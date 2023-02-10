Stella McCartney Partners with Neiman Marcus for Rewilding and Rechilding Experience Exclusively for its Luxury Customers

The iconic designer makes first appearance at Neiman Marcus in decades to highlight her Spring 2023 Collection as the retailer nears its exit from fur merchandise

DALLAS, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neiman Marcus hosted Stella McCartney for an exclusive experience introducing her Spring 2023 Collection two days following the designer receiving her CBE honour, for services to fashion and sustainability, from His Majesty King Charles III at Windsor Castle. During the experience, Neiman Marcus customers gained new insights on the importance of sustainably and ethically sourced fashion, trademarks of Stella McCartney and one way the integrated luxury retailer is Revolutionizing Luxury Experiences as it fully eliminates fur products from its assortment this month.

Courtesy of World Red Eye. Feb. 9 at Neiman Marcus Coral Gables. The panel included Ximena Caminos (panelist), Creative Place Maker and Founder of The ReefLine, Lana Todorovich (panelist), Chief Merchandising Officer at Neiman Marcus Ali Mize (moderator), Senior Director of ESG at Neiman Marcus, and Stella McCartney, Designer at Stella McCartney. (PRNewswire)

Stella McCartney's Spring 2023 collection is rooted in the themes of rewilding and rechilding. The collection inspires playful self-expression and supports reestablishing the environment's natural process of growth and revitalization by removing human intervention and reintroducing extirpated species. The mood-lifting pallet in the collection includes botanical prints hand-drawn in the designer's London atelier. They feature flora and fauna, both native to England and are either endangered or in need of being reintroduced back into the environment.

"Stella McCartney's leadership and dedication to sustainable and ethical practices paved the way for significant impact in the fashion industry, and her concepts continue inspiring us today," said Lana Todorovich, Chief Merchandising Officer, Neiman Marcus. "Her beautiful collections are designed to start a dialogue about how we can all make a difference. We are honored that Stella chose to kickoff this inspirational conversation with our highly engaged customers and their style advisors."

The collection is crafted from 85% responsible materials, the brand's most sustainable collection to date. It includes forest-friendly viscose, GOTS-certified organic cotton, Humana denim made from textile waste, plant-based materials, regenerated cashmere and more. It also includes a ECONYL regenerated nylon parka that can be taken back and recycled at the end of its life – making it a fully circular luxury garment. As always, the Stella McCartney brand is free from animal leather, feathers and fur.

"We feel like our choices won't have a meaningful impact, and I really don't believe that," said Stella McCartney. "The fact we are all here today, and congratulations [Neiman Marcus] on giving up fur, we're fighting for sustainability and a better future."

Customers at the experience also learned of ways to identify items with preferred product attributes made with sustainable materials, including fur alternatives and products that are responsibly manufactured. Last year, Neiman Marcus launched the Fashioned For Change edit, which now features Stella McCartney alongside an ever-evolving assortment of brands and products curated by standards designed to make a positive impact on people and the planet. In 2021, Neiman Marcus began taking steps to remove fur from its merchandise when it partnered with the Humane Society of the United States to develop its Animal Welfare Policy. As the company fully exits fur from its merchandise, it is ramping up efforts to increase revenue from sustainable and ethical products across its differentiated business model.

The Stella McCartney Spring 2023 collection will be available to customers in select Neiman Marcus stores and online. Additional information about Neiman Marcus' Journey To Revolutionize Impact is available in its first ESG report, with its second report due late Spring 2023.

#neimanmarcus | @neimanmarcus |@stellamccartney

Link to assets here.

ABOUT NEIMAN MARCUS:

Neiman Marcus is a Dallas-based luxury retailer, providing customers access to exclusive and emerging brands, anticipatory service, and unique experiences since 1907. Each day, Neiman Marcus connects with customers worldwide while delighting them with exceptional experiences across a 37-store presence in the U.S., the largest U.S. e-commerce luxury platform, and industry-leading remote selling and personalization technology. From delectable dining and indulgent beauty services to bespoke experiences and exclusive products, there is something for everyone. To keep up with the latest news and events at Neiman Marcus, visit neimanmarcus.com or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

Neiman Marcus Group is a relationship business that leads with love in everything we do for our customers, associates, brand partners, and communities. Our legacy of innovating and our culture of Belonging guide our roadmap for Revolutionizing Luxury Experiences. As one of the largest multi-brand luxury retailers in the U.S., with the world's most desirable brand partners, we're delivering exceptional products and intelligent services, enabled by our investments in data and technology. Through the expertise of our 10,000+ associates, we deliver and scale a personalized luxury experience across our three facets of integrated retail: in-store, online, and remote selling. Our NMG|Way culture, powered by our people, combines individual talents into a collective strength to make life extraordinary. Our flagship brands include Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman. For more information, visit neimanmarcusgroup.com.

ABOUT STELLA MCCARTNEY:

Stella McCartney is a luxury lifestyle brand that was launched under the designer's name in 2001. It emboldens confident femininity with elevated yet effortless, conscious fashion. The brand is committed to being an ethical and modern company, believing it is responsible for the resources it uses and the impact it has on the environment. It is therefore constantly innovating new ways to become more sustainable, from designing to store practices and product manufacturing. As a lifelong vegetarian, Stella McCartney never uses any leather, feathers, fur or skins in any products for both ethical and environmental reasons – pioneering a movement for the use of alternative materials. Supporting regenerative agriculture and circularity, the brand is embracing new business models that will transform how clothes are sourced, produced, sold, shared, repaired and reused, promoting long-lasting products with extended use to reduce environmental impact.

Today, Stella McCartney spans women's ready to wear, unisex capsules, kids' clothing, accessories, swimwear, lingerie, a performance wear collaboration with adidas, STELLA skincare and more – with 48 directly owned stores and 21 franchise stores across New York City, London, Paris, Milan, Tokyo, Shanghai and Beijing. Our collections are now sold in 77 nations through 863 specialty shops and department stores, and ship to 100 countries via online.

NM Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Neiman Marcus Group