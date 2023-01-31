HerdDogg announces Andrew Uden as CEO

LARAMIE, Wyo., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HerdDogg, the leader in data-driven livestock management, announced the appointment of Andrew Uden as HerdDogg's new Chief Executive Officer. Uden, a 6th-generation cattle industry veteran with extensive expertise in animal health and AgTech, who joined the board last year, will succeed Lou Faust as CEO.

New CEO brings extensive AgTech and hands-on experience to HerdDogg's leading data-driven livestock management company

Uden is an internationally recognized AgTech thought leader and entrepreneur with a background in building innovative technology solutions to address the need for regenerative agriculture. Uden completed a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He earned his Master of Applied Science focused on the development of livestock systems, leading him to agricultural production experience in Australia, Russia, and East Africa. Uden has built and exited several AgTech companies including Quantified Ag, a smart tag and data platform company that was acquired by Merck Animal Health in 2020.

"Andrew's experience in leading innovative AgTech companies makes him ideal to lead HerdDogg's next phase of growth," said Lou Faust, outgoing CEO and board member who will become a senior advisor. "His decision to join HerdDogg given his experience with other tag technologies and animal data platforms further validates the HerdDogg value proposition, and we're excited about the energy and expertise he brings to the company."

Uden, who has been consulting with the firm since earlier this fall, said, "I have been very impressed by the technology that the Herd Dogg team has built; in fact, it is far more advanced in my opinion than anything out in the marketplace. The pure ease of deployment of the system allows the user to capture actionable data in the least amount of time. The value proposition to both the cattle and dairy industries is demonstratable and will improve with widespread adoption."

"Andrew's combination of hands-on experience as a rancher and as an AgTech entrepreneur make him the ideal CEO to drive HerdDogg's continued expansion, said Dean Didato, board member and Partner at Innova Memphis. "We look forward to working with him to help shape the future of sustainable agriculture with HerdDogg."

HerdDogg, the leader in data-driven livestock management, provides dairy and beef producers with its patented Bluetooth-enabled ear tags to give producers the visibility and data they need to make more money from every animal they raise.

