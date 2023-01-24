NanoMosaic To Develop Novel Capture Methodologies as Dr. Abhishek Chatterjee Joins NanoMosaic Scientific Advisory Board

BOSTON, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NanoMosaic, the pioneer and leader of nanoneedle technology (MosaicNeedle™) for proteomics and multiomics, announced the establishment of Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) to support NanoMosaic's vision to bring the nanoneedle-powered digital proteomic tool to the life science research and the diagnostic community. Abhishek Chatterjee, Ph.D. joins NanoMosaic SAB.

Dr. Abhishek Chatterjee is Professor of Chemistry at Boston College. Dr. Chatterjee's lab combines elements of chemical biology, synthetic biology and virology to develop new strategies for understanding and manipulating biological processes in mammalian cells. Dr. Chatterjee has developed various novel genetic code expansion tools to allow site-specific incorporation of enabling noncanonical amino acids into proteins in vivo. Dr. Chatterjee is also co-founder, senior advisor and Chair of Scientific Advisory Board of BrickBio Inc.

"NanoMosaic's powerful MosaicNeedle™ technology has the potential to revolutionize the world of protein detection and quantification. With its great sensitivity over an exceptionally broad dynamic range, as well as its high throughput, it has opened the door to endless possibilities in this field", said Dr. Chatterjee, "I am thrilled to join the NanoMosaic SAB and help this talented team to explore the full potential of this groundbreaking technology" Dr. Chatterjee concluded.

"We are truly thrilled to have Abhishek on NanoMosaic SAB. His seminal work has led to precise, stable and highly efficient site-control of conjugation that unleashes the most optimal function of diagnostic and therapeutic molecules," said Dr. Qimin Quan, Co-Founder, CSO and Chair of SAB of NanoMosaic. "Enabling site-specific conjugation capabilities on the NanoMosaic Tessie™ platform will bring the performance and consistency of diagnostic assays to the next level" Quan concluded.

"Abhishek adds significant value to NanoMosaic, as the company embarks on developing next-generation probes, with novel scaffold and capture mechanisms, for nucleic acids and proteins," stated John Boyce, President, CEO, and Co-Founder of NanoMosaic, as well as Co-Founder of Tiger Gene, LLC. "These novel capture and interrogation methodologies, that work exclusively with nanoneedles will significantly benefit both the research and diagnostic endeavors of scientists and physicians" Boyce concluded.

On June 3rd 2022, NanoMosaic announced partnership with BrickBio to introduce site-specific, stable conjugation to the antibodies for the NanoMosaic CDx neurology panel. The novel antibody has been designed to have higher affinities and enhanced performance on NanoMosaic Tessie™ platform.

NanoMosaic, a Boston-based biotechnology company, is the only commercial entity to develop and leverage the power of nanoneedles, MosaicNeedles™, for protein detection and quantification to develop best-in-class assays for biomarker discovery and validation. The NanoMosaic platform, Tessie™, alleviates the bottlenecks in proteomics analysis and provides an end-to-end solution that enables first of its kind protein interrogation and multi-omics analysis within a single chip on one run. The proprietary technology enables rapid, end user customization for assay development for proteomic and/or nucleic acid content. The NanoMosaic platform allows researchers to push the frontiers in biomarker discovery and diagnostics.

