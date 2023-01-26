Do No Harm Launches Nationwide Campaign to Protect Minors from Gender Ideology

Do No Harm Launches Nationwide Campaign to Protect Minors from Gender Ideology

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Do No Harm has announced its latest initiative "Protecting Minors from Gender Ideology," an effort to educate policymakers and the public on the disastrous consequences of the unproven and often harmful practice known as "gender-affirming care."

"Gender-affirming care" is based on the premise that children and adolescents know best whether their feelings of discomfort with their bodies should be grounds for "treatment" with risky and experimental drugs and surgeries.

Do No Harm is committed to ensuring children who are diagnosed with, or believe they have, "gender dysphoria" are treated with the utmost care, caution, and concern.

"The movement to promote 'gender affirming care' is profoundly dangerous and driven by ideology rather than evidence," said Dr. Stanley Goldfarb, MD, chairman of Do No Harm. "At their core, medical professionals who support these efforts are violating the Hippocratic oath directive to 'do no harm' by ignoring key consequences of this type of 'care,' including the fact that underlying mental health concerns are usually not addressed."

Dr. Goldfarb notes that so-called "gender-affirming care" ignores the impossibility of informed consent for the child: "The procedures themselves can lead to physical impairment, including a lack of bone strength and brain maturation, and the loss of fertility. 'Gender transitioning' prior to maturation can lead to sexual dysfunction, including atrophy and necrosis of genital tissue, chronic pain, incontinence, and the inability to orgasm."

As part of this launch, Do No Harm is releasing a new white paper, drafted with the help of Cooper & Kirk, PLLC explaining the harms of these life-changing medical procedures and a comprehensive report identifying the different legal requirements for sex change-related treatments and actions between the US and western European countries.

In addition, Do No Harm is providing model legislation, "The JUST FACTs Act" (The JUSTice for Adolescent and Child Transitioners Act) to legislators in multiple states who want help navigating this challenging issue. The model legislation:

Prohibits the use of puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgery to treat an inconsistency between a minor's sex and the minor's perceived gender or perceived sex.

Requires school transparency on these issues and prohibits schools from aiding in the transitioning process.

Limits funding or reimbursement from both public and private sources for these types of treatments.

Creates private causes of action for damages for minors who are subjected to this treatment that either violates the legislation or causes harm in the future.

Finally, Do No Harm has engaged a number of well-respected senior fellows, including physicians, parents, patients, and detransitioner Chloe Cole, to share their medical expertise and personal experiences dealing with gender ideology through testimony and public presentations.

About Do No Harm

Do No Harm is a diverse group of physicians, healthcare professionals, medical students, patients, and policymakers united by an ethical mission: Protect healthcare from a radical, divisive, and discriminatory ideology. They believe in making healthcare better for all – not undermining it in pursuit of a political agenda. Learn more at www.donoharmmedicine.org

View original content:

SOURCE Do No Harm