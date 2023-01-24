Panaya Announces a Complete S/4 360 Suite to Support SAP Customers on Their SAP S/4HANA Journey

Panaya expanded its offering to include an exclusive package for all phases of SAP S/4HANA transformation.

HACKENSACK, N.J., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Panaya, the leader in SaaS-based Change Intelligence and testing for ERP, CRM, and enterprise cloud applications, announced today a holistic solution for SAP S/4HANA migrations. The Panaya 360 suite is a one-stop shop, providing companies a complete package for gaining full coverage, visibility, and control throughout all stages of their digital transformation journey.

The new suite addresses the growing demand for a solution that simplifies the complexity of SAP S/4HANA migration projects and reduces the potential disruption to business operations. It accelerates and de-risks migration by precisely identifying the project scope and those processes that need to be re-engineered.

Panaya 360 is the most comprehensive solution on the market, starting with optimizing the ECC landscape, preparing for low-risk migration, and building the business case. The suite also includes SAP S/4HANA system conversion, version upgrades, and ongoing business changes.

Using Panaya, organizations can make informed upgrade and conversion decisions based on powerful, strategic landscape intelligence. Panaya's business process test management platform, designed for SAP, brings together unique AI and business-IT collaboration features for smart end-to-end testing. After deploying Panaya's testing solutions, customers report having saved time and reduced costs by up to 85%, going to production much faster and safer.

Panaya's services are already used by hundreds of companies worldwide. Organizations choose Panaya for its expertise in SAP S/4HANA system transformation projects and its business-process-centric testing approach. In the case of Terumo Europe, a leading medical provider, the company was able to complete its migration from ECC to SAP S/4HANA in just 9 months, within budget and in accordance with a challenging timeline, thanks to the Panaya solutions.

"Panaya played a crucial role in ensuring we could support a decentralized testing effort. Without Panaya, the deadline would have never been met," said Peter Tombeur, IT Manager for Terumo Europe.

The new Panaya 360 suite provides real-time information, enabling customers to make optimized business decisions and gain full coverage of their existing and future landscape.

"The benefits are clear for operations, cost optimization, and resource redeployment. We provide our clients peace of mind and confidence to navigate through the migration journey successfully," said Oded Kovar, Chief Customer Officer and EVP of Sales Americas and EMEA.

About Panaya

Panaya, a certified SAP partner, provides cloud-based application delivery and testing solutions that ensure collaboration between Business and IT. Enabling enterprise agility with faster release velocity and uncompromising quality, Panaya delivers an optimized user experience with end-to-end visibility of the application lifecycle. Since 2006, 3,000 companies in 62 countries, including a third of the Fortune 500, have been using Panaya to deliver quick quality change to enterprise ERP and CRM applications.

