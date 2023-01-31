Brizo Kitchen & Bath Company Introduces New Product Categories and Design Innovations at the 2023 Kitchen and Bath Industry Show

The Luxury faucet and fittings brand showcases innovative technology and customizable design in new shower systems and expanded kitchen and bath products

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brizo Kitchen & Bath Company continues to deliver innovative technology, craftsmanship and design as it evolves and grows its offerings for the kitchen and bath. The brand debuts a slate of new releases designed to foster beauty, self-expression, and tranquility, which will be showcased in its newly designed booth at the 2023 Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in Las Vegas (Booth N2039).

"The Brizo® brand is known for creating distinctive designs that don't just complete rooms, but inspire spaces," says Mandy Ellington, Brizo Brand Director. "With that in mind, we are excited to be launching our new, fully immersive shower system that creates a journey for the senses by bringing forth a rich shower experience and taking one's well-being into consideration. The newest collections are a testament to the brand's commitment to providing unparalleled luxury while elevating a space."

New Brizo product offerings featured at KBIS include:

The Sensori Plus ™ Digital Thermostatic Custom Shower : This system represents a new pinnacle of comfort and indulgence. Customization takes on a whole new look with the shower system, including four user profiles with multiple presets to control temperature, flow, duration and optional audiotherapy and chromatherapy spa options. Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connect to virtual home assistants to control your shower with voice activation and connect to Spotify ® , Pandora ® , Apple Music™, iHeart Radio ® and Calm™ apps for an immersive audio experience. Available summer 2023. 1

The Mystix™ Steam System : This fully immersive steam shower system is offered in two finely curated experiences for a spa-like experience that soothes both body and mind.

Jason Wu for Brizo™ Kitchen Collection Expansion: Exemplifying the unparalleled customization of the Jason Wu for Brizo™ Kitchen Collection and designed with personalized convenience in mind, the new Semi-Professional Kitchen Faucet further expands the options for an inspired kitchen. Available in Matte White and Matte White/ Brilliance ® Polished Nickel finishes, this faucet blends high fashion with elevated culinary performance. Purposeful design and craftsmanship are evident in every meticulously fine-tuned line and curve; the faucet further expands the options for a professional-grade kitchen without sacrificing style. The faucet features MagneDock ® Technology and Touch-Clean ® nozzles and pairs seamlessly with optional SmartTouch ® and VoiceIQ™ Technologies. Also new to the collection are the Wall Mount Pot Filler, Instant Hot and Beverage Faucets. Available winter 2023.

Brilliance ® Polished Nickel and Brilliance ® Black Onyx Finish Expansions : Familiar silhouettes, new complexity. With every new finish, a new shade of refinement. Three of our coveted collections take on a sense of depth and nuance with this year's finish expansions.

Decorative Sink Fittings and Shower Drains: Tailor every last detail. Our new releases bring thoughtful design to even more facets of the bath experience.

For more information about Brizo kitchen and bath products or to locate a dealer, visit brizo.com.

About the Brizo® Brand

Brizo is a luxury fittings brand for those who understand that fashion isn't only about the clothes they wear – it's a lifestyle. The Brizo team designs and crafts distinctive kitchen and bath suites that artfully blend form and function, transforming minds, moods and spaces. This approach has elevated the Brizo brand and its fashion-forward collections. Many are recognized by various outlets and organizations, including Design Journal with its Adex Gold Award™ and the Red Dot Award™. Rooted in fashion and design, the Brizo brand has been a primary sponsor for fashion designer Jason Wu since 2006 and a national sponsor of the St. Jude Dream Home® Giveaway since 2010. Brizo is the luxury brand of fittings and accessories within the portfolio of Delta Faucet Company, a WaterSense®—a registered trademark of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency—manufacturer partner of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Brizo products are available exclusively through fine kitchen and bath showrooms. For more information or to locate a showroom, visit https://www.brizo.com/ , call 877-345-BRIZO (2749). To view more Brizo collections, you can also visit the brand's Instagram , Twitter , Facebook , Pinterest , Houzz and YouTube channels.

1 Spotify® is a registered trademark of Spotify AB Corporation. Pandora® is a registered trademark of Pandora Media, Inc. Apple Music™ is a trademark of Apple Inc. iHeartRadio® is a registered trademark of IHM Identity, Inc. Calm™ is a trademark of Calm, inc.

