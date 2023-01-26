Center for Responsive Schools Announces Four-Day Responsive Classroom® Institutes for Summer 2023

Both in-person and virtual courses are available for the student-centered social and emotional learning approach to teaching and discipline

TURNERS FALLS, Mass., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Center for Responsive Schools, a leader in educational professional development, has released its schedule of four-day Responsive Classroom institutes, including on-site and virtual courses. From April through August, courses will be offered in thirty-six locations throughout the United States, two international locations (London, England and Bogotá, Columbia), and virtually in four time zones, including Singapore Standard Time and Central European Summer Time.

An experience that "will change how you teach and how you feel about teaching—in a good way."

The Responsive Classroom approach is a set of well-designed practices intended to create safe, joyful, and engaging classrooms and school communities. For forty years, Responsive Classroom has empowered K–8 educators by giving them the skills they need to ensure a high-quality education for all students.

Educators who have recently participated in these courses have called them, "The most beneficial professional development I have ever had," a "game changer," and an experience that "will change how you teach and how you feel about teaching—in a good way."

Responsive Classroom summer institutes are open to all K–8 teachers, specialists, and administrators. Four-day summer institutes are available for the following courses: Elementary Core Course, Elementary Advanced Course, Middle School Core Course, and Middle School Advanced Course. Course descriptions, schedules, and registration can be found at https://www.responsiveclassroom.org/courses/four-day-courses/.

