ROBERT HALF REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) today reported revenues and earnings for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, net income was $148 million, or $1.37 per share, on revenues of $1.727 billion. Net income for the prior year's fourth quarter was $168 million, or $1.51 per share, on revenues of $1.770 billion.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, net income was $658 million, or $6.03 per share, on revenues of $7.238 billion. For the year ended December 31, 2021, net income was $599 million, or $5.36 per share, on revenues of $6.461 billion.

"2022 was a very successful year across the entire Robert Half enterprise. We grew full-year revenues and earnings per share — both by more than 12 percent — and achieved new record levels for each," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "All of our major practice areas — contract, permanent placement and Protiviti — reached new all-time highs, over and above the very strong growth in the prior year. We enter 2023 optimistic about our ability to navigate the uncertain global macroeconomic environment and the tight labor markets around the world.

"The energy and dedication of our global teams made possible a record number of awards and accolades in 2022. Fourth-quarter recognition included being named as one of the Best Workplaces for Parents™ and honored by Forbes as one of the World's Top Female-Friendly Companies. We are particularly proud of the recognition we continue to receive for our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion," Waddell concluded.

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. The Company offers contract and permanent placement talent solutions for finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support roles.

Named to FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies®, the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and Forbes' list of America's Best Employers for Diversity, Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions.

Robert Half has operations in more than 400 locations worldwide.

ATTACHED :

Summary of Operations Supplemental Financial Information Non-GAAP Financial Measures



ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



















Service revenues $ 1,727,026

$ 1,769,917

$ 7,238,142

$ 6,461,444 Costs of services 1,007,979

1,025,799

4,144,093

3,765,416















Gross margin 719,047

744,118

3,094,049

2,696,028















Selling, general and administrative expenses 545,129

544,551

2,117,296

1,951,282 (Income) loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts (24,819)

(23,040)

86,139

(61,078) Amortization of intangible assets 417

517

1,667

2,241 Interest income, net (4,778)

(52)

(8,008)

(197)















Income before income taxes 203,098

222,142

896,955

803,780 Provision for income taxes 55,445

54,198

239,036

205,154















Net income $ 147,653

$ 167,944

$ 657,919

$ 598,626















Diluted net income per share $ 1.37

$ 1.51

$ 6.03

$ 5.36















Shares:













Basic 106,980

109,488

108,214

110,482 Diluted 107,808

111,020

109,171

111,718

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (in thousands)



Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2022 % of

Revenue

2021 % of

Revenue

2022 % of

Revenue

2021 % of

Revenue

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)





BUSINESS SEGMENT INCOME INFORMATION:





















Contract talent solutions $ 105,420 9.8 %

$ 114,174 10.2 %

$ 492,281 10.9 %

$ 393,872 9.8 % Permanent placement talent solutions $ 21,365 13.7 %

$ 27,202 17.2 %

$ 127,622 17.6 %

$ 106,465 18.7 % Protiviti $ 71,952 14.4 %

$ 81,231 16.4 %

$ 270,711 13.7 %

$ 305,487 16.5 %





December 31,



2022

2021



(Unaudited)



SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 658,626

$ 619,001 Accounts receivable, net

$ 1,018,287

$ 984,691 Total assets

$ 2,964,488

$ 2,952,359 Total current liabilities

$ 1,216,202

$ 1,358,673 Total stockholders' equity

$ 1,568,558

$ 1,381,051





Year Ended December 31,



2022

2021



(Unaudited)



SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION:







Depreciation

$ 47,398

$ 52,210 Capitalized cloud computing implementation costs

$ 40,357

$ 31,240 Capital expenditures

$ 61,120

$ 36,611 Open market repurchases of common stock (shares)

3,318

2,796

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)

The Company completed a multiyear process to unify its family of Robert Half endorsed divisional brands to one single specialized brand, Robert Half. This simplifies the Company's go-to-market brand structure for clients and candidates and provides leverage for greater brand awareness and allows future flexibility to expand the Company's existing practice groups without the need for new brands. The Company's financial disclosures for contract talent solutions (formerly temporary and consultant staffing) are based on functional specialization rather than the previously branded divisions. The functional specializations are: finance and accounting, administrative and customer support, and technology. Finance and accounting combines the former Accountemps and Robert Half Management Resources, administrative and customer support was previously OfficeTeam, and technology was formerly Robert Half Technology. Protiviti and permanent placement talent solutions continue to be reported separately. What was previously referred to as staffing operations is now referred to as talent solutions. There is no change to the underlying business operations or organization.

The Company's presentation of service revenues for finance and accounting, administrative and customer support, and technology include intersegment revenues from services provided to Protiviti in connection with the Company's blended business solutions. This is how the Company measures and manages these businesses internally. The combined amount of divisional intersegment revenues with Protiviti are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line item. The Company has prepared the below schedule to provide readers with historical comparative information to better evaluate the related trends.



















































2020

2021

2022

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4 SERVICE REVENUES:













































Finance and accounting $ 701,762

$ 496,573

$ 506,515

$ 552,116

$ 600,387

$ 663,892

$ 732,365

$ 768,204

$ 801,690

$ 810,910

$ 805,229

$ 767,354 Administrative and customer support 239,979

136,299

173,685

214,985

220,467

263,192

279,370

295,872

284,906

274,141

250,531

233,056 Technology 196,652

162,028

161,007

175,730

172,239

194,233

215,500

213,414

213,327

218,190

216,735

209,009 Elimination of intersegment revenues (46,273)

(41,514)

(59,816)

(92,393)

(103,818)

(143,036)

(172,534)

(161,004)

(144,200)

(137,548)

(132,745)

(137,738) Total contract talent solutions 1,092,120

753,386

781,391

850,438

889,275

978,281

1,054,701

1,116,486

1,155,723

1,165,693

1,139,750

1,071,681 Permanent placement talent solutions 120,489

71,030

87,203

91,387

111,703

143,640

156,444

158,133

186,782

200,096

182,329

155,948 Protiviti 294,082

283,910

321,303

362,261

397,402

458,660

501,421

495,298

472,329

497,038

511,376

499,397 Total service revenues $ 1,506,691

$ 1,108,326

$ 1,189,897

$ 1,304,086

$ 1,398,380

$ 1,580,581

$ 1,712,566

$ 1,769,917

$ 1,814,834

$ 1,862,827

$ 1,833,455

$ 1,727,026

















































ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The financial results of Robert Half International Inc. (the "Company") are prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and the rules of the SEC. To help readers understand the Company's financial performance, the Company supplements its GAAP financial results with the following non-GAAP measures: adjusted gross margin; adjusted selling, general and administrative expense; combined segment income; and as adjusted revenue growth rates.

The following measures: adjusted gross margin and adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses include gains and losses on investments held to fund the Company's obligations under employee deferred compensation plans. The Company provides these measures because they are used by management to review its operational results.

Combined segment income is income before income taxes, adjusted for interest income and amortization of intangible assets. The Company provides combined segment income because it is how management evaluates segment performance.

As adjusted revenue growth rates represent year-over-year revenue growth rates after removing the impacts on reported revenues from the changes in the number of billing days and foreign currency exchange rates. The Company provides this data because it focuses on the Company's revenue growth rates attributable to operating activities and aids in evaluating revenue trends over time. The impacts from the changes in billing days and foreign currency exchange rates are calculated as follows:

Billing days impact is calculated by dividing each comparative period's reported revenues by the number of billing days for that period to arrive at a per billing day amount. Same billing day growth rates are then calculated based on the per billing day amounts. Management calculates a global, weighted-average number of billing days for each reporting period based upon inputs from all countries and all functional specializations and segments.

Foreign currency impact is calculated by retranslating current period international revenues, using foreign currency exchange rates from the prior year's comparable period.

The non-GAAP financial measures provided herein may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company's industry, as other companies may calculate such financial results differently. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to amounts presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided on the following pages.

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN (UNAUDITED): (in thousands)



Quarter Ended December 31,

Relationships

Year Ended December 31,

Relationships

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021 Gross Margin





























































Contract talent solutions $ 427,736

$ 444,295

$ 427,736

$ 444,295

39.9 %

39.8 %

39.9 %

39.8 %

$ 1,804,029

$ 1,598,716

$ 1,804,029

$ 1,598,716

39.8 %

39.6 %

39.8 %

39.6 % Permanent placement talent solutions 155,559

157,862

155,559

157,862

99.8 %

99.8 %

99.8 %

99.8 %

723,706

568,983

723,706

568,983

99.8 %

99.8 %

99.8 %

99.8 % Protiviti 135,752

141,961

139,862

145,244

27.2 %

28.7 %

28.0 %

29.3 %

566,314

528,329

552,465

537,176

28.6 %

28.5 %

27.9 %

29.0 % Total $ 719,047

$ 744,118

$ 723,157

$ 747,401

41.6 %

42.0 %

41.9 %

42.2 %

$ 3,094,049

$ 2,696,028

$ 3,080,200

$ 2,704,875

42.7 %

41.7 %

42.6 %

41.9 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted gross margin to reported gross margin for the quarters ended December 31, 2022 and 2021:



Quarter Ended December 31, 2022

Quarter Ended December 31, 2021

Contract talent solutions

Permanent placement

talent solutions

Protiviti

Total

Contract talent solutions

Permanent placement

talent solutions

Protiviti

Total

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue Gross Margin













































As Reported $ 427,736 39.9 %

$ 155,559 99.8 %

$ 135,752 27.2 %

$ 719,047 41.6 %

$ 444,295 39.8 %

$ 157,862 99.8 %

$ 141,961 28.7 %

$ 744,118 42.0 % Adjustments (1) — —

— —

4,110 0.8 %

4,110 0.3 %

— —

— —

3,283 0.6 %

3,283 0.2 % As Adjusted $ 427,736 39.9 %

$ 155,559 99.8 %

$ 139,862 28.0 %

$ 723,157 41.9 %

$ 444,295 39.8 %

$ 157,862 99.8 %

$ 145,244 29.3 %

$ 747,401 42.2 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted gross margin to reported gross margin for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021:



Year Ended December 31, 2022

Year Ended December 31, 2021

Contract talent solutions

Permanent placement

talent solutions

Protiviti

Total

Contract talent solutions

Permanent placement

talent solutions

Protiviti

Total

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue Gross Margin













































As Reported $ 1,804,029 39.8 %

$ 723,706 99.8 %

$ 566,314 28.6 %

$ 3,094,049 42.7 %

$ 1,598,716 39.6 %

$ 568,983 99.8 %

$ 528,329 28.5 %

$ 2,696,028 41.7 % Adjustments (1) — —

— —

(13,849) (0.7 %)

(13,849) (0.1 %)

— —

— —

8,847 0.5 %

8,847 0.2 % As Adjusted $ 1,804,029 39.8 %

$ 723,706 99.8 %

$ 552,465 27.9 %

$ 3,080,200 42.6 %

$ 1,598,716 39.6 %

$ 568,983 99.8 %

$ 537,176 29.0 %

$ 2,704,875 41.9 %





(1) Changes in the Company's deferred compensation obligations related to Protiviti operations are included in costs of services, while the related investment (income) loss is presented separately. The non-GAAP financial adjustments shown in the table above are to reclassify investment (income) loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item that includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact on income before income taxes.

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES (UNAUDITED): (in thousands)



Quarter Ended December 31,

Relationships

Year Ended December 31,

Relationships

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021 Selling, General and Administrative Expenses





























































Contract talent solutions $ 340,492

$ 347,826

$ 322,316

$ 330,121

31.8 %

31.2 %

30.1 %

29.6 %

$ 1,248,378

$ 1,251,565

$ 1,311,748

$ 1,204,844

27.5 %

31.0 %

28.9 %

29.8 % Permanent placement talent solutions 136,727

132,712

134,194

130,660

87.7 %

83.9 %

86.1 %

82.6 %

587,164

468,028

596,084

462,518

81.0 %

82.1 %

82.2 %

81.2 % Protiviti 67,910

64,013

67,910

64,013

13.6 %

12.9 %

13.6 %

12.9 %

281,754

231,689

281,754

231,689

14.2 %

12.5 %

14.2 %

12.5 % Total $ 545,129

$ 544,551

$ 524,420

$ 524,794

31.6 %

30.8 %

30.4 %

29.7 %

$ 2,117,296

$ 1,951,282

$ 2,189,586

$ 1,899,051

29.3 %

30.2 %

30.3 %

29.4 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses to reported selling, general and administrative expenses for the quarters ended December 31, 2022 and 2021:



Quarter Ended December 31, 2022

Quarter Ended December 31, 2021

Contract talent solutions

Permanent placement

talent solutions

Protiviti

Total

Contract talent solutions

Permanent placement

talent solutions

Protiviti

Total

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue Selling, General and Administrative Expenses











































As Reported $ 340,492 31.8 %

$ 136,727 87.7 %

$ 67,910 13.6 %

$ 545,129 31.6 %

$ 347,826 31.2 %

$ 132,712 83.9 %

$ 64,013 12.9 %

$ 544,551 30.8 % Adjustments (1) (18,176) (1.7 %)

(2,533) (1.6 %)

— —

(20,709) (1.2 %)

(17,705) (1.6 %)

(2,052) (1.3 %)

— —

(19,757) (1.1 %) As Adjusted $ 322,316 30.1 %

$ 134,194 86.1 %

$ 67,910 13.6 %

$ 524,420 30.4 %

$ 330,121 29.6 %

$ 130,660 82.6 %

$ 64,013 12.9 %

$ 524,794 29.7 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses to reported selling, general and administrative expenses for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021:



Year Ended December 31, 2022

Year Ended December 31, 2021

Contract talent

solutions

Permanent placement

talent solutions

Protiviti

Total

Contract talent

solutions

Permanent placement

talent solutions

Protiviti

Total

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue Selling, General and Administrative Expenses











































As Reported $ 1,248,378 27.5 %

$ 587,164 81.0 %

$ 281,754 14.2 %

$ 2,117,296 29.3 %

$ 1,251,565 31.0 %

$ 468,028 82.1 %

$ 231,689 12.5 %

$ 1,951,282 30.2 % Adjustments (1) 63,370 1.4 %

8,920 1.2 %

— —

72,290 1.0 %

(46,721) (1.2 %)

(5,510) (0.9 %)

— —

(52,231) (0.8 %) As Adjusted $ 1,311,748 28.9 %

$ 596,084 82.2 %

$ 281,754 14.2 %

$ 2,189,586 30.3 %

$ 1,204,844 29.8 %

$ 462,518 81.2 %

$ 231,689 12.5 %

$ 1,899,051 29.4 %





(1) Changes in the Company's deferred compensation obligations related to talent solutions operations are included in selling, general and administrative expenses, while the related investment (income) loss is presented separately. The non-GAAP financial adjustments shown in the table above are to reclassify investment (income) loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item that includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact on income before income taxes.

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

COMBINED SEGMENT INCOME (UNAUDITED):

(in thousands)

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP combined segment income to reported income before income taxes for the quarters and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021:



Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2022

% of

Revenue

2021

% of

Revenue

2022

% of

Revenue

2021

% of

Revenue Income before income taxes $ 203,098

11.8 %

$ 222,142

12.6 %

$ 896,955

12.4 %

$ 803,780

12.4 % Interest income, net (4,778)

(0.3 %)

(52)

0.0 %

(8,008)

(0.1 %)

(197)

0.0 % Amortization of intangible assets 417

0.0 %

517

0.0 %

1,667

0.0 %

2,241

0.1 % Combined segment income $ 198,737

11.5 %

$ 222,607

12.6 %

$ 890,614

12.3 %

$ 805,824

12.5 %

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES REVENUE GROWTH RATES (%) (UNAUDITED):





Year-Over-Year Growth Rates (As Reported)

Non-GAAP Year-Over-Year Growth Rates (As Adjusted)



2021

2022

2021

2022



Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4 Global















































Finance and accounting

44.6

39.1

33.5

22.1

9.9

-0.1

43.5

39.8

34.6

24.4

12.8

2.9 Administrative and customer support

60.8

37.6

29.2

4.2

-10.3

-21.2

60.0

38.4

30.5

6.3

-7.8

-18.8 Technology

33.8

21.4

23.9

12.3

0.6

-2.1

33.1

21.8

24.6

13.9

2.5

0.5 Elimination of intersegment revenues (1)

188.4

74.3

38.9

-3.8

-23.1

-14.5

187.5

75.1

40.1

-1.9

-20.8

-11.5 Total contract talent solutions

35.0

31.3

30.0

19.2

8.1

-4.0

34.0

31.9

31.0

21.3

10.7

-1.2 Permanent placement talent solutions

79.4

73.0

67.2

39.3

16.5

-1.4

77.7

73.8

68.8

42.6

20.3

2.4 Total talent solutions

39.4

35.3

34.1

21.7

9.2

-3.7

38.4

36.0

35.2

24.0

12.0

-0.8 Protiviti

56.1

36.7

18.9

8.4

2.0

0.8

55.1

37.4

20.0

10.8

4.8

4.0 Total

43.9

35.7

29.8

17.9

7.1

-2.4

42.9

36.3

30.9

20.2

9.9

0.6

















































United States















































Contract talent solutions

35.5

33.4

33.4

22.7

11.3

-3.4

35.5

33.6

33.4

22.7

11.3

-2.9 Permanent placement talent solutions

85.1

78.6

78.3

44.3

22.4

1.4

85.1

78.9

78.3

44.3

22.4

1.9 Total talent solutions

40.0

37.2

37.8

25.2

12.6

-2.9

40.0

37.4

37.8

25.2

12.6

-2.4 Protiviti

53.7

31.7

17.0

8.3

4.1

3.6

53.7

31.9

17.0

8.3

4.1

4.1 Total

43.8

35.6

31.7

20.2

10.0

-1.1

43.8

35.8

31.7

20.2

10.0

-0.6

















































International















































Contract talent solutions

33.0

24.0

18.5

7.0

-3.2

-6.3

29.1

26.3

23.5

16.6

8.7

5.3 Permanent placement talent solutions

67.3

61.9

44.7

28.0

2.9

-7.5

62.1

64.0

50.0

39.0

15.4

4.3 Total talent solutions

37.7

29.2

22.5

10.5

-2.2

-6.5

33.7

31.6

27.5

20.3

9.8

5.2 Protiviti

65.9

58.3

26.2

8.6

-6.3

-9.2

61.4

61.2

32.3

20.6

7.3

3.7 Total

44.3

36.2

23.4

10.0

-3.3

-7.3

40.1

38.6

28.7

20.4

9.1

4.8





(1) Service revenues for finance and accounting, administrative and customer support, and technology include intersegment revenues, which represent revenues from services provided to Protiviti in connection with the Company's blended business solutions. Intersegment revenues for each functional specialization are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line item.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in the table above adjust for the following items:

Billing Days. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues. Management calculates the billing day impact by dividing each comparative period's reported revenues by the number of billing days for that period to arrive at a per billing day amount. Same billing day growth rates are then calculated based on the per billing day amounts. Management calculates a global, weighted-average number of billing days for each reporting period based upon input from all countries and all functional specializations and segments.





Foreign Currency Translation. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues, which include the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. The foreign currency impact is calculated by retranslating current period international revenues, using foreign currency exchange rates from the prior year's comparable period.

The term "As Adjusted" means that the impact of different billing days and constant currency fluctuations are removed from the revenue growth rate calculation. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP year-over-year revenue growth rates to the "As Reported" year-over-year revenue growth rates is included herein, on Pages 11-13.

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):

Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – GLOBAL



Q3 2021

Q4 2021

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2022

Q4 2022 Finance and accounting























As Reported

44.6

39.1

33.5

22.1

9.9

-0.1 Billing Days Impact

-0.3

0.3

-0.2

0.0

0.2

0.8 Currency Impact

-0.8

0.4

1.3

2.3

2.7

2.2 As Adjusted

43.5

39.8

34.6

24.4

12.8

2.9 Administrative and customer support























As Reported

60.8

37.6

29.2

4.2

-10.3

-21.2 Billing Days Impact

-0.2

0.1

-0.2

0.0

0.1

0.7 Currency Impact

-0.6

0.7

1.5

2.1

2.4

1.7 As Adjusted

60.0

38.4

30.5

6.3

-7.8

-18.8 Technology























As Reported

33.8

21.4

23.9

12.3

0.6

-2.1 Billing Days Impact

-0.1

0.1

-0.2

0.0

0.1

0.9 Currency Impact

-0.6

0.3

0.9

1.6

1.8

1.7 As Adjusted

33.1

21.8

24.6

13.9

2.5

0.5 Elimination of intersegment revenues























As Reported

188.4

74.3

38.9

-3.8

-23.1

-14.5 Billing Days Impact

-0.4

0.1

-0.2

0.0

0.2

0.8 Currency Impact

-0.5

0.7

1.4

1.9

2.1

2.2 As Adjusted

187.5

75.1

40.1

-1.9

-20.8

-11.5 Total contract talent solutions























As Reported

35.0

31.3

30.0

19.2

8.1

-4.0 Billing Days Impact

-0.2

0.1

-0.2

0.0

0.1

0.8 Currency Impact

-0.8

0.5

1.2

2.1

2.5

2.0 As Adjusted

34.0

31.9

31.0

21.3

10.7

-1.2 Permanent placement talent solutions























As Reported

79.4

73.0

67.2

39.3

16.5

-1.4 Billing Days Impact

-0.2

0.1

-0.3

0.0

0.2

0.8 Currency Impact

-1.5

0.7

1.9

3.3

3.6

3.0 As Adjusted

77.7

73.8

68.8

42.6

20.3

2.4 Total talent solutions























As Reported

39.4

35.3

34.1

21.7

9.2

-3.7 Billing Days Impact

-0.2

0.2

-0.2

0.0

0.1

0.8 Currency Impact

-0.8

0.5

1.3

2.3

2.7

2.1 As Adjusted

38.4

36.0

35.2

24.0

12.0

-0.8 Protiviti























As Reported

56.1

36.7

18.9

8.4

2.0

0.8 Billing Days Impact

-0.3

0.2

-0.2

0.0

0.2

0.8 Currency Impact

-0.7

0.5

1.3

2.4

2.6

2.4 As Adjusted

55.1

37.4

20.0

10.8

4.8

4.0 Total























As Reported

43.9

35.7

29.8

17.9

7.1

-2.4 Billing Days Impact

-0.2

0.1

-0.2

0.0

0.2

0.8 Currency Impact

-0.8

0.5

1.3

2.3

2.6

2.2 As Adjusted

42.9

36.3

30.9

20.2

9.9

0.6

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):

Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – UNITED STATES



Q3 2021

Q4 2021

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2022

Q4 2022 Contract talent solutions







As Reported

35.5

33.4

33.4

22.7

11.3

-3.4 Billing Days Impact

0.0

0.2

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.5 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

35.5

33.6

33.4

22.7

11.3

-2.9

























Permanent placement talent solutions























As Reported

85.1

78.6

78.3

44.3

22.4

1.4 Billing Days Impact

0.0

0.3

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.5 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

85.1

78.9

78.3

44.3

22.4

1.9

























Total talent solutions























As Reported

40.0

37.2

37.8

25.2

12.6

-2.9 Billing Days Impact

0.0

0.2

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.5 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

40.0

37.4

37.8

25.2

12.6

-2.4

























Protiviti























As Reported

53.7

31.7

17.0

8.3

4.1

3.6 Billing Days Impact

—

0.2

—

0.0

0.0

0.5 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

53.7

31.9

17.0

8.3

4.1

4.1

























Total























As Reported

43.8

35.6

31.7

20.2

10.0

-1.1 Billing Days Impact

0.0

0.2

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.5 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

43.8

35.8

31.7

20.2

10.0

-0.6

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):

Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – INTERNATIONAL



Q3 2021

Q4 2021

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2022

Q4 2022 Contract talent solutions







As Reported

33.0

24.0

18.5

7.0

-3.2

-6.3 Billing Days Impact

-0.5

0.1

-0.4

0.2

0.5

2.1 Currency Impact

-3.4

2.2

5.4

9.4

11.4

9.5 As Adjusted

29.1

26.3

23.5

16.6

8.7

5.3

























Permanent placement talent solutions























As Reported

67.3

61.9

44.7

28.0

2.9

-7.5 Billing Days Impact

-0.6

0.1

-0.5

0.2

0.6

2.2 Currency Impact

-4.6

2.0

5.8

10.8

11.9

9.6 As Adjusted

62.1

64.0

50.0

39.0

15.4

4.3

























Total talent solutions























As Reported

37.7

29.2

22.5

10.5

-2.2

-6.5 Billing Days Impact

-0.5

0.2

-0.4

0.1

0.5

2.2 Currency Impact

-3.5

2.2

5.4

9.7

11.5

9.5 As Adjusted

33.7

31.6

27.5

20.3

9.8

5.2

























Protiviti























As Reported

65.9

58.3

26.2

8.6

-6.3

-9.2 Billing Days Impact

-0.7

0.1

-0.5

0.2

0.5

2.1 Currency Impact

-3.8

2.8

6.6

11.8

13.1

10.8 As Adjusted

61.4

61.2

32.3

20.6

7.3

3.7

























Total























As Reported

44.3

36.2

23.4

10.0

-3.3

-7.3 Billing Days Impact

-0.6

0.1

-0.4

0.2

0.5

2.2 Currency Impact

-3.6

2.3

5.7

10.2

11.9

9.9 As Adjusted

40.1

38.6

28.7

20.4

9.1

4.8

