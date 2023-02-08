SELECT ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES 2022 FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL SCHEDULE

HOUSTON, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) today announced that it will release fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will also be broadcast live over the Internet, on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time).

What: Select Energy Services Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call



When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern / 10:00 a.m. Central



How: Live via phone – By dialing 201-389-0872 and asking for the

Select Energy Services call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or

Live over the Internet – By logging onto the web at the address below



Where: https://investors.selectenergy.com/events-presentations/current

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through March 8, 2023 and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using pass code 13736020#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at https://investors.selectenergy.com/events-presentations/current for 90 days.

About Select Energy Services, Inc.

Select is a leading provider of sustainable water and chemical solutions to the energy industry. These solutions are supported by the Company's critical water infrastructure assets, chemical manufacturing and water treatment and recycling capabilities. As a leader in sustainable water and chemical solutions, Select places the utmost importance on safe, environmentally responsible management of oilfield water throughout the lifecycle of a well. Additionally, Select believes that responsibly managing water resources throughout its operations to help conserve and protect the environment is paramount to the continued success of the Company. For more information, please visit Select's website, https://www.selectenergy.com.

Contacts: Select Energy Services



Chris George - Senior Vice President, Corporate





Development, Investor Relations & Sustainability



(713) 296-1073



IR@selectenergy.com









Dennard Lascar Investor Relations



Ken Dennard



(713) 529-6600



WTTR@dennardlascar.com



