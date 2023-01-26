EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure Breaks Ground on First of Two Silicon Valley Data Centers to Meet Market Demand and Customer Requirements

Santa Clara development marks the first in a series of platform expansions planned following recent acquisition and $1.2 billion investment by Partners Group

DENVER, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure, a global data center developer, owner and operator, broke ground yesterday in Santa Clara, CA on the first of two strategically-located, sustainably designed data centers, engineered to meet current and future customer requirements. Upon completion, the LEED designed campus will support 72 MW of critical load across 540,000 square feet of space. Utility power will be available at the site through Silicon Valley Power beginning in Q1 2024.

EdgeCore Silicon Valley Data Center Campus in Santa Clara, CA (PRNewswire)

In November 2022, EdgeCore was acquired by Partners Group, a leading global private markets firm, acting on behalf of its clients. Partners Group will invest up to USD $1.2 billion to fund the acquisition and buildout of existing and future data center sites. Today's announcement of new construction in capacity and power-constrained Santa Clara is the first of several development projects EdgeCore has slated to begin in 2023.

"EdgeCore entered 2023 poised for rapid growth and today's announcement of our Silicon Valley campus groundbreaking is the exciting start to a busy year of development," said Jeff Dorr, President and Chief Financial Officer, EdgeCore. "To ensure the exacting standards of our customers are exceeded, EdgeCore's commitment to infusing sustainable building and operational practices in each high-performance, ready-for-occupancy data center we construct continues with this Santa Clara facility."

Sustainability

EdgeCore's new high-performance Silicon Valley data center campus will be sustainably designed to achieve the following:

LEED BD+C Silver certification

Energy Star certification

Water Utilization Effectiveness (WUE) of .01

Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of <1.30

The availability of carbon-neutral electricity

In designing to the above targets, EdgeCore will provide customers the ability to meet their sustainability commitments, while also offering the security, scalability, and reliability required to fulfill stringent performance specifications.

Availability

Silicon Valley is one of the largest and most vital data center markets in the United States, but recent inventory and power constraints have made it difficult for cloud and technology companies to source scalable multi-megawatt capacity in the area.

"The Silicon Valley market was built on demand primarily from IT services, but demand from cloud services providers, especially hyperscalers, has dominated the market in the past few years," said Stefanie Williams, Senior Research Analyst at 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence. "Finding space to build in Silicon Valley is increasingly difficult, however, because land there is often earmarked for residential or commercial use rather than for industrial buildings such as data centers. Power can also be difficult to access in large quantities."1

About EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure

EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure serves the world's largest cloud, internet, and technology companies with both ready-for-occupancy and build-to-suit data center capacity supported by best-in-class service-delivery capabilities. Privately held and supported by committed equity to fund an initial aggregate amount of over USD $4 billion in development, EdgeCore supports customer requirements by proactively investing in land, power, and vertical development in key data center locations, with building designs that meet key performance specifications and sustainability objectives. EdgeCore has four markets with power and shovel ready campuses, operational data center buildings, and the ability to expand investment into new US and European markets. For more information, please visit edgecore.com.

1 - 451 Research, a part of S&P Global Market Intelligence, Northern California: Leased Datacenter Market, January 13 2023

EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure