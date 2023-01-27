POPULARITY FOR SQUARES SOARS AT BETRIVERS & PLAYSUGARHOUSE

Rush Street Interactive Celebrates 11 Top Prize Winners of $10,000 Since Launching Squares Last Month

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Playing Squares is one of the easiest ways to win at BetRivers and PlaySugarHouse sportsbooks with a potential payout of up to $10,000. Already, 11 bettors have collected the maximum amount since the format was introduced on NFL regular season and college bowl games in mid-December.

"I was ecstatic when I hit Squares for $10,000 and I've even won two more times on the game for smaller wins," said Frank, who asked not to use his last name. The 27-year-old, who hit first at PlaySugarHouse Connecticut and the later wins at BetRivers New York, continued: "Squares not only gives you a better chance at winning more money, at no extra cost to me, but it allows you to have even more fun watching the games. It's a thrill I haven't felt since I was a quarterback in high school and college."

The executives at Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI") call Squares a game changer and are excited to see how players are enjoying it.

"Squares gives our bettors an additional thrill by offering extra bonus opportunities on their existing football bets," said Richard Schwartz, CEO at RSI. "The game makes watching the action even more exciting by offering our customers more ways to win from existing bets. It has quickly become one of our most popular promotions for players at all levels, from first time bettors to experienced sports wagerers."

Now the RSI online sportsbooks are offering Squares promotions on the NFL conference championship games and Super Bowl LVII and RSI expects to see more winners like Frank: "It's really awesome. When I won the $10K it was my first time playing Squares at an online sportsbook and I was expecting maybe to win and get a double return on my bet. And it was right before my birthday! My grandmas usually give me a nice cash birthday gift but no one has ever given me $10,000! I celebrated with a steak dinner, put a little away in savings and kept a little out to get more Squares to play at PlaySugarHouse and BetRivers."

Squares is a longtime popular wagering option for the Super Bowl, and it has been expanded at RSI-operated sportsbooks to other NFL and college games.

A Squares grid consists of 10 horizontal rows and 10 vertical columns. Each of the 100 spaces in the grid contains two single-digit numbers. The number on the left represents the final score of the visiting team. The other number represents the final score of the home team. The numbers are matched with the second digit of each team's ultimate score.

If the numbers are an exact match, the square is a winner. For example, if the square contains the numbers 1 and 7, it wins provided the visiting team winds up with a points total ending in one and the home team with a points total ending in seven.

Here's how it works at the BetRivers & PlaySugarHouse sportsbooks

A square — at no extra charge — is earned and issued through the RSI platform when a $10+ bet is placed on any applicable game. A second free square can be obtained with $50+ wagered on the same game and a third with $100+ risked.

Bettors are assigned each square at random and are informed which numbers they have received.

Winning squares typically award $20, $50 or $100. However, anyone who places a Same Game Parlay for at least $5 can boost the possible payout to as much as $10,000. (Winners will be informed of the amounts after the game.)

This winner at PlaySugarHouse in Connecticut couldn't believe he collected the largest potential prize of $10,000 for a bet of $100.

"We are thrilled to see these bettors bet a small amount and get a big win," added Schwartz. "Our customers tell us they love the game! As we are always looking for new and exclusive ways to add excitement and make our customers happy, we are now planning to extend Squares to basketball."

About Rush Street Interactive

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on markets in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse and RushBet, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions. It currently offers real-money mobile and online operations in fifteen U.S. states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Connecticut, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Colorado, Maryland, Iowa, West Virginia, Arizona and Louisiana, as well as in the regulated international markets of Ontario, Canada, Colombia and Mexico. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2022 EGR North America Awards Operator of the Year, Customer Services Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year, and the 2021 SBC Latinoamérica Awards Sportsbook Operator of the Year. RSI was the first U.S.-based online casino and sports betting operator to receive RG Check iGaming Accreditation from the Responsible Gaming Council. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com .

