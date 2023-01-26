REVOLT Taps Industry Trailblazer Mara S. Campo For Flagship Series

The network expands its team with award-winning journalist ahead of new season of REVOLT Black News Weekly

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Black-owned multimedia company REVOLT today announced the exciting addition of industry veteran Mara S. Campo as the Global News Anchor of their growing news division. Through this initiative, REVOLT continues to expand its highly talented team with pioneering women ahead of the season four premiere of its flagship series, REVOLT Black News Weekly.

"Our vision for REVOLT Black News is to build a world-class news network that can compete with global news powerhouses that isn't driven by red or blue politics, but instead is driven by stories of critical importance to the Black community," said Detavio Samuels, CEO of REVOLT. "Bringing on Mara as our new Global News Anchor is a giant leap towards bringing our vision to life and we're excited to see how her experience and perspective takes RBN to the next level."

The news show is dedicated to delivering stories most relevant to Black culture from an authentic lens. The series returns on January 26th with an exclusive, in-depth conversation with Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors as she fights to clear her name while continuing the fight against police brutality. Throughout this season RBNW will deliver significant culture-forward content and storytelling that gives a voice to typically unheard perspectives. Mara and the team aim to keep relevance at the center of its investigative reporting, while exploring the experiences most important to Black culture as they build on the series' highly successful track record.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mara to the team as we continue to set a new standard of inclusivity for journalism that especially resonates with the Black communities," said Monique Chenault, President of REVOLT News, Specials & Documentary. "Mara's in-depth reporting style will further propel our news division as a critical vessel for sharing stories and assessing realities that most impact Black people in America and throughout the African diaspora."

Four-time Emmy Award-winning journalist Campo will serve as both the Global News Anchor of REVOLT Black News Weekly and as the Managing Editor of the news division. She will lead the multimedia company's investigative journalism sector as it continues to confront the most pressing issues concerning social justice, economic advancement, public safety, health, wellness, and education. With over 15 years of experience covering some of the most significant news stories, Campo will authentically report on crucial conversations and pertinent topics.

"It is an honor to join REVOLT Black News, which has served as a trusted resource uncovering important issues most relevant to Black viewers," said Campo. "I look forward to continuing the work of raising awareness and starting crucial conversations for our community."

Campo collaborated on REVOLT Black News Weekly's first investigative special, "The Real Thirst Trap," which premiered in December. Campo will continue creating impactful content at the network, further advancing REVOLT's mission to spotlight underrepresented topics and critical conversations, and diving deeper into socioeconomic issues.

Returning for a fourth run, REVOLT Black News Weekly begins its new season with a special episode featuring Patrisse Cullors, Co-Founder of Black Lives Matter, for a meaningful conversation surrounding Black women, body positivity, and the lack of consequences for anti-Black rhetoric. The fourth season of REVOLT Black News Weekly will air on REVOLT's linear channel tonight, January 26th at 9pm ET with weekly episodes airing on Thursdays.

