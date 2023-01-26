Longevity Biomedical, Inc. and Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. Announce Business Combination to Create Nasdaq-Listed Biopharmaceutical Company Focused on Advancing New Technologies to Promote Human Health and Longevity

Longevity Biomedical is focused on developing and acquiring new technologies spanning therapeutics, health monitoring and digital health solutions to become a leading provider of longevity-related products and services designed to increase health span for the rapidly growing global aging population.

Late-stage, diversified pipeline of therapeutic candidates across ophthalmology, cardiovascular disease and soft tissue reconstruction and repair.

Total proceeds expected to bring minimum pro forma cash balance of $30 million with cash runway into 2025.

Near-term clinical milestones include Phase 3 start for LBI-201 for Ischemic stroke, Phase 2 data for LBI-101 for soft-tissue reconstruction, Phase 2 start for LBI-001 in retinal vein occlusion, and completion of preclinical and formulation studies for LBI-002 in corneal blindness.

Seasoned management team of medtech and biopharmaceutical veterans with track record of acquiring, developing and commercializing novel technologies.

Post-combination company to list on Nasdaq under ticker symbol "LBIO."

Business combination expected to close in Q2 2023.

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Longevity Biomedical, Inc. ("Longevity" or "Longevity Biomedical"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing new technologies across therapeutics, health monitoring and digital health solutions to increase human health span, and Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. ("Denali") (NASDAQ: DECA), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC"), today announced that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement (the "BCA"). Upon closing of the transaction pursuant to the BCA, the combined company (the "Combined Company") will operate as Longevity Biomedical, Inc. and is expected to list on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "LBIO."

Despite the rapid pace of global population aging, Longevity Biomedical believes the current market for longevity-related products and services is fragmented and that, particularly as it relates to low- and middle-income countries, it is difficult for healthcare consumers to find and purchase the products, technologies and services to address their individual aging needs. To address this unmet need, Longevity Biomedical aims to become a consolidator and leading provider of advanced therapeutic, health monitoring and digital health technologies designed to restore tissue form and function and increase health span for the rapidly growing aging population. To achieve this goal, Longevity intends to build on its existing platform of diversified, late-stage technologies by leveraging its seasoned executive team to continue acquiring first-in-class technologies, products and services that address the growing market of age-related diseases and conditions. Longevity has established an existing pipeline of late-stage, diversified therapeutic candidates addressing cardiovascular disease, ophthalmology and soft tissue reconstruction and repair through the proposed acquisitions of the following technologies:

- LBI-201 is a non-invasive ultrasonic device being investigated for treatment of ischemic stroke, the second leading cause of death worldwide. It is designed for rapid, convenient delivery of transcranial ultrasound in combination with conventional thrombolytic drug therapy to increase restoration of blood flow in stroke patients with large vessel occlusions that do not have immediate access to thrombectomy facilities and services. Previous clinical studies have demonstrated a nearly two-fold increase in complete vessel recanalization compared to thrombolytic drug therapy alone. The Phase 3 trial to support product approval is scheduled to begin in 2023.

- LBI-001 combines intravenous administration of microspheres with non-invasive ultrasound as a potential treatment of retinal vein occlusion, one of the most common causes of retinal blindness worldwide. LBI-001 Phase 1 clinical results provided favorable safety data and demonstrated improvements in key visual measurements. Initiation of a randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2 trial is expected in 2023.

- LBI-101 is an off-the-shelf allogenic tissue biomaterial being investigated in a Phase 2 clinical study for permanent reconstruction of soft tissue affected by aging, traumatic injuries, and surgical procedures. The injectable application is designed to stimulate tissue repair and regeneration. Clinical studies of LBI-101 have demonstrated initial safety, biocompatibility, and new tissue formation without scarring typically associated with injections. A Phase 2 trial is currently ongoing, with full results targeted for 2024.

- LBI-002 is a biosynthetic cornea being investigated as a replacement product that will potentially address the significantly underserved market of corneal transplant patients who are reliant on a limited supply of human donor tissue. LBI-002 has similar optical properties as human tissue, enables nerve regeneration and epithelial growth and potentially eliminates the need for long-term immunosuppressive drugs to combat transplant rejection. Formulation and preclinical studies are scheduled to be initiated in 2023.

In addition to these clinical stage technologies, Longevity will have, upon the closing of the transactions contemplated by the C&E Agreements described below, a pipeline of preclinical stage indications across its initial therapeutic areas of focus. Longevity also plans to seek to acquire additional cutting-edge health technologies in the areas of health monitoring and digital health solutions.

"Longevity Biomedical is dedicated to advancing science-driven solutions to improve human health. This business combination will provide the platform to advance cutting-edge technologies spanning multiple areas of unmet medical need for the aging population," said Bradford A. Zakes, Chief Executive Officer of Longevity Biomedical. "The proceeds from this transaction will allow Longevity to reach significant clinical development milestones for our four leading technologies that have demonstrated successful results in clinical studies. In addition, Longevity will retain an opportunistic, visionary approach to future health advancements in the areas of health monitoring and digital health solutions."

"Longevity is focused on offering impactful, meaningful health solutions and services that are readily accessible to the growing aging patient market," said Mr. Lei Huang, Chief Executive Officer of Denali. "Longevity is acquiring a deep portfolio of health technologies and has an experienced leadership team with a visionary approach to addressing human health span. In addition to advancing these current late-stage technologies, the Company will be opportunistic in its efforts to bring the latest in human health advances to aging populations globally."

Transaction Overview

The transaction represents a pro forma equity valuation of approximately $236.2 million of the Combined Company, assuming no redemptions of Denali public shares by Denali's public shareholders. The estimated cash proceeds available to the Combined Company from the transaction consists of Denali's $85.4 million of cash held in trust. The proceeds will be used to complete a Phase 3 study for LBI-201, complete a Phase 2 study for LBI-001, complete a Phase 2 and initiate a Phase 3 study for LBI-101, and complete the formulation and pre-clinical studies for LBI-002.

The Combined Company may seek a $30 million pre-transaction PIPE that is expected to close concurrently with the closing of the transaction.

Longevity has entered into Contribution and Exchange Agreements (collectively and as amended, the "C&E Agreements") with each of Cerevast Medical, Inc., a Delaware corporation, Aegeria Soft Tissue, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, and Novokera, LLC, a Nevada limited liability company (collectively, the "Targets"), pursuant to which, immediately prior to the closing of the proposed transaction between Longevity and Denali under the BCA, Longevity will acquire all of the issued and outstanding equity securities of each of the Targets from the current equity holders in exchange for shares of common stock of Longevity. The Targets are developing the therapeutic candidates across ophthalmology, cardiovascular disease and soft tissue reconstruction and repair as described above. As a result of the transactions contemplated by the C&E Agreements, each of the Targets will be a wholly-owned, indirect subsidiary of the Combined Company upon closing of the transactions contemplated by the BCA.

Upon closing of the transactions contemplated under the BCA, and assuming none of Denali's public shareholders elect to redeem their shares of common stock and no additional shares of common stock are issued, it is anticipated that Denali's public shareholders would retain an ownership interest of approximately 34.9% of the Combined Company, the sponsors, officers, directors and other holders of Denali founder shares and private shares will retain an ownership interest of approximately 10.9% of the Combined Company, and the Longevity stockholders will own approximately 54.2% of the Combined Company. The existing stockholder of Longevity and the former Target equity holders who receive shares of Longevity common stock at the closing of the Target acquisitions are expected to roll 100% of their equity into the Combined Company.

The board of directors of each of Denali and Longevity unanimously approved the transaction, which is expected to occur in Q2 2023. The transaction will require the approval of the shareholders of Denali and Longevity, and is subject to other customary closing conditions including the receipt of certain SEC regulatory approvals.

Additional information about the proposed transaction, including a copy of the BCA, will be provided in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by Denali with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

Advisors

US Tiger Securities, Inc. is acting as business combination advisor to Denali. Sidley Austin LLP is acting as legal advisor to Denali. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP is acting as legal advisor to Longevity.

About Longevity

Longevity Biomedical is a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing technologies across therapeutics, health monitoring and digital health solutions to restore tissue form and function in order to increase and improve health span. Longevity's mission is to become a consolidator and a leading provider of products and services designed to help people live longer, healthier lives. Longevity is acquiring a differentiated therapeutic pipeline of late-stage clinical technologies across ophthalmology, cardiovascular disease and soft tissue reconstruction and repair. Building on this platform, Longevity intends to acquire and/or partner with other health technology companies to become a leading provider of products and services designed to increase and improve health span amongst the rapidly growing aging patient population. Longevity is led by a team of industry experts and scientific advisors with significant experience acquiring, developing and commercializing cutting-edge health technologies. Longevity is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

About Denali

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a business combination, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

