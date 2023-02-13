Michigan State University College of Agriculture and Natural Resources (CANR) partner with African Agriculture to bring training and expertise to Mauritania, West Africa

EAST LANSING, Mich. , Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michigan State University (MSU) College of Agriculture and Natural Resources (CANR) has signed a letter of intent (LoI) to explore collaboration opportunities with African Agriculture Inc. , a US-based, Africa-focused corporation. MSU will explore training, research and technology transfer opportunities with farmers and students in Mauritania, West Africa.

Michigan State University was the first land-grant college in the United States and the model for the nation's land-grant system, leading advancements in agricultural and natural resources research, education and outreach. In 1855, the Agricultural College of the State of Michigan, now known as MSU, was founded to provide a practical education to all citizens regardless of social class. It was the first institution of higher learning in the United States to teach scientific agriculture and has educated students to become farmers, engineers, educators, scientists, entrepreneurs and leaders.

"CANR's commitment to agricultural advancement starts in Michigan, but it extends to working with farmers and households worldwide as they strive to make a living and provide nutritious food for their communities," said Dr. Kelly Millenbah, dean of the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources at MSU.

Under the terms of the LoI, MSU and African Agriculture, Inc. will explore site visits and stakeholder consultations as well as potential educational exchanges with students at ENFVA (Ecole Nationale de Formation et de Vulgarisation Agricole), an established agricultural education center in the city of Kaédi, Mauritania. Potential areas of collaboration to be explored include agronomy, soil science and animal science.

"Exploring collaborative solutions to advance environmentally sustainable agriculture, especially in light of climate change, not only at home but around the world is a critically important part of the MSU mission," said Dr. George Smith, director of MSU AgBioResearch.

African Agriculture, Inc., recently entered into a public-private partnership with the Government of Mauritania and the communities of Boghé (18 agricultural cooperative societies incorporating approximately 6,000 farmers, organized under GIE DYNN) in the Senegal River Valley for a phased commercial farming buildout up to $500 million of investment with the potential of over 500,000 hectares of arable land. Alan Kessler, CEO and Chairman of African Agriculture, Inc

