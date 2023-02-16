PREMIERE ANAHEIM: REGISTRATION NOW OPEN!

Informa Markets' Premiere Show Group welcomes the launch of Premiere Anaheim – The Ultimate Beauty Experience and opens its doors to Beauty Professionals at the Anaheim Convention Center

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Premiere Show Group, the nation's largest and preeminent network of beauty industry events and world-class educational programming, is pleased to announce registration is NOW OPEN for the new addition of Premiere Anaheim, April 2-3, 2023 at the Anaheim Convention Center in sunny, Southern California.

As part of Informa's new joint venture with beauty industry powerhouses, BolognaFiere and the Professional Beauty Association (PBA), Premiere Shows is excited to announce that Premiere Anaheim will take the reins from PBA's former Southern California event, the International Salon Spa + Expo (ISSE), to produce the MUST ATTEND event for all beauty professionals in the western US. This new Southern California show will deliver extensive education, top beauty brands, and host the North American Hairstyling Awards (NAHA), combining two leading industry events in one place.

"We're thrilled to bring Premiere Shows to the west coast where the professional beauty community will experience the gold standard of trade shows," says Ed McNeill, Senior Vice President, USA Beauty LLC. "As ISSE has transitioned to be part of the Premiere Beauty expansion in Anaheim, attendees will experience first-class, hands-on education and shop the latest product offerings while immersing in new trends with the most influential names in the business. We've received incredible support from both brands and educators, and we're pleased to announce that the show floor is 90% sold out."

Premiere Anaheim

Premiere Beauty Shows offer the ultimate beauty experience – and we welcome the professional beauty community to our new west coast location. In this supportive and inspiring environment, attendees can network and reconnect with longstanding industry relationships, learn, buy and connect with decision-makers from all aspects of the beauty industry. Premiere Anaheim has endless opportunities to learn and immerse yourself with over 255 educational classes and 20+ hands-on workshops, ranging from Painting Balayage & French Cutting with Candy Shaw to Lash Extensions & Microblading with Evalash and Nail Stamping with Holly L. Schippers. Beauty Professionals can also take part in 13 competitions and visit 200+ booths to shop from top professional hair, barber, day spa and nail brands!

Anaheim Main Stage

Premiere Anaheim is the place to be for color, style, and texture! The educational must-see for all professionals is the triumphant return of the Paul Mitchell team with special guests Stephen Moody and Noogie Thai. "We're so thrilled to be BACK at Premiere Show, delivering two days of incredible education. For over 40 years, Paul Mitchell has set the standard for best-in-class education, and our world-class Team can't wait to bring you the latest hair tips, tricks & trends in person! See you in Anaheim!" says Paula Peralta, Artistic Director, John Paul Mitchell Systems.

Come find out why there's a tidal wave of buzz around the new brand, Danger Jones. On stage, their artists will be sharing cutting, coloring and styling techniques in a high-energy show which will entertain, educate and inspire.

Don't miss Spring Season with BaBylissPRO (featuring SofieStaygold Pok, Presley Poe, Nogo Martinez and Carlos Los Cut It Estrella); Ammon Carver, Leysa Carrillo and Jack Howard presented by Social Art House; Lala's Updos (with Lala Chihaia); An Industry For All (with Chrystofer Benson, Greta Coston, Pati Plymire, Cory Hoffman, DJ Muldoon, Ira Pope Sage, Sam Smith, Brayden Pelletier, and special guests).

Please see our Show Preview for a full list of educators and classes.

Calling All Barbers!

You won't want to miss out on the hottest new barber trends that you can take home to your clients! Learn from the talented class lineup including The World of Barbering (with, Danya Gamba, Hawk and SofieStaygold Pok); Victory Barber & Brand Reunion Tour (with Matty Conrad) and WAHL's Seamless Mid Bald Fade (with Kevin Nguyen); and The Art of Barbering The Successaddict Way (with Danny Amorim). Barbers can also compete for the ultimate bragging rights in the Barber Battle CompetItion, powered by L3VEL3.

Shop the Newest and your Favorite Brands to Excite your Clientele Back Home!

Premiere Anaheim's show floor, brimming with a wide range of exhibitors across hair, nails, barber, skincare, makeup and more, is sure to have you shopping! Be sure and catch the official launch of the new brand, Danger Jones, at Premiere Anaheim and shop your favorite brands including ASHTAE Products, BaBylissPRO, Circadia By Dr. Pugliese, Celluma Light Therapy, CHI by Farouk Systems, Derme&Co., Dyson Professional Hair Care Tools (who will be offering two classes where you'll discover more about the technology, engineering and styling), Gelish/Morgan Taylor, Kenra Professional, LeChat, Wildflowers Nails and more.

New! Premiere Experience Lounge

We're delighted to offer attendees, exhibitors, educators, and influencers a modern new experiential lounge located on the main show floor where you can network, explore and reenergize. This unique location will provide food and beverage offerings, a beauty sample bar, and complimentary beauty services such as a braid bar sponsored by PureO Natural Products. Stay connected with work and charging stations, too! It's the perfect location to connect, chill, enjoy a coffee, or sit for an Instagram-able moment!

The North American Hairstyling Awards (NAHA) 2023

You won't want to miss the industry's most prestigious beauty competition in North America! NAHA honors the salon industry's top artists who push the boundaries of skill and creativity. The NAHA 2023 award ceremony, produced by our PBA partners, will take place on Sunday, April 2 at 6 pm. Tickets can be purchased with a Premiere Anaheim Show Pass or separately. Learn more here: probeauty.org/naha

Celebrate the First Premiere Anaheim with us!

We're having a party and all ticketed show attendees are invited! Please join us for dancing and cocktails at Premiere Anaheim's official after-party on Sunday, April 2 at the Anaheim Gardenwalk, adjacent to the convention center at 400 Disney Way, Suite 214.

Register Today!

Now that you're super excited to attend, we encourage you to register for our advance ticket special! Register by March 3 and save $50. A Premiere Anaheim show pass includes two-day access to the exhibit floor, classes and Stage Presentations. Workshops sold separately. Visit the website for more details.

For full details about this exciting event, please see the full show preview here .

Visit premiereanaheimshow.com to purchase show passes (save $50 through March 3rd).

Premiere Show Group 2023 Lineup:

Premiere Anaheim, April 2–3, 2023; The Anaheim Convention Center

Premiere Orlando, June 3–5, 2023; Orange County Convention Center – West Complex

Premiere San Antonio, October 1–2, 2023; Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center

Premiere Columbus, October 8–9, 2023; Greater Columbus Convention Center

Premiere Anaheim is THE professional beauty event serving the Southern California market. The Premiere Shows' events are the nation's leading network of beauty industry events, matched with world-class education from top beauty brands and renowned educators. Premiere welcomes all representatives of the professional beauty industry to meet with top brands from around the globe, get hands-on education, shop, connect with their community, and stay up to date with the hottest trends in the business. Premiere exhibitors are guaranteed to meet decision-makers from every area of the beauty industry on an exhibit floor designed to bring the beauty community together to learn, buy and connect. For more information on Premiere Shows and its events, visit premiereshows.com.

The Premiere Shows' events are organized by USA Beauty LLC, a joint venture between Informa Markets, BolognaFiere, and the Professional Beauty Association – an historic partnership created to better serve the beauty industry. USA Beauty LLC also operates the Cosmoprof North America events held annually in Las Vegas and also Miami, starting in 2024.

About The Professional Beauty Association

The Professional Beauty Association (PBA) is the largest and most inclusive trade organization representing the entire beauty industry. PBA exists to elevate, unite and serve the beauty industry and the professionals who improve people's lives, and is the only national organization to represent the entire beauty industry. Our members include manufacturers, distributors, salons, spas, schools, independent practitioners, students and industry suppliers. PBA is dedicated to advocating and fighting for the rights of the beauty industry, enhancing professionalism, and committed to the long-term success of the stylist and the businesses that employ and support them. For more information on membership, please visit www.probeauty.org/join.

