client experience operations over the course of his career," said Sourcepass CEO, Chuck Canton. "His strategic addition to our team advances our commitment to providing an IT services experience that client's love."

"I could not be more excited to join Sourcepass' accelerated journey to modernize, innovate and disrupt the IT Services industry," said McCarthy. "With our robust technology portfolio, intuitive client platform and relentlessly passionate team, we are uniquely positioned to drive the success of our client's businesses."

A dynamic leader, Matt brings over twelve years of executive management experience in driving customer success. Matt served as the Director of Client Services for iCore Networks when they were successfully integrated into Vonage in 2015. Thereafter, Matt served at Vonage for seven years, starting as the Director of Client Services and advancing to Vice President of Customer Success. In addition to leading Customer Success, he was the VP & GM of a core business platform at Vonage. Most recently, Matt served as the Head of Global Account Management & Customer Relations for a software communications and productivity company, Nextiva.

About Sourcepass

Sourcepass puts you in control of your digital universe by providing the right blend of technologies working seamlessly and powerfully, enabling you to transform your business. For more information on how Sourcepass is revolutionizing the IT space through M&A and innovative client service delivery or to discuss receiving an IT experience that client's love, please visit us at www.sourcepass.com .

