New Book from Perry Johnson, "Two Cents to Save America," Outlines Comprehensive Plan to Rescue the American Economy

TROY, Mich., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In his new book, Two Cents to Save America, author and world-renowned quality expert Perry Johnson details his plan to reverse the ongoing collapse of the American economy and all the systems that rely upon it. With a foreword by reputed economist Arthur Laffer, the book includes anecdotes as well as hard facts and figures to help drive home the importance of Johnson's Two Cents.

Two Cents to Save America by Perry Johnson (PRNewswire)

Though frank and realistic about the current situation Americans are struggling with, Two Cents seeks to offer a beacon of hope and optimism through Johnson's straightforward plan, which covers hot topics for all Americans from unemployment and inflation to student loan debt and the soaring costs of medical care.

"Americans are looking for policies that work," said economist Arthur Laffer. "Mr. Johnson's Two Cents delivers. His policies will lay the foundation for a long continuous economic expansion, just like we did during the 1980s."

Perry Johnson is the founder and owner of over 70 companies operating worldwide, including Perry Johnson Registrars, Inc. – which is currently the largest ISO 9001 certification body in the United States. An authority in the field of quality, he wrote the definitive book on ISO 9000 – ISO 9000: Meeting the International Standards (McGraw-Hill, 1993) as well as several other books on certification and quality standards.

Two Cents to Save America is available for preorder via Amazon prior to its February 12th release date – to preorder your eBook copy visit https://bit.ly/3CJkO8h. A limited number of signed special editions are available for immediate purchase while supplies last: https://bit.ly/3XGdTVD

