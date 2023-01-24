Rotary's New XA12 Alignment Scissor Lift Offers Wide Service Capacity Range in a Small Footprint

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rotary, part of Vehicle Service Group (VSG) and Dover (NYSE: DOV), today announced the addition of the new XA12 Alignment Scissor Lift to its extensive line of automotive lifts for independent shop owners, dealership service departments and car enthusiasts.

(PRNewsfoto/Dover) (PRNewswire)

The XA12 serves as the ideal small bay alignment lift solution with the largest 4-wheel alignment wheelbase range available in its class. With a 78- to 164-inch 4-wheel alignment wheelbase range and 12,000-pound lifting capacity, the XA12 is designed with space and flexibility in mind. Shops can offer alignment services with bay space to spare, and technicians can perform alignments on a wider range of vehicles.

"This is another example of Rotary's commitment to 'Serving the Shop'," said Tim Vaughan, Vice President of Sales for VSG Americas. "The XA12 lift combines the ultimate in lift versatility and service capacity, allowing shops to serve a wide range of cars, from compacts to large trucks and anything in between."

The XA12 easily fits within the smallest of service bays with a minimum bay size footprint of 12 by 23 feet. Its open front and rear design provide technicians with greater access to vehicle adjustment points, making wheel alignments and other repairs easier to perform.

Additionally, the XA12 features adjustable radius gauges, which are quickly and easily configured for short and long wheelbases. The alignment scissor lift also comes standard with two 6,000-pound capacity air-operated rolling jacks and longer rear slip plates to accommodate a greater wheelbase range. Its hinged ramps automatically self-chock and drop down when the lift is raised, increasing the workspace around the lift.

For more information about the new Rotary XA12 Alignment Scissor Lift, visit rotarylift.com/product/xa12.

About Rotary:

Rotary is the leading manufacturer of vehicle lifts and wheel service products for use in professional automotive service, commercial truck and transit industries. In 1925, Peter Lunati designed, built and patented the first fully hydraulic automotive lift and gave rise to a new industry. Rotary's pursuit of innovation has built the world's most trusted lifts, designed to increase shop efficiency and productivity. Today, there are more Rotary Lift products used in vehicle repair facilities around the world than any other brand. Rotary is part of Vehicle Service Group, an operating company of Dover Corporation's Engineered Products sector. For more information, visit rotarylift.com.

About Vehicle Service Group:

As an operating company of the Dover Corporation, Vehicle Service Group (VSG) offers the world's premier brands in vehicle lifting, wheel service, collision repair and aftermarket OEM equipment. With over 95 years of experience, we design, test, manufacture, sell and support our products with one thing in mind, our customer. For more information, visit www.vsgdover.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

