Vitalief Welcomes New Chief Commercial Officer

Kirk McPoyle Joins Company

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitalief, a leading innovator in research and clinical trial solutions, is pleased to announce that Kirk McPoyle has been appointed as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).

Kirk McPoyle, Chief Commerical Officer, Vitalief (PRNewswire)

I am proud to be part of a solution that has such a meaningful impact on the development of new medicines and therapies.

Kirk is an experienced commercial leader who brings over twenty-five years of business development, organizational growth, and operations leadership to his role. He is a visionary leader who sparks innovation while preparing the organization for exponential revenue growth. Kirk most recently held roles as Chief Commercial Officer at Datacubed Health, Chief Commercial Officer at Clinical Ink, and also held leadership roles at Acurian and IMS Health.

David Moore, Vitalief CEO, commented, "Kirk is a great fit for our rapidly growing team. He has significant experience building teams and putting in place the required infrastructure to support rapid expansion. His experience developing and retaining high-performing teams and his mentoring approach to leadership align with our goals and our company culture. I am glad he is joining us on this exciting journey."

As CCO, Kirk will lead the organization's growth and expansion initiatives, build out the commercial team, and harness the organization's energy and focus to drive the implementation of all commercial strategies.

Kirk McPoyle added, "I am excited to join the Vitalief team and be part of such a people-focused organization. Vitalief's services are mission-critical for research and clinical trial teams. It is great to be part of a solution that has such a meaningful impact on the development of new medicines and therapies."

About Vitalief

Vitalief is a research and clinical trial solutions company that looks at resourcing challenges in the clinical trial industry through a new lens and delivers solutions that address the shared goals of team members, clients, and partners. Vitalief's PEOPLE FIRST culture prioritizes trial participants, frontline clinical trial teams, our employees, and partners. It ensures that team members get flexibility, professional development, and meaningful projects while clients get top talent, where and when they need it to support their clinical research efforts.

For more information, visit vitalief.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Monique Garrett

484-363-1773

mgarrett@vitalief.com

Research and clinical trial solutions that are founded in a future-ready, flexible, PEOPLE FIRST culture to deliver greater value for employees and client organizations. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vitalief