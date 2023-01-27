TrueCar Releases Analysis of January Industry Sales

2023 industry outlook appears promising as inventory rebounds
SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the easiest, most efficient and transparent online destination for buying and selling new and used vehicles, expects total new vehicle industry sales to reach 1,067,763 units in January 2023, up 6.5% from a year ago and down 6.6% from December 2022, when adjusted for the same number of selling days. This month's seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) for total light vehicle industry sales is an estimated 16 million, up 7% from January 2022. Excluding fleet sales, TrueCar expects U.S. retail deliveries of new cars and light trucks to be 895,491 units, down 1% from a year ago and down almost 10% from December 2022.
"Consumers continue to face rising new-vehicle prices across the industry," said Zack Krelle, Industry Analyst at TrueCar. "However, the pace has slowed as inventory for many high-demand vehicles grows. Fewer vehicles are seeing mark-ups (% of sales over MSRP), particularly for import brands which faced pronounced scarcity during the peak of the shortages."
"Tesla's drastic price reductions in January had a similar effect on their sales as traditional OEM incentives. We'll see if the demand increase will last as other OEMs react," said Justin Colon, Vice President of OEM Solutions at TrueCar.
- Total sales for January 2023 are expected to be up 6.5% from a year ago and down 6.6% from December 2022 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
- Fleet sales for January 2023 are expected to be up 74% from a year ago and up 13% from December 2022 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
- Average transaction price for new vehicles is projected to be up 3% from a year ago and down 2% from December 2022.
- Total SAAR is expected to be up 7% from a year ago at about 16 million units.
- Used vehicle sales for January 2023 are expected to reach almost 2.5 million, down 21% from a year ago and even with December 2022.
- The average interest rate on new vehicles is 6.9% compared to December 2022 at 6.7% and the average interest rate on used vehicles is 10%.
- The average loan term on a new vehicle for January 2023 is 69 months and the average loan term on a used vehicle is 70 months.
- Full year 2023 sales are expected at 15 million units.
Total Unit Sales
Manufacturer
Jan 2023 Forecast
Jan 2022 Actual
Dec 2022 Actual
YoY % Change
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
32,404
24,024
42,797
34.9 %
34.9 %
-24.3 %
-14.8 %
Daimler
24,561
20,400
31,355
20.4 %
20.4 %
-21.7 %
-11.9 %
Ford
142,485
142,445
177,868
0.0 %
0.0 %
-19.9 %
-9.9 %
GM
184,177
142,574
220,166
29.2 %
29.2 %
-16.3 %
-5.9 %
Honda
87,755
73,949
93,843
18.7 %
18.7 %
-6.5 %
5.2 %
Hyundai
60,167
51,510
78,230
16.8 %
16.8 %
-23.1 %
-13.5 %
Kia
46,323
42,488
60,422
9.0 %
9.0 %
-23.3 %
-13.8 %
Nissan
58,273
59,742
65,103
-2.5 %
-2.5 %
-10.5 %
0.7 %
Stellantis
105,010
125,265
125,037
-16.2 %
-16.2 %
-16.0 %
-5.5 %
Subaru
45,874
44,158
56,760
3.9 %
3.9 %
-19.2 %
-9.1 %
Tesla
55,142
40,165
44,923
37.3 %
37.3 %
22.7 %
38.1 %
Toyota
140,523
158,676
180,906
-11.4 %
-11.4 %
-22.3 %
-12.6 %
Volkswagen Group
39,212
37,971
50,115
3.3 %
3.3 %
-21.8 %
-12.0 %
Industry
1,067,763
1,002,304
1,286,598
6.5 %
6.5 %
-17.0 %
-6.6 %
Retail Unit Sales
Manufacturer
Jan 2023 Forecast
Jan 2022 Actual
Dec 2022 Actual
YoY % Change
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
29,948
22,609
39,271
32.5 %
32.5 %
-23.7 %
-14.2 %
Daimler
22,207
18,610
29,147
19.3 %
19.3 %
-23.8 %
-14.3 %
Ford
107,196
110,545
132,667
-3.0 %
-3.0 %
-19.2 %
-9.1 %
GM
139,694
128,124
181,815
9.0 %
9.0 %
-23.2 %
-13.6 %
Honda
86,150
73,567
91,217
17.1 %
17.1 %
-5.6 %
6.3 %
Hyundai
56,583
50,844
77,320
11.3 %
11.3 %
-26.8 %
-17.7 %
Kia
43,149
39,882
58,389
8.2 %
8.2 %
-26.1 %
-16.9 %
Nissan
48,877
53,153
53,314
-8.0 %
-8.0 %
-8.3 %
3.1 %
Stellantis
69,560
101,987
100,020
-31.8 %
-31.8 %
-30.5 %
-21.8 %
Subaru
44,529
43,267
55,293
2.9 %
2.9 %
-19.5 %
-9.4 %
Tesla
49,732
39,782
37,632
25.0 %
25.0 %
32.2 %
48.7 %
Toyota
125,692
148,495
161,875
-15.4 %
-15.4 %
-22.4 %
-12.6 %
Volkswagen Group
33,883
37,350
45,931
-9.3 %
-9.3 %
-26.2 %
-17.0 %
Industry
895,491
905,130
1,115,659
-1.1 %
-1.1 %
-19.7 %
-9.7 %
Fleet Unit Sales
Manufacturer
Jan 2023 Forecast
Jan 2022 Actual
Dec 2022 Actual
YoY % Change
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
2,456
1,415
3,526
73.5 %
73.5 %
-30.4 %
-21.6 %
Daimler
2,354
1,790
2,208
31.5 %
31.5 %
6.6 %
19.9 %
Ford
35,289
31,900
45,201
10.6 %
10.6 %
-21.9 %
-12.2 %
GM
44,483
14,450
38,351
207.8 %
207.8 %
16.0 %
30.5 %
Honda
1,605
382
2,626
320.5 %
320.5 %
-38.9 %
-31.2 %
Hyundai
3,584
666
910
438.2 %
438.2 %
293.8 %
343.0 %
Kia
3,174
2,606
2,033
21.8 %
21.8 %
56.1 %
75.6 %
Nissan
9,396
6,589
11,789
42.6 %
42.6 %
-20.3 %
-10.3 %
Stellantis
35,450
23,278
25,017
52.3 %
52.3 %
41.7 %
59.4 %
Subaru
1,345
891
1,467
50.9 %
50.9 %
-8.3 %
3.1 %
Tesla
5,410
383
7,291
1312.4 %
1312.4 %
-25.8 %
-16.5 %
Toyota
14,831
10,181
19,031
45.7 %
45.7 %
-22.1 %
-12.3 %
Volkswagen Group
5,329
621
4,184
757.7 %
757.7 %
27.4 %
43.3 %
Industry
168,306
96,976
167,397
73.6 %
73.6 %
0.5 %
13.1 %
Fleet Penetration
Manufacturer
Jan 2023 Forecast
Jan 2022 Actual
Dec 2022 Actual
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
7.6 %
5.9 %
8.2 %
28.6 %
-8.0 %
Daimler
9.6 %
8.8 %
7.0 %
9.3 %
36.1 %
Ford
24.8 %
22.4 %
25.4 %
10.6 %
-2.5 %
GM
24.2 %
10.1 %
17.4 %
138.3 %
38.7 %
Honda
1.8 %
0.5 %
2.8 %
254.3 %
-34.6 %
Hyundai
6.0 %
1.3 %
1.2 %
360.7 %
412.0 %
Kia
6.9 %
6.1 %
3.4 %
11.7 %
103.6 %
Nissan
16.1 %
11.0 %
18.1 %
46.2 %
-11.0 %
Stellantis
33.8 %
18.6 %
20.0 %
81.7 %
68.7 %
Subaru
2.9 %
2.0 %
2.6 %
45.3 %
13.4 %
Tesla
9.8 %
1.0 %
16.2 %
928.8 %
-39.6 %
Toyota
10.6 %
6.4 %
10.5 %
64.5 %
0.3 %
Volkswagen Group
13.6 %
1.6 %
8.3 %
730.6 %
62.8 %
Industry
15.8 %
9.7 %
13.0 %
62.9 %
21.1 %
Total Market Share
Manufacturer
Jan 2023 Forecast
Jan 2022 Actual
Dec 2022 Actual
BMW
3.0 %
2.4 %
3.3 %
Daimler
2.3 %
2.0 %
2.4 %
Ford
13.3 %
14.2 %
13.8 %
GM
17.2 %
14.2 %
17.1 %
Honda
8.2 %
7.4 %
7.3 %
Hyundai
5.6 %
5.1 %
6.1 %
Kia
4.3 %
4.2 %
4.7 %
Nissan
5.5 %
6.0 %
5.1 %
Stellantis
9.8 %
12.5 %
9.7 %
Subaru
4.3 %
4.4 %
4.4 %
Tesla
5.2 %
4.0 %
3.5 %
Toyota
13.2 %
15.8 %
14.1 %
Volkswagen Group
3.7 %
3.8 %
3.9 %
95.7 %
96.1 %
95.4 %
Retail Market Share
Manufacturer
Jan 2023 Forecast
Jan 2022 Actual
Dec 2022 Actual
BMW
3.3 %
2.5 %
3.5 %
Daimler
2.5 %
2.1 %
2.6 %
Ford
12.0 %
12.2 %
11.9 %
GM
15.6 %
14.2 %
16.3 %
Honda
9.6 %
8.1 %
8.2 %
Hyundai
6.3 %
5.6 %
6.9 %
Kia
4.8 %
4.4 %
5.2 %
Nissan
5.5 %
5.9 %
4.8 %
Stellantis
7.8 %
11.3 %
9.0 %
Subaru
5.0 %
4.8 %
5.0 %
Tesla
5.6 %
4.4 %
3.4 %
Toyota
14.0 %
16.4 %
14.5 %
Volkswagen Group
3.8 %
4.1 %
4.1 %
95.7 %
95.9 %
95.4 %
ATP
Manufacturer
Jan 2023 Forecast
Jan 2022 Actual
Dec 2022 Actual
YOY
MOM
BMW
$68,949
$62,949
$67,993
9.5 %
1.4 %
Daimler
$77,902
$75,602
$74,992
3.0 %
3.9 %
Ford
$54,810
$49,599
$55,873
10.5 %
-1.9 %
GM
$51,388
$51,741
$52,565
-0.7 %
-2.2 %
Honda
$36,742
$35,683
$37,141
3.0 %
-1.1 %
Hyundai
$37,610
$36,834
$37,063
2.1 %
1.5 %
Kia
$34,728
$34,391
$35,256
1.0 %
-1.5 %
Nissan
$37,206
$34,389
$37,211
8.2 %
0.0 %
Stellantis
$55,136
$52,755
$55,989
4.5 %
-1.5 %
Subaru
$35,072
$35,003
$35,655
0.2 %
-1.6 %
Toyota
$40,480
$39,463
$40,175
2.6 %
0.8 %
Volkswagen Group
$50,345
$49,508
$51,358
1.7 %
-2.0 %
Industry
$45,184
$43,790
$46,031
3.2 %
-1.8 %
$1,394
-$847
Incentives
Manufacturer
Jan 2023 Forecast
Jan 2022 Actual
Dec 2022 Actual
YOY
MOM
BMW
$1,910
$2,795
$2,030
-31.7 %
-5.9 %
Daimler
$2,345
$2,083
$2,239
12.6 %
4.7 %
Ford
$1,155
$2,191
$1,095
-47.3 %
5.5 %
GM
$1,457
$2,046
$1,384
-28.8 %
5.3 %
Honda
$969
$1,249
$973
-22.5 %
-0.5 %
Hyundai
$885
$1,136
$1,062
-22.1 %
-16.7 %
Kia
$495
$1,753
$522
-71.8 %
-5.2 %
Nissan
$1,448
$2,010
$1,434
-28.0 %
0.9 %
Stellantis
$2,091
$2,498
$1,996
-16.3 %
4.8 %
Subaru
$469
$986
$465
-52.4 %
0.9 %
Toyota
$609
$1,141
$610
-46.7 %
-0.2 %
Volkswagen Group
$1,594
$1,963
$1,541
-18.8 %
3.4 %
Industry
$1,441
$1,804
$1,333
-20.1 %
8.1 %
-$362
$108
Incentives as % of ATP
Manufacturer
Jan 2023 Forecast
Jan 2022 Actual
Dec 2022 Actual
YOY
MOM
BMW
2.8 %
4.4 %
3.0 %
-37.6 %
-7.2 %
Daimler
3.0 %
2.8 %
3.0 %
9.2 %
0.8 %
Ford
2.1 %
4.4 %
2.0 %
-52.3 %
7.6 %
GM
2.8 %
4.0 %
2.6 %
-28.3 %
7.7 %
Honda
2.6 %
3.5 %
2.6 %
-24.7 %
0.6 %
Hyundai
2.4 %
3.1 %
2.9 %
-23.7 %
-17.9 %
Kia
1.4 %
5.1 %
1.5 %
-72.1 %
-3.8 %
Nissan
3.9 %
5.8 %
3.9 %
-33.4 %
1.0 %
Stellantis
3.8 %
4.7 %
3.6 %
-19.9 %
6.4 %
Subaru
1.3 %
2.8 %
1.3 %
-52.5 %
2.6 %
Toyota
1.5 %
2.9 %
1.5 %
-48.0 %
-1.0 %
Volkswagen Group
3.2 %
4.0 %
3.0 %
-20.2 %
5.5 %
Industry
3.2 %
4.1 %
2.9 %
-22.6 %
10.1 %
Revenue
Manufacturer
Jan 2023 Forecast
Jan 2022 Actual
Dec 2022 Actual
YOY
MOM
Industry
$48,245,810,311
$43,890,800,180
$59,223,502,944
9.9 %
-18.5 %
(Note: This industry insight is based solely on TrueCar, Inc.'s analysis of domestic industry sales trends and conditions and is not a projection of TrueCar, Inc.'s operations.)
