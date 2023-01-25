Mirador Momentum Accelerates to Meet Demand for This Reporting Services and Technology Solutions Partner Within the RIA And Family Wealth Spaces

Leading managed services partner and technology solutions provider continues to open new locations in the US, onboard senior team members, and bring home accolades

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirador, Inc., a leading managed services partner that combines powerful data science and deep financial expertise to provide best-of-breed financial reporting services, middle office services, and technology solutions and products to the U/HNW wealth management industry, today shares its momentum update. Following its strong 2022 growth and expansion, Mirador continues its upward trajectory in 2023 to meet rapidly expanding client demands.



In 2022, Mirador expanded its office footprint, opening a new headquarters in Stamford, CT, followed by offices in Chicago, IL, and Jacksonville, FL. These strategically selected locations will allow Mirador to attract and onboard top talent within the financial and technology spaces to meet the growing demand for client services. This strategic initiative includes the hiring of Mirador's Chief Financial Officer, Aaron Feldon, who brings 20 year's industry experience and will enhance Mirador's future strategic growth initiatives. Aaron joins the company following his most recent role as the Head of Finance and Operations at a boutique venture capital firm, focused on early-stage investments in the B2B SaaS and marketplace space.

Mirador also recently welcomed Sealy Laidlaw as the newest member of its board of directors to help further drive the company's strategic vision and growth initiatives. Sealy also serves as Chief Executive Officer of Zeno Technologies and brings with her abundant experience in technology, growth equity and operations.

"Since our inception in 2015, our growth has been fueled by focusing on delivering best-in-class solutions and exceptional service to our clients. Last year's momentum is a testament to our work and efforts, and we, as a company, are excited to see what the new year brings," said Joseph Larizza, President, and CEO. "There is high demand for quality reporting solutions and an expert partner that can traverse the complex technology ecosystems our clients rely on while delivering a streamlined process and unparalleled reporting transparency."

Mirador continues to accelerate, adding clients across all sizes of single- and multi-family offices, wealth managers, endowments, and foundations. The firm's experience in working with highly-complex family legal structures and sophisticated financial investments has allowed them to easily scale to institutional-level engagements. Recently, UBS announced a partnership with Mirador and Addepar that will deliver comprehensive wealth analysis and reporting to UBS advisors serving UHNW clients.

The company also recently placed at #545 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 fastest growing private companies in the US list and has been named as a finalist for the "best reporting solution" category in the 2023 Private Asset Management ("PAM") Awards.

About Mirador, Inc

Grounded in Wall Street and enabled by technology, Mirador combines powerful data science and deep financial expertise to provide best-of-breed financial reporting services, middle office services, and technology solutions and products to the U/HNW wealth management industry. Through partnerships with leading technology platforms, Mirador's service offering creates insightful, consolidated, real-time views of all assets and liabilities – what they are, who holds them, how ownership is divided, how they're invested, and how they're performing – strategically constructed to identify opportunities and expose financial risks. Unlike large multi-offering firms for whom reporting is an ancillary service or a consulting service that configures systems and leaves, Mirador's performance reporting experts – drawn from family offices and wealth management firms – create true, ongoing partnerships with clients to ensure data integrity, cull new insights from the data, answer questions, and resolve inconsistencies. The firm has offices in Stamford, CT (HQ), Chicago, IL, Jacksonville, FL, Salt Lake City, UT, and Dublin, Ireland and supports the performance reporting requirements of family offices, wealth managers, endowments, and foundations throughout North America, South America, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

