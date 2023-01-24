Wunderkind Helps J. McLaughlin Boost 16% of Digital Revenue with Email and Text

Leading Performance Marketing Solution Exceeds American Brand's Goals to Convert Online Customers into Loyal Shoppers with First-Party Data and Catalog Modules

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wunderkind , a leading performance marketing solution, today revealed the success it has helped achieve for valued partner and American fashion brand, J. McLaughlin ("the Brand"). With Wunderkind's support, the Brand successfully achieved over 16% of digital revenue from personalized text and email messages and launched another revenue stream by using Wunderkind's catalog modules.

(PRNewsfoto/Wunderkind) (PRNewswire)

Founded in 1977, J. McLaughlin aspires to combine its classic clothes with the latest trends while keeping a neighborhood feel to its brand. However, with a lean marketing team and the imminent death of third-party cookies, the Brand soon realized it needed to increase online conversions, as well as become more versed in growing its first-party data and activating it through personalized storytelling.

With these goals in mind, Wunderkind and J. McLaughlin sought to create relevant onsite experiences to convert online customers; growing the brand's reach through triggered text and email; and leveraging Wunderkind's catalog modules. The catalog modules successfully created a 25% increase in revenue and a new avenue for loyal customers to shop when items are low in stock, prices drop for their favorite products or when items are back in stock.

"With economic factors affecting consumer shopping behavior, brands are realizing the power of authentic storytelling to gain new customers and leveraging their own data to keep their customers loyal. Bringing on a valued partner that can help brands build their lists and convert more of their site traffic into revenue has become more important given the retail headwinds." said Richard Jones, Chief Revenue Officer, Wunderkind. "By leveraging Wunderkind, J. McLaughlin is now able to engage in real-time with both new and loyal customers and see tremendous growth in a very competitive landscape."

J. McLaughlin's email conversion is now 3-4x better than its batch and blast strategy with a low opt-out rate on text. Through leveraging their first-party data, a quarter of J. McLaughlin's revenue has also been driven by email and text catalog modules and Wunderkind has become one of the top three channels to drive conversions for the Brand.

"Our customers truly appreciate quality in every aspect of their life, and that's J. McLaughlin," said Elizabeth Pilkington, VP of eCommerce, J. McLaughlin. "With Wunderkind we are able to apply that same ethos in every successful, engaging email and text campaign and segment consumers to truly understand their behavior. With Wunderkind we are now able to convert new online shoppers and continue to serve our loyal customers without making a change to our iconic legacy as a true American sportswear company."

About Wunderkind

Wunderkind is a leading performance marketing solution that drives unrivaled revenue and returns for world-class brands. As first-party data and owned channels become central to efficient growth, Wunderkind enables brands to identify their website visitors on an individual level and deliver more of their highest-performing, one-to-one messages through websites, emails, texts, and ads than otherwise possible. Wunderkind drives $5 billion annually in directly attributable revenue for brands like Uniqlo, Sonos, and HelloFresh, often ranking as a top three performance channel in their own analytics platforms. Discover how Wunderkind can drive efficient growth for your brand by visiting wunderkind.co .

About J. McLaughlin

J. McLaughlin was founded in 1977 by brothers Jay and Kevin with a mission to create a new American sportswear brand that offers two key components: classic clothes with current relevance and a retail environment with a neighborhood feel. The J. McLaughlin brand has always been more about style than fashion: straightforward, unpretentious, and devoid of the superfluous. Our clothing is rooted in the tradition of sport, work, and play. It taps into the iconic legacy of true American sportswear. We approach product design with impeccable craftsmanship while standout colors and a portfolio of signature prints lend unique touches to every seasonal collection. Season to season, you can find the best mix of world-class quality silks, sporty cottons, and cashmeres alongside tongue-in-cheek martini glass embroidered twill, reversible minis, and statement-making hybrid prints designed by our team in-house.

Wunderkind Media Contact

KCSA Strategic Communications

Wunderkind@kcsa.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wunderkind