Sky Zone Set to Bring Active Fun to Boynton Beach, FL

Leading Family Entertainment Company Expands Presence in Fast-Growing Florida

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Zone, the leader in the indoor active entertainment industry, announced today that it will be opening a new location in Boynton Beach, Florida in December 2023. Located within the Catalina Shoppes Shopping Center at 729 North Congress Avenue, Sky Zone Boynton Beach will be the company's 21st park in Florida.

Sky Zone (PRNewswire)

"As young families look for exciting ways to spend quality time together, we are growing our nationwide footprint rapidly," said Elizabeth Blair, CEO of Sky Zone. "The fastest growing state in the United States is the perfect place for us to announce our next park. We are delighted to welcome the Boynton Beach community to Sky Zone."

As the leader in the indoor active entertainment industry and innovator of bounce-off-the-walls fun, Sky Zone gives children freedom to run, jump and play on a unique mix of attractions, including Ninja Courses that spark friendly competition; the Toddler Zone, a perfect place for the youngest jumpers to play; adrenaline-fueled Air Courts where guests can find that extra boost to land social media-worthy slam dunks and jaw-dropping soccer goals; Drop Zones that provide a soft landing for our most fearless fliers; and incredible Zip Lines that send riders soaring across the park.

Sky Zone is the ultimate location for birthday, team and school parties – with set up, clean up and hosting included. Sky Zone also offers parents many other options to keep their kids in on the action, including memberships that provide daily access, exclusive savings and access to members-only events.

With aggressive expansion plans, Sky Zone is searching for engaged community and business leaders to add to its ever-growing roster of new franchisees. To learn more about Sky Zone visit www.skyzone.com.

About Sky Zone:

Sky Zone is the active play destination for kids and kids at heart. The leader in indoor active entertainment, Sky Zone owns, operates and franchises parks across the US and Canada. The company helps its over 350,000 members and millions of yearly visitors make memorable moments with more than 60 smile-inducing attractions. Sky Zone elevates celebrations to the extraordinary, hosting millions of children at unforgettable birthday, team, and school parties every year. For more information about Sky Zone and to find your local park, visit www.skyzone.com.

SOURCE Sky Zone