OmniTRAX Concludes Nationwide Good Neighbor Program

23 market community outreach initiative impacts millions from coast-to-coast

DENVER, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniTRAX, a comprehensive supply chain, industrial development, and logistics solutions partner – and the transportation affiliate of The Broe Group – has concluded its 2022 Good Neighbor Giving Program. The annual community engagement campaign exceeded $400,000 in company contributions to local non-profits, serving a record 2,000,000 people.

"OmniTRAX is deeply committed to the people and places our railroads serve and the communities we call home," said OmniTRAX CEO Dean Piacente. "Part of being a good neighbor is lending a hand to those in need and, with the support of The Broe Group, this year's outreach spanned 23 markets, impacting a record number of neighbors across the OmniTRAX network of railroads."

The annual Good Neighbor contributions culminate the year-long commitment on behalf of OmniTRAX, its affiliate railroads, and corresponding employees to the local communities served throughout the OmniTRAX rail network. Local nonprofits spanning from California to Colorado, Illinois to Ohio, and New Jersey to Florida received $430,000 in direct contributions. Local community recipients included food banks, fire departments, women's advocacy services, youth and family services, and the United Way.

OmniTRAX Good Neighbor Program community donations are further supported by local employee volunteer service from its rail affiliates, including: Alabama & Tennessee River Railway, Brownsville & Rio Grande International Railway, Carlton Trail Railway Company, Chicago Rail Link, Cleveland Port Railway, Cleveland & Cuyahoga Railway, Fulton County Railway, Georgia & Florida Railway, Georgia Woodlands Railroad, Great Western Railway of Colorado, Illinois Railway, Kettle Falls International Railway, Nebraska, Kansas & Colorado Railway, Northern Ohio & Western Railway, Panhandle Northern Railroad, Peru Industrial Railroad, Port of Catoosa Industrial Railroad, River Ridge Railroad, Newburgh & South Shore Railroad, Sand Springs Railway Company, Savannah Industrial Transportation, Stockton Terminal and Eastern Railroad, and Winchester and Western Railway.

Each year, OmniTRAX and its affiliates collaborate with local officials in the communities they serve to identify local non-profits with the greatest need. These communities from coast-to-coast are home to OmniTRAX teammates, neighbors, and partners. Through annual contributions of volunteer hours and resources, OmniTRAX Good Neighbor Program strives to model the spirit of being a good civic partner and good neighbor.

About OmniTRAX, Inc.

As one of North America's largest and fastest growing private railroad and transportation management companies, OmniTRAX's core capabilities range from providing transportation and supply chain management services to railroad and port companies, to providing intermodal and industrial switching operations to railroads, ports and a diverse group of industrial companies. Through its affiliation with The Broe Group and its portfolio of managed companies, OmniTRAX also has the unique capability of offering specialized industrial development and real estate solutions, both on and off the rail network managed by OmniTRAX. For more information visit omnitrax.com.

About The Broe Group

Founded in 1972, The Broe Group is a private, multi-billion-dollar investment group with diversified holdings in real estate, rail, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, water, healthcare and technology throughout 41 North American states and provinces. Its deep operational knowledge derived from owning and operating multi-billion-dollar businesses and the global economic insights gleaned from serving its vast Fortune 500 clientele are strategic differentiators. The Broe Group's entrepreneurial focus enables it to find true value wherever it resides. For more information, visit broe.com.

