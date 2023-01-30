ALLEGIANT ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC LEADERSHIP UPDATES

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today announced several key enhancements to the roles of its executive leadership team. The new roles for these leaders bring further strategic emphasis to the areas of planning, finance, revenue, and team-member engagement.

(PRNewswire)

"I am thrilled to announce several significant changes to our senior organizational structure," said Greg Anderson, president, Allegiant Travel Company. "These enhanced roles have been in motion for some time and reflect the hard work and successful efforts of key Allegiant leaders in their respective areas. C-Suite responsibilities for these long-term executives showcase the leadership depth we have within the company, and I am confident these changes will serve our stockholders, customers and team members well. In particular, I continue to be proud of the strength of Allegiant's bench and our ability to recruit and develop management talent."

With that, the company has announced the following changes to its senior leadership effective immediately:

Robert Neal has been named senior vice president, chief financial officer, assuming the CFO role from Greg Anderson who will continue to serve as Allegiant president. In his previous role as senior vice president -corporate finance, Neal led corporate finance, investor relations, fleet, procurement, and cash management. Neal is a worldwide expert in the used aircraft market and has also led the negotiations with OEM's including our 2021 order from Boeing and CFM for up to 100 new 737MAX aircraft. Neal has led numerous capital raise initiatives, including the recent refinancing of Allegiant's $550 million Term Loan B debt last August. Neal will be adding the CFO duties in addition to his continuing oversight of his previous areas of responsibility. Neal has served in progressive roles with Allegiant since 2007.

Tracy Tulle will serve as senior vice president, chief experience officer. In her previous role as senior vice president, flight crew operations, Tulle oversaw the flight operations and in-flight services departments and is also the chairwoman of the Customer Experience Leadership Team. She was instrumental in the development of a partnership program with Spartan Aviation Group that is expected to introduce prospective pilots to the substantial benefits of working for Allegiant. In her new role, Tulle will provide C-Suite focus to continually provide and improve a positive experience for our customers and team members. Tulle will also foster a customer-centric internal relationship for our team members through leadership connection and development throughout the organization. She joined Allegiant's in-flight services department in 2012.

Drew Wells, senior vice president of revenue and network planning, will continue to lead these areas with the enhancement of his title to chief revenue officer. Wells, who joined Allegiant in 2011, has been a key architect in network planning, leading the company's revenue and network teams to support profitable growth since he assumed a vice president role in 2017. Under his leadership, Allegiant is reaching new highs in total average fare and unit ancillary air revenue even as the company continues to grow its network. In addition, Drew spearheaded the enhancement of the company's scheduling and capacity planning process to better align revenue opportunities with operational performance.

Each of these roles will report to Anderson.

Allegiant – Together We Fly™

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

Media Contact

Phone: 702-800-2020

Email: mediarelations@allegiantair.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company