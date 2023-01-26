Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: SSD), an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, today announced that on January 24, 2023 the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") declared a regular quarterly dividend of 26 cents per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on April 27, 2023, to stockholders of record on April 6, 2023.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiaries, including Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shear walls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. The Company primarily supplies its building product solutions to both the residential and commercial markets in North America and Europe. The Company's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SSD."

