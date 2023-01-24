Wheel Welcomes Vincent Balsamo as Chief Revenue Officer

Former Salesforce executive brings decades of experience leading commercial and revenue teams at high-growth technology and healthcare companies

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheel, the health tech company powering the next generation of healthcare, today announced the addition of Vincent Balsamo as Chief Revenue Officer.

Balsamo joins Wheel following its acquisition of GoodRx Care's backend virtual care technology and as the company continues its expansion into new markets, including retailers and urgent care centers. He will be a key leader in driving Wheel's go-to-market strategy across the company's current and future markets and be responsible for revenue performance.

"Vince is a mission-driven leader with a passion for reimagining care delivery and a strong track record of helping companies scale and deliver measurable outcomes," said Michelle Davey, CEO and co-founder of Wheel. "Vince's expertise will be critical as we continue to expand into new markets and power high quality virtual-first care on behalf of even more enterprises."

With over 25 years of experience in tech and healthcare, Balsamo has built and led high-performing commercial and revenue teams at both global Fortune 100 companies and early stage start-ups. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President of Global Enterprise Sales at AliveCor where he developed an enterprise sales methodology focused on driving business growth across health plan, health system, biopharma and employer clients. Previously, he served as a Vice President of Sales for Salesforce Marketing Cloud, where he led the company's health plan marketing cloud sales go-to-market-strategy.

"What attracted me to Wheel was the company's ability to enable access to care at scale through its white labeled technology and nationwide clinician network," said Vince Balsamo, Chief Revenue Officer at Wheel. "By starting more care online, healthcare organizations can bring their services to even more patients – at any time, from anywhere, and on their own terms."

About Wheel

Wheel is the health tech company powering the next generation of healthcare. Wheel provides companies and clinicians with everything they need to deliver care virtually. Today Wheel powers virtual-first care for the most forward-thinking organizations in healthcare. To learn more about Wheel, visit wheel.com.

