American Association of Endodontists Seeks Applications for Core Outcomes Study (Deadline Extended to April 1, 2023)

CHICAGO, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Endodontists and Foundation for Endodontics are seeking applicants to investigate specific outcomes of endodontic management of pulpal and associated periapical diseases to be included in future studies. The intent will be to use previously published scoping reviews to generate a core outcome sets (COS) for endodontic treatment utilizing an iterative interactive communication process, commonly referred to as the Delphi approach, with all relevant stakeholders.

Submission Deadline: April 1, 2023

Earliest Award Date: July 1, 2023

Email inquiries are encouraged. The opportunity to clarify any issues or questions from potential applicants is welcome.

Learn more at www.aae.org/specialty/member-center/request-for-applications/.

Direct inquiries regarding programmatic issues to:

Chair, Special Committee to Develop an Outcomes Consensus Conference

c/o Assistant Executive Director for Advocacy & Professional Affairs

via email: advocacy@aae.org



Media Contacts:

Kim FitzSimmons, 312-872-0458

Elisabeth Lisican, 312-872-0460

About the American Association of Endodontists:

The AAE is headquartered in Chicago and represents more than 8,000 members worldwide. Endodontics is one of 12 dental specialties formally recognized by the American Dental Association. The AAE, founded in 1943, is dedicated to excellence in the art and science of endodontics and to the highest standard of patient care. The Association inspires its members to pursue professional advancement and personal fulfillment through education, research, advocacy, leadership, communication and service. For more information about the AAE, visit the Association's website at aae.org. For more patient focused information, visit aae.org/patients.

View original content:

SOURCE American Association of Endodontists (AAE)