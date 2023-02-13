Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2022, and Quarterly and Supplemental Distributions

Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICMB) ("ICMB" or the "Company") announced its financial results today for its fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • On February 2, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") declared a distribution of $0.13 per share for the quarter ending March 31, 2023, payable in cash on March 30, 2023, to stockholders of record as of March 10, 2023 and a supplemental distribution of $0.02 per share, payable on March 30, 2023, to stockholders of record as of March 10, 2023.
  • During the quarter, ICMB made investments in one portfolio company. These investments totaled $2.5 million, at cost. The weighted average yield (at origination) of debt investments made in the quarter was 10.63%.
  • ICMB fully realized one portfolio company during the quarter, totaling $11.4 million in proceeds. The internal rate of return on these investments was 11.42%.
  • During the quarter, the Company had net advances of $3.7 million on its existing delayed draw and revolving credit commitments to portfolio companies.
  • The weighted average yield on debt investments, at cost, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, was 10.73%, compared to 11.91% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
  • Net asset value decreased $0.11 per share to $6.36, compared to $6.47 as of September 30, 2022. Net assets decreased by $1.5 million, or 1.7%, during the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Portfolio results, as of and for the three months ended December 31, 2022:

Total assets

$239.4mm

Investment portfolio, at fair value

$228.6mm

Net assets

$91.5mm

Weighted average yield on debt investments, at cost (1)

10.73 %

Net asset value per share

$6.36

Portfolio activity in the current quarter:


Number of new investments

3

Total capital invested

$6.2mm

Proceeds from repayments, sales, and amortization

$14.2mm

Number of portfolio companies, end of period

37

Net investment income (NII)

$2.3mm

Net investment income per share

$0.16

Net increase in net assets from operations

$0.6mm

Net increase in net assets from operations per share

$0.04

Quarterly per share distribution paid on January 10, 2023

$0.15


(1) Represents weighted average yield on total debt investments for the three months ended December 31, 2022. Weighted average yield on total debt investments is the annualized rate of interest income recognized during the period divided by the average amortized cost of debt investments in the portfolio during the period. The weighted average yield on total debt investments reflected above does not represent actual investment returns to the Company's stockholders.

Mr. Michael C. Mauer, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, said, "We continue to see market volatility and inflationary pressures across the borrower universe.  We have responded with a cautious and deliberate approach to capital deployment, with an emphasis on first lien structures, covenants, and significant equity contributions below us. There remains a stable flow, albeit at a slow pace, of conservative opportunities with attractive structures and returns to consider."

The Company's dividend framework provides a quarterly base dividend and may be supplemented, at the discretion of the Board, by additional dividends as determined to be available by the Company's net investment income and performance during the quarter.

On February 2, 2023, the Board declared a distribution for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 of $0.13 per share payable on March 30, 2023 to stockholders of record as of March 10, 2023 and a supplemental distribution of $0.02 per share, payable on March 30, 2023, to stockholders of record as of March 10, 2023.

This distribution represents a 17.05% yield on the Company's $3.52 share price as of market close on December 31, 2022. Distributions may include net investment income, capital gains and/or return of capital, however, the Company does not expect the dividend for the quarter ending December 31, 2022, to be comprised of a return of capital. The Company's investment adviser monitors available taxable earnings, including net investment income and realized capital gains, to determine if a return of capital may occur for the year. The Company estimates the source of its distributions as required by Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 to determine whether payment of dividends are expected to be paid from any other source other than net investment income accrued for the current period or certain cumulative periods, but the Company will not be able to determine whether any specific distribution will be treated as taxable earnings or as a return of capital until after the end of the taxable year.

Portfolio and Investment Activities

During the quarter, the Company made investments in one new portfolio company. The aggregate capital invested during the quarter totaled $2.5 million, at cost, and the debt investments were made at a weighted average yield of 10.63%.

The Company received proceeds of $14.2 million from repayments, sales and amortization during the quarter, primarily related to the realization of Barri Financial Group, LLC.

During the quarter, the Company had net advances of $3.7 million on its existing and new delayed draw and revolving credit commitments to portfolio companies.

The Company's net realized, and unrealized gains and losses accounted for a decrease in the Company's net investments of $1.7 million, or $0.12 per share. The total net increase in net assets resulting from operations for the quarter was $0.6 million, or $0.04 per share.

As of December 31, 2022, the Company's investment portfolio consisted of investments in 37 portfolio companies, of which 91.0% were first lien investments and 9.0% were equity, warrants, and other investments. The Company's debt portfolio consisted of 99.5% floating rate investments and 0.5% fixed rate investments.

The Company continues to assess the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its portfolio companies and will continue to closely monitor its portfolio companies throughout this period, including assessing portfolio companies' operational and liquidity exposure and outlook. For additional information about the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential impact on the Company's results of operations and financial condition, please refer to the disclosure in the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 13, 2023.

Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had $8.4 million in cash, of which $7.9 million was restricted cash, and $36.6 million unused capacity under its revolving credit facility with Capital One, N.A.

Subsequent Events

Subsequent to December 31, 2022 and through February 13, 2023, the Company invested a total of $5.5 million, which included investments in one existing and one new portfolio company. As of February 13, 2022, the Company had investments in 37 portfolio companies.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities



December 31,
2022
(Unaudited)

June 30, 2022

Assets



Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of
     $251,161,598 and $254,172,763, respectively)

$   217,912,382

$ 223,037,183

Affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $23,726,516 and $23,395,242,      
     respectively)

10,681,276

10,646,803

Total investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $274,888,114 and $277,568,005,     
     respectively)

228,593,658

233,683,986

Cash

553,186

2,550,021

Cash, restricted

7,884,674

6,605,056

Receivable for investments sold

301,677

835,043

Interest receivable

1,919,396

2,298,443

Payment-in-kind interest receivable

16,927

2,137

Prepaid expenses and other assets

90,899

410,401




Total Assets

$    239,360,417

$  246,385,087




Liabilities



Notes payable:



Revolving credit facility

$      78,400,000

$    84,000,000

2026 Notes payable

65,000,000

65,000,000

Deferred debt issuance costs

(1,567,222)

(1,913,889)

Unamortized discount

(231,108)

(266,663)




Notes payable, net

141,601,670

146,819,448

Payable for investments purchased

246,984

Dividend payable

2,158,268

2,157,872

Income-based incentive fees payable

34,950

182,095

Base management fees payable

944,623

1,054,063

Interest payable

2,160,160

1,574,356

Directors' fees payable

22,005

20,780

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

961,106

820,097




Total Liabilities

147,882,782

152,875,695










Net Assets



Common stock, par value $0.001 per share (100,000,000 shares authorized, 14,388,456
     and 14,385,810 shares issued and outstanding, respectively)

14,389

14,386

Additional paid-in capital

203,600,310

203,590,126

Distributable earnings (loss)

(112,137,064)

(110,095,120)




Total Net Assets

91,477,635

93,509,392




Total Liabilities and Net Assets

$     239,360,417

$   246,385,087




Net Asset Value Per Share

$                  6.36

$                6.50


See notes to unaudited consolidated financial statements.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)



For the three months ended
December 31,

For the six months ended
December 31,


2022

2021

2022

2021

Investment Income:





Interest income





Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

$  6,260,515

$  6,021,868

$   11,869,627

$  11,944,764

Affiliated investments

40,437

(20,611)

121,319






Total interest income

6,260,515

6,062,305

11,849,016

12,066,083

Payment in-kind interest income





Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

189,626

21,234

520,809

37,464

Affiliated investments

17,443

89,285

34,447

152,169






Total payment-in-kind interest income

207,069

110,519

555,256

189,633

Dividend income





Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

101,755

101,755

Affiliated investments

296,126

Total dividend income

101,755

101,755

296,126

Total payment-in-kind interest income





Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

210,578

36,695

572,428

140,228

Affiliated investments

759

1,510






Total other fee income

210,578

37,454

572,428

141,738






Total investment income

6,779,917

6,210,278

13,078,455

12,693,580






Expenses:





Interest expense

2,160,336

1,790,513

3,952,344

3,532,083

Base management fees

1,057,104

1,123,105

2,161,085

2,251,609

Income-based incentive fees

(147,145)

Provision for tax expense

65,858

27,960

110,188

27,960

Professional fees

271,782

301,970

543,563

605,759

Allocation of administrative costs from advisor

375,900

351,700

751,800

703,400

Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs

173,334

173,333

346,667

274,444

Amortization of original issue discount – 2026 Notes

17,778

17,778

35,555

35,555

Insurance expense

137,820

121,134

275,641

242,268

Directors' fees

75,625

75,625

151,250

151,250

Custodian and administrator fees

71,828

72,512

143,516

147,844

Other expenses

136,334

158,999

275,815

314,855






Total expenses

4,543,699

4,214,629

8,600,279

8,287,027

Waiver of base management fees

(112,481)

(106,878)

(206,627)

(223,814)

Waiver of income-based incentive fees






Net expenses

4,431,218

4,107,751

8,393,652

8,063,213






Net investment income

2,348,699

2,102,527

4,684,803

4,630,367






Net realized and unrealized gain/(loss) on investments:





Net realized gain (loss) from investments





Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

(348,351)

413,112

Affiliated investments

(8,196,669)

(8,196,669)






Net realized gain (loss) from investments

(8,545,020)

(7,783,557)

Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) in value of investments





Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

(1,649,361)

1,591,986

(2,113,636)

2,468,568

Aaffiliated investments

(82,479)

8,300,406

(296,801)

7,420,969






Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments

(1,731,840)

9,892,392

(2,410,437)

9,889,537






Total realized gain (loss) and change in unrealized appreciation
     (depreciation) on investments

(1,731,840)

1,347,372

(2,410,437)

2,105,980






Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations

$      616,859

$   3,449,899

$  2,274,366

$   6,736,347






Basic and diluted:





Net investment income per share

$            0.16

$            0.15

$           0.33

$            0.33

Earnings per share

$            0.04

$            0.24

$           0.16

$            0.47

Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding

14,388,242

14,384,025

14,387,526

14,225,197

Distributions paid per common share

$            0.15

$            0.15

$           0.30

$            0.30


See notes to consolidated financial statements.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc.

The Company is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through debt and related equity investments by targeting investment opportunities with favorable risk-adjusted returns. The Company seeks to invest primarily in middle-market companies that have annual revenues of at least $50mm and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of at least $15mm. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, CM Investment Partners LLC. To learn more about Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc., please visit www.icmbdc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release and made on the earnings call for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, may contain "forward-looking statements," which relate to future performance, operating results, events and/or financial condition. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "will," "may," "continue," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "would," "could," "should," "targets," "projects," and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements, including statements other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release or made on the earnings call are based upon current expectations, are inherently uncertain, and involve a number of assumptions and substantial risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the Company's control.

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any such statements are likely to be affected by other unknowable future events and conditions, which the Company may or may not have considered, including, without limitation, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in base interest rates and the effects of significant market volatility on our business, our portfolio companies, our industry and the global economy. Accordingly, such statements cannot be guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance or events. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors and risks. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect actual events and the Company's performance and financial results, including important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from plans, estimates or expectations included herein or discussed on the earnings call, is or will be included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contacts
Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc.
Investor Relations
Email: icmbinvestorrelations@investcorp.com
Phone: (646) 690-5034

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investcorp-credit-management-bdc-inc-announces-financial-results-for-the-quarter-ended-december-31-2022-and-quarterly-and-supplemental-distributions-301745658.html

SOURCE Investcorp Credit Management BDC

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.