Halia Therapeutics to Present at the 2023 BIO CEO & Investor Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halia Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative medicines to treat a broad range of diseases driven by chronic inflammation and neurodegeneration, today announced that David J. Bearss, Ph.D., CEO of Halia Therapeutics, will be presenting at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference on Tuesday, February 7.

Halia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, and is discovering and developing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with inflammatory disorders and neurological diseases. Halia is advancing innovative medicines that target the immune system's response to resolve chronic inflammation and eliminate the damage caused by aberrantly activated immune responses. For more info, visit www.haliatherapeutics.com. (PRNewsfoto/Halia Therapeutics, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Dr. Bearss' presentation will highlight the recent company developments on its novel therapeutics to treat chronic inflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases, ongoing pipeline progress, clinical trial updates and anticipated milestones. Details about the presentation are as follows:

Presenter: David J. Bearss, Ph.D., CEO of Halia Therapeutics

Date: Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 10:45 a.m. EST

Location: Winter Garden Room, Marriott Marquis, New York, NY

Registration: Here

In its 25th year, BIO CEO is one of the largest investor conferences in the life science industry. Halia will be available for in person and virtual partnering meetings. Those interested in scheduling a meeting may do so through the BIO One-on-One Partnering system: https://www.bio.org/events/bio-ceo-investor-digital-conference/partnering.

About Halia Therapeutics, Inc.

Halia Therapeutics is discovering and developing a pipeline of novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with chronic inflammatory disorders and neurodegenerative diseases, with its initial programs targeting NEK7 and LRRK2. Halia's lead candidate, HT-6184, a novel NEK7/NLRP3 inhibitor, is currently completing a Phase 1 study (NCT05447546) evaluating the safety and tolerability of HT-6184 when administered as single or multiple oral doses at escalating dose levels in healthy volunteer subjects. The company is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more info, visit www.haliatherapeutics.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

