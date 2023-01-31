AV-Comparatives Names Anti-Virus Consumer Product of The Year 2022

The independent security testing laboratory AV-Comparatives consistently tested 17 consumer security products during 2022 and named the Product of the Year.

"AV-Comparatives' 2022 Summary Report provides users with a comprehensive guide to the protection, performance and usability of the tested consumer products."

— Andreas Clementi, Founder and CEO, AV-Comparatives

INNSBRUCK, Austria, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AV-Comparatives, a leading provider of independent antivirus testing and certification, has announced the winners of its 2022 consumer security product awards for Windows. A total of 17 consumer security products were subjected to rigorous investigation and testing for their ability to protect against real-world internet threats, identify recent malicious programs, defend against advanced targeted attacks, and provide protection without slowing down PCs.

All tested products received the test lab's Approved Security Product Award. This is given to all products that demonstrated they can provide competent protection against a wide variety of threats, without unduly affecting the computer's performance or raising too many false alarms. The award is a certification of an effective and reliable product.

The tested products were: Avast, AVG, Avira, Bitdefender, ESET, G Data, K7, Kaspersky, Malwarebytes, McAfee, Microsoft, Norton, Panda, TotalAV, Total Defense, Trend Micro, and VIPRE.

AV-Comparatives awards Bitdefender with Product of the Year Award, while Top-Rated Product Awards go to Avast, AVG and Kaspersky.

Product of the Year

AV-Comparatives' prestigious award goes to the program with the highest scores across all the test types. It is a demonstration of top quality in all categories. The 2022 Product of the Year Award goes to Bitdefender.

Top-Rated Products

Products that achieve high scores across all the test types are rewarded with Top-Rated Product Awards. These demonstrate that a program has achieved a high standard across all the test types. For 2022, Top-Rated Product Awards go to Avast, AVG and Kaspersky.

Gold, Silver and Bronze Awards for Individual Categories

For each individual test type, Gold, Silver and Bronze Awards go to the products that achieved the highest scores. Awards for the individual test types are as follows:

Real-World Protection Test – this checks protection against Internet-borne threats

- Gold: Avira

- Silver: Avast, AVG

- Bronze: Bitdefender

Malware Protection Test – this verifies a program's ability to detect malicious files

- Gold: Norton

- Silver: Avast, AVG

- Bronze: Bitdefender, McAfee

Performance Test – a check on how much a security product slows down the PC

- Gold: K7

- Silver: Panda

- Bronze: ESET

Advanced Threat Protection Test – this optional test looks at protection against targeted attacks

- Gold: ESET

- Silver: Bitdefender

- Bronze: G Data, Kaspersky, Microsoft

False-Positives Test – this assesses whether each program is prone to false alarms

- Gold: ESET

- Silver: TotalAV

- Bronze: Kaspersky

As usual, the Summary Report includes a user-interface review of all the tested products. This provides a description of what each program is like to use in everyday scenarios. Topics covered include installation, security alerts, scan options, quarantine, logs, access control, and (where applicable) firewall.

"Once again there was a very high standard among the security products in the test, with all 17 receiving the Approved Security Product Award. The report shows the levels reached in all the individual tests, along with user-interface reviews, thus helping readers to find the best product for their respective requirements," said Andreas Clementi, CEO and founder of AV-Comparatives.

Like all AV-Comparatives' public test reports, the 2022 Summary Report is available for free: https://www.av-comparatives.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/avc_sum_2022.pdf.

About AV-Comparatives

AV-Comparatives is an independent organisation offering systematic testing to examine the efficacy of security software products and mobile security solutions. Using one of the largest sample collection systems worldwide, it has created a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible av-test results to individuals, news organisations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides a globally recognised official seal of approval for software performance.

