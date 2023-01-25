EATONTOWN, N.J., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crum & Forster (C&F) Accident & Health (A&H) announces the promotion of Hallie Harenski to Senior Vice President of Marketing & Corporate Communications. In this role, Ms. Harenski will continue to lead an award-winning communications team with oversight of marketing and branding, social and digital media, graphic design, public relations, event management, sponsorships, and internal and external communications for C&F.

Crum & Forster Promotes Hallie Harenski to Senior Vice President of Marketing & Corporate Communications (PRNewswire)

Ms. Harenski is a seasoned international marketing and communications professional with extensive experience in marketing and omni-channel distribution, market research and analytics, and brand and business development – both domestically and internationally. Her career includes leadership positions at AIG, Zurich Financial Services and MetLife, and she has lived and worked in several countries around the world within Europe, South America and the Asia-Pacific region.

"We are thrilled for Hallie's continued advancement within Crum & Forster," said Lauren Woods, Chief Marketing Officer, C&F Accident & Health Division. "Throughout her tenure at C&F, Hallie has taken on increasing responsibility, and her significant contributions have been key to the organization's successes and profitable growth. In addition, she has transformed C&F's marketing and communications capabilities, as well as raising awareness of the C&F brand in the market. We look forward to what's still to come."

Ms. Harenski joined C&F as International Marketing & Distribution Executive within A&H in 2015 – a position she held for nearly three years before being tapped to head Strategy and Innovation for A&H in 2017. Her role quickly evolved and her responsibilities expanded; she was named Vice President and Corporate Communications lead at the end of 2018 – a role she held until this most recent promotion.

In addition to her daily responsibilities, Ms. Harenski co-sponsors C&F's Women Amplifying Value and Equity (WAVE) Employee Resource Group to help women and their allies enhance their skills and succeed through networking, mentoring and education, as well as working to create a New Jersey-based network for the Association of Professional Insurance Women.

Outside of C&F, Ms. Harenski sits on the Board of the Insurance Marketing and Communication Association, and on the Marketing & Communications Council of the Morris County Chamber of Commerce. She sits on the Editorial Board of The Journal of Brand Strategy and has been a guest professor at Columbia University School of Business. She is currently co-creating a Marketing & Distribution course as part of Northeastern University's new Masters of Insurance Program that she will co-teach.

Ms. Harenski is a graduate of American University with a Bachelor of Arts in International Service plus a master's in Teaching English to Students of Other Languages. She also earned a Master of Business Administration in International Business and Marketing from The George Washington University School of Business.

About Crum & Forster

Crum & Forster (www.cfins.com) is a leading national property, casualty, and accident & health insurer, providing specialty insurance products through its admitted and surplus lines insurance companies.

Founded in 1822, C&F is one of the oldest U.S. insurance companies, and today conducts business through a network of independent agents, brokers and wholesalers. C&F had $3.7 billion in gross written premium in 2021 and is rated "A" Excellent by A M Best for 2022.

The C&F logo, C&F and Crum & Forster are registered trademarks of United States Fire Insurance Company. To learn more, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Amy Whilldin

AVP, Public Relations & Communications

mediainquiries@cfins.com

(PRNewsfoto/Crum & Forster) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Crum & Forster