Cyberhaven Appoints Chris Hodson as Chief Security Officer

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyberhaven , provider of the industry's first Data Detection and Response (DDR) platform, today announced the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of cybersecurity veteran Chris Hodson as Chief Security Officer (CSO). Hodson will oversee all facets of security to protect Cyberhaven employees and customers, including cloud and application security, operations, and risk management.

"Today we welcome one of the industry's most respected cybersecurity leaders to our leadership team," said Howard Ting, CEO, Cyberhaven. "Chris' experience building and running cybersecurity functions for some of the world's largest retail, technology and financial services organizations will be invaluable to our customers as they protect against rising insider threats. His deep technical knowledge and expertise tailoring cybersecurity strategy to business objectives will help us fuel our growth in this momentous time for our company and industry."

Most recently, Hodson was responsible for Contentful's security strategy, which focused on building a cybersecurity organization to manage technology risks for the company. Previously, he was Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at Tanium where he oversaw the company's security strategy, and the execution of security initiatives across corporate and customer-facing environments. Prior to that, Hodson was CISO for EMEA and Data Protection Officer (DPO) at cybersecurity leader Zscaler. There, he worked closely with customers to develop their cybersecurity strategy while working with internal business stakeholders across product development and data protection initiatives.

In addition, Hodson serves as a board advisor at workforce development platform Cybrary and is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Information Security. He is also the author of Cyber Risk Management , a number one bestseller on Amazon.

"Most organizations fail to identify the existential business impact of insider risk. They put too much emphasis on the external tip of the pyramid threats, while ignoring the table stakes of data protection," said Hodson. "Cyberhaven's fresh perspective on data protection is one of the many reasons I joined the company. They are helping companies shift from legacy Data Loss Protection practices to a modern Data Detection and Response approach, which is critical to protect an enterprise environment today."

This announcement comes on the heels of continued growth and momentum for Cyberhaven. In 2022, the company introduced its Insider Threat Platform . The company also published a first-of-its-kind report entitled " The Great Data Heist ", revealing shocking proof that companies are hemorrhaging from internal sources.

Cyberhaven is the data security company revolutionizing how companies protect their most important information from theft and misuse. Until now, security products only recognized and protected a limited range of data types because they relied on finding patterns in the content itself. Our data tracing technology analyzes billions of events surrounding every piece of data to better understand and classify it, allowing for protection of a much broader range of sensitive data in any form, anywhere it goes. For more information, please visit https://cyberhaven.com.

