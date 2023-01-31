NATE BURLESON AND CHARLI D'AMELIO WILL BRING THE SLIME AS CO-HOSTS OF NICKELODEON KIDS' CHOICE AWARDS 2023, LIVE ON SATURDAY, MARCH 4, AT 7 P.M. (ET/PT)

NATE BURLESON AND CHARLI D'AMELIO WILL BRING THE SLIME AS CO-HOSTS OF NICKELODEON KIDS' CHOICE AWARDS 2023, LIVE ON SATURDAY, MARCH 4, AT 7 P.M. (ET/PT)

KCA Nominees Announced: Beyoncé, Bad Bunny, Stephen Curry, Chris Evans, Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, Jack Harlow, Lizzo, Jenna Ortega, Harry Styles, MrBeast, Serena Williams, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and More

Share it: @Nickelodeon @KidsChoiceAwards #KCA

Click HERE to download assets.

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-host of CBS Mornings and CBS Sports Analyst Nate Burleson and digital superstar Charli D'Amelio will embark on an immersive and Slime-tastic adventure as co-hosts of Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023. Airing live on Saturday, March 4, at 7 p.m. (ET/PT) from the Microsoft Theater for the first time ever, Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards will celebrate fans' favorites from across the worlds of film, television, music, sports and more. The news was revealed today on CBS Mornings.

2023 Kids' Choice Awards Logo (PRNewswire)

Said Burleson, "Hosting NFL Slimetime is always a blast, and I can't wait to bring that same energy and Slime as co-host of the iconic Kids' Choice Awards! I grew up on Nickelodeon and my kids still love watching, so we're all ready for the stunts, surprises and superstars that await us at this year's show."

Said D'Amelio, "I got slimed at the KCAs in 2021, saw my sister get slimed at last year's show and now, no one is safe with me as co-host! Nate and I will make sure this year's show is full of unexpected Slime shots, impressive dances and surprise tricks along the way!"

Today's Kids' Choice Awards news also included this year's nominees. First-time nominees include Jenna Ortega, Jack Harlow, GAYLE, Joji, Nicky Youre and Letitia Wright, among others. Stranger Things leads the pack with six nominations, followed by That Girl Lay Lay, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder with four nominations each. Beginning today, fans in the U.S. can cast their votes across 31 categories on the official Kids' Choice Awards website, KidsChoiceAwards.com, with an additional 32 international categories available in regions around the world.

Musical performances will be announced at a later date.

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023 will continue to put the fans in control as they enter a magical surreal world. This year's show will also feature extreme logic-defying stunts; wild celebrity collaborations and games; magical illusions and tricks; interactive moments within the Nickverse; and epic slimings. Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023 will simulcast across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, the Nick Jr. channel, TVLand, CMT and MTV2.

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023 is sponsored by LUNCHABLES with 100% Juice®, Nintendo Switch, and Olive Garden®.

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023 nominees are:

TELEVISION:

FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Ghost Island

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Ms. Marvel

Raven's Home

That Girl Lay Lay

The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

The Really Loud House

FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW

Cobra Kai

iCarly

Obi-Wan Kenobi

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Stranger Things

Wednesday

Young Rock

Young Sheldon

FAVORITE REALITY SHOW

America's Funniest Home Videos

America's Got Talent

American Ninja Warrior

Floor Is Lava

MasterChef Junior

The Masked Singer

FAVORITE ANIMATED SHOW

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous

Rugrats

SpongeBob SquarePants

Teen Titans Go!

The Loud House

The Smurfs

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (KIDS)

Audrey Grace Marshall (Vivian Turner, The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder)

Imogen Cohen (Zina, The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder)

Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven's Home)

Sofia Wylie (Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

That Girl Lay Lay (Lay Lay, That Girl Lay Lay)

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (KIDS)

Brady Noon (Evan Morrow, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers)

Israel Johnson (Noah Lambert, Bunk'd)

Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

Tyler Wladis (Roy, The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder)

Wolfgang Schaeffer (Lincoln Loud, The Really Loud House)

Young Dylan (Young Dylan, Tyler Perry's Young Dylan)

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (FAMILY)

Hilary Duff (Sophie, How I Met Your Father)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams, Wednesday)

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)

Miranda Cosgrove (Carly Shay, iCarly)

Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield, Stranger Things)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Bow Johnson, Black-ish)

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (FAMILY)

Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, Stranger Things)

Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi, Obi-Wan-Kenobi)

Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler, Stranger Things)

Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson, Stranger Things)

Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay, iCarly)

Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso, Cobra Kai)

FILM:

FAVORITE MOVIE

Avatar: The Way of Water

Black Adam

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hocus Pocus 2

Jurassic World Dominion

Monster High The Movie

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Top Gun: Maverick

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR

Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Thor: Love and Thunder)

Chris Pratt (Owen Grady, Jurassic World: Dominion)

Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam/Teth-Adam, Black Adam)

Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik, Sonic the Hedgehog 2)

Ryan Reynolds (Big Adam, The Adam Project)

Tom Cruise (Capt. Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell, Top Gun: Maverick)

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS

Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/The Scarlet Witch, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)

Letitia Wright (Shuri, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Lupita Nyong'o (Nakia, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes 2)

Natalie Portman (Jane Foster/The Mighty Thor, Thor: Love and Thunder)

Sarah Jessica Parker (Sarah Sanderson, Hocus Pocus 2)

FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE

DC League of Super-Pets

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

Lightyear

Minions: The Rise of Gru

The Bad Guys

Turning Red

FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE (MALE)

Andy Samberg (Dale, Chip N' Dale: Rescue Rangers)

Andy Samberg (Jonathan, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania)

Chris Evans (Buzz Lightyear, Lightyear)

Dwayne Johnson (Krypto, DC League of Super-Pets)

Kevin Hart (Ace, DC League of Super-Pets)

Steve Carell (Gru, Minions: The Rise of Gru)

FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE (FEMALE)

Awkwafina (Tarantula, The Bad Guys)

Keke Palmer (Izzy Hawthorne, Lightyear)

Salma Hayek (Kitty Softpaws, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish)

Sandra Oh (Ming, Turning Red)

Selena Gomez (Mavis, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania)

Taraji P. Henson (Belle Bottom, Minions: The Rise of Gru)

MUSIC:

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST

Adele

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Lady Gaga

Lizzo

Rihanna

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Kendrick Lamar

Post Malone

The Weeknd

FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP

5 Seconds of Summer

Black Eyed Peas

BLACKPINK

BTS

Imagine Dragons

OneRepublic

Panic! At The Disco

Paramore

FAVORITE SONG

"About Damn Time"- Lizzo

"Anti-Hero"- Taylor Swift

"As It Was"- Harry Styles

"Bejeweled"- Taylor Swift

"Break My Soul" - Beyoncé

"First Class"- Jack Harlow

"I Ain't Worried"- OneRepublic

"Lift Me Up"- Rihanna

FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION

"Bam Bam"- Camila Cabello, featuring Ed Sheeran

"Don't You Worry" - Black Eyed Peas, David Guetta, Shakira

"I Like You (A Happier Song)"- Post Malone, featuring Doja Cat

"Numb"- Marshmello, featuring Khalid

"Stay With Me"- Calvin Harris, featuring Justin Timberlake, Halsey, Pharrell

"Sweetest Pie"- Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa

FAVORITE BREAKOUT ARTIST

Devon Cole

Dove Cameron

GAYLE

Joji

Lauren Spencer Smith

Nicky Youre

FAVORITE ALBUM

"Dawn FM"- The Weeknd

"GOD DID"- DJ Khaled

"Harry's House"- Harry Styles

"Midnights (3am Edition)"- Taylor Swift

"Renaissance"- Beyoncé

"Special"- Lizzo

FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR

Bad Bunny (Latin America)

BLACKPINK (Asia)

Harry Styles (UK)

Rosalía (Europe)

Taylor Swift (North America)

Tones and I (Australia)

Wizkid (Africa)

FAVORITE SOCIAL MUSIC STAR

Bella Poarch

Dixie D'Amelio

JoJo Siwa

Oliver Tree

Stephen Sanchez

That Girl Lay Lay

OTHER CATEGORIES:

FAVORITE MALE CREATOR

Austin Creed

MrBeast

Ninja

Ryan's World

SeanDoesMagic

Unspeakable

FAVORITE FEMALE CREATOR

Addison Rae

Charli D'Amelio

Dixie D'Amelio

Gracie's Corner

Kids Diana Show

Miranda Sings

FAVORITE SOCIAL MEDIA FAMILY

FGTeeV

Ninja Kidz TV

Ohana Adventure Family

The Bucket List Family

The Royalty Family

The Williams Family

FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR

Candace Parker

Chloe Kim

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

Venus Williams

FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR

LeBron James

Lionel Messi

Patrick Mahomes

Shaun White

Stephen Curry

Tom Brady

FAVORITE CELEBRITY PET

Dodger Evans

Gino Chopra Jonas

Noon Coleman

Olivia Benson Swift

Piggy Lou Bieber

Toulouse Grande

FAVORITE BOOK

Cat Kid Comic Club Book Series

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book Series

Five Nights at Freddy's Book Series

Harry Potter Book Series

The Adventures of Captain Underpants Books Series

The Bad Guys Book Series

FAVORITE VIDEO GAME

Adopt Me!

Brookhaven

Just Dance 2023

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Minecraft

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023 is produced by Nickelodeon Productions and overseen by Ashley Kaplan, Executive Vice President, Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Unscripted & Digital Franchise Studio; Paul J Medford, Vice President, Unscripted Current Series; Luke Wahl, Vice President, Unscripted Creative; and Jennifer Bryson, Vice President, Production, Tentpoles, Events & Music & Specials. Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager, and Barb Bialkowski serve as executive producers, with Harriet Cuddeford and Andria Parides serving as co-executive producers.

Nate Burleson is a co-host of CBS Mornings and an Emmy Award-winning studio analyst for CBS Sports' NFL pre-game, halftime and post-game show, THE NFL TODAY. He is also the host of Nickelodeon's NFL Slimetime. For more bio information on Nate Burleson, click here.

Charli D'Amelio is a digital superstar, crowned "the reigning queen of TikTok," by The New York Times. She was the first on the platform to hit 100 million followers and is the current leading female TikTok creator. D'Amelio was named one of YouTube's Top 10 Breakout Creators of 2020 and has earned her coveted spots on lists such as Forbes 30 Under 30, Fortune's 40 under 40, AdWeek's 2020 Young Influentials and Variety's Power of Young Hollywood Impact List in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Nickelodeon, now in its 43rd year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nickelodeon