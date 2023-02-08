Sandler Law Group Promotes Mortgage Compliance Legal Veteran Diane Jenkins to Partner

DALLAS, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandler Law Group (SLG), a Dallas-based law firm with a practice exclusively focused on meeting the legal and compliance needs of residential mortgage lenders, is pleased to announce the elevation of Diane Jenkins to the position of Partner.

Sandler Law Group (PRNewswire)

Throughout her more than 25-year legal career, Diane has concentrated her practice on state and federal regulatory mortgage banking compliance - assisting banks, credit unions, independent mortgage lenders, and brokers. She regularly advises clients on transaction-specific scenarios and loan document challenges as well as the review and preparation of custom loan documents. Diane routinely prepares and distributes valuable compliance updates designed to assist clients in remaining current and informed with respect to statutory and regulatory changes that could impact their operations.

In addition to her role at SLG, Diane serves as Director of the National Mortgage Practice Group for Asurity Mortgage Group, Inc. ("AMG"), where she advises the business with respect to legal and regulatory matters impacting the content and design of a full suite of mortgage loan documents for all fifty states. Diane has extensive experience and subject matter expertise practicing as in-house counsel and as a compliance officer for both mortgage origination and servicing companies. She is the author of Pratt's State Regulation of Second Mortgages and Home Equity Loans, published by Matthew Bender & Company, Inc. Diane also volunteers regularly with Legal Aid of Northwest Texas.

"I am pleased to take on a more integral role in the firm as we build on our history of success in the highly focused lending market that SLG serves," said Diane. "I am proud of the talented team at SLG and look forward to continuing to meet the legal needs of our valued clients."

"Diane brings with her a unique combination of skills and experiences - involving various aspects of the home lending process. Over the years, she has made substantial contributions to the development and success of AMG's innovative and user-friendly document preparation software - Propel®. Her deep understanding of the mortgage industry and its day-to-day challenges will benefit our many loyal clients as they work diligently to meet ever increasing compliance and regulatory demands." says Andy Sandler, SLG's Chairman. He further stated, "At SLG, we continue to demonstrate our steadfast commitment to having a team of professionals that is exceptionally talented and diverse, so we can better serve the needs of all our constituencies."

Diane received her Juris Doctor from the University of Tulsa and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from the University of Wisconsin. She is admitted to practice in Texas and Georgia.

About Sandler Law Group: Sandler Law Group (SLG) is a law firm based in Dallas, TX that services the needs of mortgage lenders. SLG offers mortgage companies a holistic residential mortgage loan process that includes compliance management strategies, regulatory expertise, and document preparation technology. SLG has a record of successfully delivering closing functions and document preparation, including unauthorized practice of law compliance and fulfillment services for all its clients.

Media Contact

Sandler Law Group

Era Williams

Director of Marketing

(214) 257-1763

ewilliams@asurity.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sandler Law Group