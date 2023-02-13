Ipsos Acquires Xperiti to Strengthen its B2B Research Capabilities

PARIS, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ipsos is pleased to announce the acquisition of Xperiti, a start-up specializing in Business-to-Business (B2B) research, with operations across the US, Israel and the Philippines.

Ipsos Logo (PRNewswire)

Xperiti's online platform leverages AI technology to recruit professionals across 130 countries and over 90 industries in real-time allowing users to quickly and efficiently surface industry expertise. This acquisition will directly improve Ipsos' efficiency, speed for experts' recruitment, scale and optimize its B2B research capabilities globally, and grow into adjacent offerings by building a large-scale, global B2B Expert Insights Platform.

Yadin Soffer, Xperiti CEO and Founder says, "Our platform's capability to recruit experts in real-time, powered by scraping and natural language processing (NLP) technology, combined with Ipsos global scale and research capabilities, will allow us to redefine how B2B research is collected and analyzed."

Ben Page, Ipsos CEO, stated, "B2B is one of the largest and fastest-growing sub-sectors in market research due to ongoing investments in the digital transformation. With Xperiti's technology and expertise, we will meet the growing demand for large-scale, scientifically rigorous and fast B2B research."

ABOUT IPSOS

Ipsos is one of the largest market research and polling companies globally, operating in 90 markets and employing over 18,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 solutions are based on primary data from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

Our tagline "Game Changers" sums up our ambition to help our 5,000 customers move confidently through a rapidly changing world.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has been listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120 and Mid-60 indices and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS:FP www.ipsos.com

ABOUT XPERITI

Xperiti was founded in 2019 and previously raised capital from renowned venture capital investors, including Dan Aks from IBI Tech Fund and Rafi Gidron.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ipsos