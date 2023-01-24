Southern First Reports Results for Fourth Quarter 2022

GREENVILLE, S.C., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFST), holding company for Southern First Bank, today announced its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

"Southern First continues to attract talented bankers, and clients are moving their relationships to Southern First at a record pace," stated Art Seaver, the company's Chief Executive Officer. "In the fourth quarter of 2022, our team generated the largest loan growth quarter in our company's history. While this transitional interest rate cycle of the Federal Reserve is weakening our current margin, we continue to grow book value and are excited about our momentum as we head into the new year."

2022 Fourth Quarter Highlights

Net income was $5.5 million , compared to $12.0 million for Q4 2021

Diluted earnings per common share were $0.68 per share, compared to $1.49 for Q4 2021

Total loans increased 31% to $3.3 billion , compared to $2.5 billion at Q4 2021

Total deposits increased 22% to $3.1 billion at Q4 2022, compared to $2.6 billion at Q4 2021

Book value per common share increased to $36.76 , or 5%, over Q4 2021





Quarter Ended



December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31



2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Earnings ($ in thousands, except per share data):











Net income available to common shareholders $ 5,492 8,413 7,240 7,970 12,005 Earnings per common share, diluted

0.68 1.04 0.90 0.98 1.49 Total revenue(1)

25,826 28,134 27,149 26,091 26,194 Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)(2)

2.88 % 3.19 % 3.35 % 3.37 % 3.35 % Return on average assets(3)

0.63 % 1.00 % 0.92 % 1.10 % 1.66 % Return on average equity(3)

7.44 % 11.57 % 10.31 % 11.60 % 17.61 % Efficiency ratio(4)

63.55 % 57.03 % 58.16 % 56.28 % 56.25 % Noninterest expense to average assets (3)

1.87 % 1.92 % 2.02 % 2.03 % 2.06 % Balance Sheet ($ in thousands):











Total loans(5) $ 3,273,363 3,030,027 2,845,205 2,660,675 2,489,877 Total deposits

3,133,864 3,001,452 2,870,158 2,708,174 2,563,826 Core deposits(6)

2,759,112 2,723,592 2,588,283 2,541,113 2,479,412 Total assets

3,691,981 3,439,669 3,287,663 3,073,234 2,925,548 Book value per common share

36.76 35.99 35.39 34.90 35.07 Loans to deposits

104.45 % 100.95 % 99.13 % 98.25 % 97.12 % Holding Company Capital Ratios(7):











Total risk-based capital ratio

12.91 % 13.58 % 13.97 % 14.37 % 14.90 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

10.88 % 11.49 % 11.83 % 12.18 % 12.65 % Leverage ratio

9.17 % 9.44 % 9.71 % 10.12 % 10.18 % Common equity tier 1 ratio(8)

10.44 % 11.02 % 11.33 % 11.65 % 12.09 % Tangible common equity(9)

7.98 % 8.37 % 8.60 % 9.06 % 9.50 % Asset Quality Ratios:











Nonperforming assets/ total assets

0.07 % 0.08 % 0.09 % 0.15 % 0.17 % Classified assets/tier one capital plus allowance for credit losses

4.71 % 5.24 % 7.29 % 7.83 % 12.61 % Loans 30 days or more past due/ loans(5)

0.11 % 0.07 % 0.10 % 0.13 % 0.09 % Net charge-offs (recoveries)/average loans(5) (YTD annualized)

(0.05 %) (0.06 %) 0.02 % 0.00 % 0.06 % Allowance for credit losses/loans(5)

1.18 % 1.20 % 1.20 % 1.24 % 1.22 % Allowance for credit losses/nonaccrual loans

1,470.74 % 1,388.87 % 1,166.70 % 726.88 % 625.16 % [Footnotes to table located on page 6]

INCOME STATEMENTS – Unaudited





















Quarter Ended

Twelve Months Ended



Dec 31 Sept 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31

December 31 (in thousands, except per share data)

2022 2022 2022 2022 2021

2022 2021 Interest income

















Loans $ 33,939 29,752 26,610 23,931 23,661

114,233 91,599 Investment securities

562 506 448 474 410

1,990 1,335 Federal funds sold

525 676 180 59 66

1,439 233 Total interest income

35,026 30,934 27,238 24,464 24,137

117,662 93,167 Interest expense

















Deposits

10,329 5,021 1,844 908 900

18,102 3,909 Borrowings

578 459 510 392 380

1,939 1,526 Total interest expense

10,907 5,480 2,354 1,300 1,280

20,041 5,435 Net interest income

24,119 25,454 24,884 23,164 22,857

97,621 87,732 Provision (reversal) for loan losses

2,325 950 1,775 1,105 (4,200)

6,155 (12,400) Net interest income after provision for loan losses

21,794 24,504 23,109 22,059 27,057

91,466 100,132 Noninterest income

















Mortgage banking income

291 1,230 1,184 1,494 1,931

4,198 11,376 Service fees on deposit accounts

187 194 209 191 200

782 757 ATM and debit card income

575 559 563 528 560

2,225 2,092 Income from bank owned life insurance

344 315 315 315 312

1,289 1,231 Loss on disposal of fixed assets

- - (394) - -

(394) - Other income

310 382 388 399 334

1,480 1,645 Total noninterest income

1,707 2,680 2,265 2,927 3,337

9,580 17,101 Noninterest expense

















Compensation and benefits

9,576 9,843 9,915 9,456 9,208

38,790 36,103 Occupancy

2,666 2,442 2,219 1,778 2,081

9,105 6,956 Other real estate owned expenses

- - - - -

- 385 Outside service and data processing costs

1,521 1,529 1,528 1,533 1,395

6,112 5,468 Insurance

551 507 367 260 342

1,686 1,149 Professional fees

788 555 693 599 682

2,635 2,589 Marketing

282 338 329 269 260

1,216 905 Other

1,029 832 737 790 767

3,389 2,875 Total noninterest expenses

16,413 16,046 15,788 14,685 14,735

62,933 56,430 Income before provision for income taxes

7,088 11,138 9,586 10,301 15,659

38,113 60,803 Income tax expense

1,596 2,725 2,346 2,331 3,654

8,998 14,092 Net income available to common shareholders $ 5,492 8,413 7,240 7,970 12,005

29,115 46,711



















Earnings per common share – Basic $ 0.69 1.06 0.91 1.00 1.52

3.66 5.96 Earnings per common share – Diluted

0.68 1.04 0.90 0.98 1.49

3.61 5.85 Basic weighted average common shares

7,971 7,972 7,945 7,932 7,877

7,958 7,844 Diluted weighted average common shares

8,071 8,065 8,075 8,096 8,057

8,072 7,989 [Footnotes to table located on page 6]



Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $5.5 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, a $2.9 million decrease from the third quarter of 2022 and a $6.5 million decrease from the fourth quarter of 2021. Net interest income decreased $1.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to the third quarter of 2022, and increased $1.3 million, or 5.5%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease in net interest income from the prior quarter was driven by an increase in interest expense on our deposit accounts related to the Federal Reserve's 425-basis point increase in the federal funds rate. The increase in net interest income from the fourth quarter of 2021 related to growth in our loan portfolio, partially offset by the higher interest expense on our deposit accounts.

The provision for credit losses was $2.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $950 thousand for the third quarter of 2022 and a reversal of $4.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The provision expense during the fourth quarter of 2022, calculated under the Current Expected Credit Loss ("CECL") methodology adopted effective January 1, 2022, includes a $2.3 million provision for loan losses and a $25 thousand provision for unfunded commitments. The increased provision during the fourth quarter was driven by $243.3 million of loan growth. The reversal in the provision during the fourth quarter of 2021 was driven by improvement in economic conditions after the onset of the pandemic.

Noninterest income totaled $1.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, a $973 thousand decrease from the third quarter of 2022 and a $1.6 million decrease from the fourth quarter of 2021. In prior quarters, mortgage banking income has been the largest component of our noninterest income; however, due to lower mortgage origination volume during the past 12 months, combined with our strategy to keep a larger percentage of these loans in our portfolio, mortgage banking income decreased to $291 thousand from prior quarter income of $1.2 million and from income of $1.9 million for the prior year.

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $16.4 million, a $367 thousand increase from the third quarter of 2022, and a $1.7 million increase from the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in noninterest expense from the previous quarter was driven by increases in occupancy, professional fees, and other noninterest expenses, while the increase from the prior year related to increases in compensation and benefits, occupancy, insurance and other noninterest expenses. In comparison to the prior quarter, the increases in occupancy, professional fees and other noninterest expenses were due to higher property tax expenses, an increase in legal and accounting/audit costs, as well as an increase in FDIC insurance premiums. Compensation and benefits expense increased from the prior year primarily due to the hiring of new team members, combined with annual salary increases, while the increase in occupancy expense relates to costs associated with the relocation of our headquarters. In addition, our insurance costs increased during 2022 due to higher FDIC insurance premiums and our noninterest expense increase reflects higher travel and entertainment costs as well as an increase in fraud losses.

Our effective tax rate was 22.5% for the fourth quarter, a decrease from 24.5% for the prior quarter of 2022 and 23.3% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The lower tax rate in the fourth quarter of 2022 relates to the greater impact of our tax-exempt and equity compensation transactions on our tax rate during the quarter.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN - Unaudited























For the Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate(3) Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate(3) Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate(3) Interest-earning assets

















Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits $ 60,176 $ 525 3.46 % $ 122,071 $ 676 2.20 % $ 138,103 $ 66 0.19 % Investment securities, taxable 86,594 515 2.36 % 91,462 449 1.95 % 107,181 351 1.30 % Investment securities, nontaxable(2) 9,987 61 2.42 % 10,160 74 2.89 % 11,695 75 2.56 % Loans(10) 3,165,061 33,939 4.25 % 2,941,350 29,752 4.01 % 2,452,677 23,661 3.83 % Total interest-earning assets 3,321,818 35,040 4.18 % 3,165,043 30,951 3.88 % 2,709,656 24,153 3.54 % Noninterest-earning assets 162,924



159,233



153,284



Total assets $3,484,742



$3,324,726



$2,862,940



Interest-bearing liabilities

















NOW accounts $ 343,541 379 0.44 % $ 361,500 178 0.20 % $ 330,067 64 0.08 % Savings & money market 1,529,532 7,657 1.99 % 1,417,181 3,663 1.03 % 1,278,930 637 0.20 % Time deposits 405,907 2,293 2.24 % 361,325 1,180 1.30 % 155,708 199 0.51 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,278,980 10,329 1.80 % 2,140,006 5,021 0.93 % 1,764,705 900 0.20 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 7,594 81 4.23 % 1,357 10 2.92 % - - - % Subordinated debentures 36,197 497 5.45 % 36,169 449 4.93 % 36,089 380 4.18 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,322,771 10,907 1.86 % 2,177,532 5,480 1.00 % 1,800,794 1,280 0.28 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 869,314



858,202



791,700



Shareholders' equity 292,657



288,542



270,446



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $3,484,742



$3,324,276



$2,862,940



Net interest spread



2.32 %



2.88 %



3.26 % Net interest income (tax equivalent) / margin

$24,133 2.88 %

$25,471 3.19 %

$22,873 3.35 % Less: tax-equivalent adjustment(2)

14



17



16

Net interest income

$24,119



$25,454



$22,857

[Footnotes to table located on page 6]







Net interest income was $24.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, a $1.3 million decrease from the third quarter, driven by a $5.4 million increase in interest expense, partially offset by a $4.1 million increase in interest income, on a taxable basis. The increase in interest expense was driven by $139.0 million growth in average interest-bearing deposit balances at an average rate of 1.80%, an 87-basis points increase over the previous quarter, partially offset by $223.7 million growth in average loan balances at a yield of 4.25%, an increase of 24-basis points from the third quarter of 2022. In comparison to the fourth quarter of 2021, net interest income increased $1.3 million, resulting primarily from $712.4 million growth in average loan balances during 2022, combined with a 42-basis point increase in loan yield. Our net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 2.88% for the fourth quarter of 2022, a 31-basis point decrease from 3.19% from the third quarter of 2022 and a 47-basis point decrease from 3.35% for the fourth quarter of 2021. As a result of the Federal Reserve's 425-basis point interest rate hikes during 2022, the yield on our interest-earning assets has increased by 64-basis points during the fourth quarter of 2022 in comparison to the fourth quarter of 2021. However, the rate on our interest-bearing liabilities, specifically our interest-bearing deposits, has increased by 158-basis points during the same time period, resulting in the lower net interest margin during the fourth quarter of 2022.

BALANCE SHEETS - Unaudited































Ending Balance





December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31

(in thousands, except per share data)

2022 2022 2022 2022 2021

Assets













Cash and cash equivalents:













Cash and due from banks $ 18,788 16,530 21,090 20,992 21,770

Federal funds sold

101,277 139,544 124,462 95,093 86,882

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

50,809 4,532 36,538 33,131 58,557

Total cash and cash equivalents

170,874 160,606 182,090 149,216 167,209

Investment securities:













Investment securities available for sale

93,347 91,521 98,991 106,978 120,281

Other investments

10,833 5,449 5,065 4,104 4,021

Total investment securities

104,180 96,970 104,056 111,082 124,302

Mortgage loans held for sale

3,917 9,243 18,329 17,840 13,556

Loans (5)

3,273,363 3,030,027 2,845,205 2,660,675 2,489,877

Less allowance for credit losses

(38,639) (36,317) (34,192) (32,944) (30,408)

Loans, net

3,234,724 2,993,710 2,811,013 2,627,731 2,459,469

Bank owned life insurance

51,122 50,778 50,463 50,148 49,833

Property and equipment, net

99,183 99,530 96,674 95,129 92,370

Deferred income taxes

12,522 18,425 15,078 10,635 8,397

Other assets

15,459 10,407 9,960 10,859 10,412

Total assets $ 3,691,981 3,439,669 3,287,663 3,072,640 2,925,548

Liabilities













Deposits $ 3,133,864 3,001,452 2,870,158 2,708,174 2,563,826

FHLB Advances

175,000 60,000 50,000 - -

Subordinated debentures

36,214 36,187 36,160 36,133 36,106

Other liabilities

52,391 54,245 48,708 49,809 47,715

Total liabilities

3,397,469 3,151,884 3,005,026 2,794,116 2,647,647

Shareholders' equity













Preferred stock - $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized

- - - - -

Common Stock - $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized

80 80 80 80 79

Nonvested restricted stock

(3,306) (3,348) (3,230) (3,425) (1,435)

Additional paid-in capital

119,027 118,433 117,714 117,286 114,226

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(13,410) (14,009) (10,143) (6,393) (740)

Retained earnings

192,121 186,629 178,216 170,976 165,771

Total shareholders' equity

294,512 287,785 282,637 278,524 277,901

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,691,981 3,439,669 3,287,663 3,072,640 2,925,548

Common Stock













Book value per common share $ 36.76 35.99 35.39 34.90 35.07

Stock price:













High

49.50 47.16 50.09 65.02 64.73

Low

41.46 41.66 42.25 50.84 52.73

Period end

45.75 41.66 43.59 50.84 62.49

Common shares outstanding

8,011 7,997 7,986 7,981 7,925

[Footnotes to table located on page 6]

ASSET QUALITY MEASURES - Unaudited



Quarter Ended



December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 (dollars in thousands)

2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Nonperforming Assets











Commercial











Non-owner occupied RE $ 247 253 259 265 270 Commercial business

182 79 - - - Consumer











Real estate

207 - 183 739 989 Home equity

195 197 200 815 653 Nonaccruing troubled debt restructurings

1,796 2,086 2,289 2,713 2,952 Total nonaccrual loans

2,627 2,615 2,931 4,532 4,864 Other real estate owned

- - - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 2,627 2,615 2,931 4,532 4,864 Nonperforming assets as a percentage of:











Total assets

0.07 % 0.08 % 0.09 % 0.15 % 0.17 % Total loans

0.08 % 0.09 % 0.10 % 0.17 % 0.20 % Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs) $ 4,503 4,683 3,558 3,241 3,299 Classified assets/tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses

4.71 % 5.24 % 7.29 % 7.83 % 12.61 %









Quarter Ended



December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 (dollars in thousands)

2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Allowance for Credit Losses











Balance, beginning of period $ 36,317 34,192 32,944 30,408 36,075 CECL adjustment

- - - 1,500 - Loans charged-off

- - (316) (169) (1,509) Recoveries of loans previously charged-off

22 1,600 39 180 42 Net loans (charged-off) recovered

22 1,600 (277) 11 (1,467) Provision for credit losses

2,300 525 1,525 1,025 (4,200) Balance, end of period $ 38,639 36,317 34,192 32,944 30,408 Allowance for credit losses to gross loans

1.18 % 1.20 % 1.20 % 1.24 % 1.22 % Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans

1,470.74 % 1,388.87 % 1,166.70 % 726.88 % 625.22 % Net charge-offs to average loans QTD (annualized)

0.00 % (0.22 %) 0.04 % 0.00 % 0.24 %



Total nonperforming assets remained at $2.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, representing 0.07% of total assets, compared to 0.08% in the third quarter of 2022. During the fourth quarter of 2022, our classified asset ratio improved to 4.71% from 12.61% in the fourth quarter of 2021. The improvement over the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily the result of six hotel loans, or $18.5 million in the aggregate, we upgraded from substandard during 2022.

Effective January 1, 2022, we early adopted the CECL methodology for estimating credit losses, which resulted in an increase of $1.5 million to our allowance for credit losses and an increase of $2.0 million to our reserve for unfunded commitments. The tax-effected impact of these two items totaled $2.8 million and was recorded as an adjustment to our retained earnings as of January 1, 2022.

On December 31, 2022, the allowance for credit losses was $38.6 million, or 1.18% of total loans, compared to $36.3 million, or 1.20% of total loans, at September 30, 2022, and $30.4 million, or 1.22% of total loans, at December 31, 2021. We had negligible net recoveries of $22 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to net recoveries of $1.6 million for the third quarter of 2022 and net charge-offs of $1.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. There was a provision for credit losses of $2.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to a provision of $525 thousand for the third quarter of 2022 and a reversal of $4.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

LOAN COMPOSITION - Unaudited





Quarter Ended



December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 (dollars in thousands)

2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Commercial











Owner occupied RE $ 612,901 572,972 551,544 527,776 488,965 Non-owner occupied RE

862,579 799,569 741,263 705,811 666,833 Construction

109,726 85,850 84,612 75,015 64,425 Business

468,112 419,312 389,790 352,932 333,049 Total commercial loans

2,053,318 1,877,703 1,767,209 1,661,534 1,553,272 Consumer











Real estate

931,278 873,471 812,130 745,667 694,401 Home equity

179,300 171,904 161,512 155,678 154,839 Construction

80,415 77,798 76,878 72,627 59,846 Other

29,052 29,151 27,476 25,169 27,519 Total consumer loans

1,220,045 1,152,324 1,077,996 999,141 936,605 Total gross loans, net of deferred fees

3,273,363 3,030,027 2,845,205 2,660,675 2,489,877 Less—allowance for credit losses

(38,639) (36,317) (34,192) (32,944) (30,408) Total loans, net $ 3,234,724 2,993,710 2,811,013 2,627,731 2,459,469

DEPOSIT COMPOSITION - Unaudited





Quarter Ended



December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 (dollars in thousands)

2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Non-interest bearing $ 804,115 791,050 799,169 779,262 768,650 Interest bearing:











NOW accounts

318,030 357,862 364,189 416,322 401,788 Money market accounts

1,506,418 1,452,958 1,320,329 1,238,866 1,201,099 Savings

40,673 42,335 41,944 41,630 39,696 Time, less than $250,000

32,469 79,387 62,340 57,972 61,122 Time and out-of-market deposits, $250,000 and over

432,159 277,860 282,187 174,122 91,471 Total deposits $ 3,133,864 3,001,452 2,870,158 2,708,174 2,563,826

Footnotes to tables:

(1) Total revenue is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. (2) The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income adjusts the yield for assets earning tax-exempt income to a comparable yield on a taxable basis. (3) Annualized for the respective three-month period. (4) Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. (5) Excludes mortgage loans held for sale. (6) Excludes out of market deposits and time deposits greater than $250,000. (7) December 31, 2022 ratios are preliminary. (8) The common equity tier 1 ratio is calculated as the sum of common equity divided by risk-weighted assets. (9) The tangible common equity ratio is calculated as total equity less preferred stock divided by total assets. (10) Includes mortgage loans held for sale.



ABOUT SOUTHERN FIRST BANCSHARES

Southern First Bancshares, Inc., Greenville, South Carolina is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of South Carolina. The company's wholly owned subsidiary, Southern First Bank, is the second largest bank headquartered in South Carolina. Southern First Bank has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates in 12 locations in the Greenville, Columbia, and Charleston markets of South Carolina as well as the Charlotte, Triangle and Triad regions of North Carolina and Atlanta, Georgia. Southern First Bancshares has consolidated assets of approximately $3.7 billion and its common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "SFST." More information can be found at www.southernfirst.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective. Such forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "target," and "project," as well as similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by our company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by our company will be achieved.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the company conducts operations may be different than expected; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for credit loss, the rates of loan and deposit growth as well as pricing of each product, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) changes in legislation, regulation, policies, or administrative practices, whether by judicial, governmental, or legislative action, including, but not limited to, changes affecting oversight of the financial services industry or consumer protection; (5) the impact of changes to Congress on the regulatory landscape and capital markets; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could have a negative impact on the company; (7) changes in interest rates, which may affect the company's net income, interest expense, prepayment penalty income, mortgage banking income, and other future cash flows, or the market value of the company's assets, including its investment securities; and (8) changes in accounting principles, policies, practices, or guidelines. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our reports (such as Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the company or any person acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements above. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.

FINANCIAL CONTACT: MIKE DOWLING 864-679-9070

MEDIA CONTACT: ART SEAVER 864-679-9010

WEB SITE: www.southernfirst.com

