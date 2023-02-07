Xello and Collegewise to Continue Partnership to Facilitate College Preparation Process

The K-12 Future Readiness Program and Nation's Largest College Admissions Organization Will Continue Partnership to Join Resources and Pave the Way for Future Success

TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Xello , the award-winning K-12 college, career and future readiness program, and Collegewise , the nation's first-ever established college admissions organization, have announced they will continue their successful partnership into 2023, connecting schools to a team of experts and resources to support students through the college preparation and application process.

Together, Xello and Collegewise provide an array of valuable tools for school counselors, helping them ensure their students are future ready by offering one-on-one college counseling, tutoring, and test prep services, as well as professional development and training opportunities for both high school counselors and educators.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Collegewise," said Matt McQuillen, CEO and Co-Founder of Xello. "We initially partnered to complement our unique services and empower students to enjoy a successful college application experience, and today our shared mission remains the same: putting students at the center of their journey, and providing them with the tools they need to navigate the complex process of post-secondary education."

Xello's award-winning K-12 future readiness program engages students as they build self-knowledge, explore post-secondary options, create plans, and continually reassess as they take in new knowledge, skills, and experiences—and Collegewise advises students how to leverage this information to create a successful strategic admissions plan.

"We could not be happier about this partnership with Xello. Our mission at Collegewise is to be the most trusted source for college admissions and to help as many families as possible. With Xello's reach and their relationship with high schools, this is an amazing opportunity for Collegewise to support countless families and schools," said Joe Korfmacher, Director of Partnerships at Collegewise.

In 2023, the partners will work together to create additional student webinars—with the goal of inspiring students to make informed decisions and build actionable plans for their future—and expand their professional development opportunities for school counselors.

To celebrate the continuation of this partnership, Collegewise is offering new and current Xello families 5% off all of Collegewise's services throughout the month of February. Please click here to learn more.

About Xello

Xello's mission is to help anyone, anywhere in the world create a successful future through self-knowledge, exploration and planning. With more than 20 years in the education software industry, the team at Xello has helped millions of educators and millions of students become future ready with its suite of online platforms. Based in Toronto, Canada, Xello's award-winning future readiness programs are used globally by nearly eight million students and educators. Learn more about Xello at www.xello.world .

About Collegewise

Collegewise's mission is to be the most trusted source of expert advice to help students access the transformative power of higher education. More than 20 years after working with its first students, Collegewise has grown to become the nation's largest college admissions organization. Among its offerings are 1-on-1 College Counseling, Tutoring, and Test-Prep, as well as Professional Development and Training services for high school counselors and educators.

