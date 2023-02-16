Take Your Mardi Gras Party in a New Direction with a Savory Tony's King Cake

OPELOUSAS, La., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This Mardi Gras season, swap out sweet for savory with this king cake. Tony Chachere's Boudin King Cake is filled with juicy pork and topped with a creamy and cheesy crawfish sauce.
BOUDIN KING CAKE
By: @flychefaldenb
INGREDIENTS
1 Pound Pork Shoulder, Cut into 2-Inch Chunks
¼ Pound Liver, Skinned and Deveined
½ Onion, Chopped
½ Bell Pepper, Chopped
1 Celery Rib, Chopped
1 Jalapeño Pepper, Chopped
8 Cloves Garlic, Chopped
Water, Enough to Cover Ingredients
1 Cup Green Onion, Chopped
1 Box Tony's Dirty Rice Dinner Mix
3 Tablespoons Tony's More Spice Seasoning
1 Tablespoon Tony's Pepper Sauce (Optional)
Cheese Sauce Topping:
10 Ounces Queso Dip
2 Sweet Red Peppers, Chopped
2 Cloves Garlic, Minced
6 Ounces Crawfish Tails, Peeled and Deveined
4 Slices Bacon
Tony's More Spice Seasoning, to Taste
Additional Ingredients:
1 Package Grand Crescent Rolls
5 Pepper Jack Cheese Sticks
Green Onion for Garnish
PREPARATION
Prep Time: 10 Minutes
Cook Time: 90 Minutes
Serves: 5-6
- In a pressure cooker, add onions, bell peppers, celery, jalapeños, garlic, pork shoulder, liver, Tony's More Spice Seasoning and water. Pressure cook on high for 1 hour then remove the meat from the pot and strain the liquid. Place all aside.
- In the empty pressure cooker, add Tony's Dirty Rice Dinner Mix. Pour 2 ¼ cups of the reserved liquid into the pot and pressure cook the rice according to your specific cooker.
- Chop or grind the meat and vegetables until fine. Add to a large bowl along with the rice mix, green onions, pepper sauce (optional), and 1 ½ cups of the reserved liquid. Mix with your hands until well combined and allow to cool for a few minutes to soak everything up.
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Lay out the crescent roll dough in an overlapping circle and place the filling around the top with the pepper jack cheese sticks in a circle.
- Fold the crescent rolls inwards to form the king cake and bake for 30-35 minutes or until golden brown.
- Create your cheese sauce topping in a saucepan by cooking bacon until crispy. Remove, crumble and set aside.
- Leaving about 1 tablespoon of bacon fat in the pan, add in the sweet red peppers and sauté for 3 minutes.
- Add in the garlic and cook for another 30 seconds.
- Add in the crawfish tails, season to taste with Tony's More Spice, and then add in the queso dip.
- Once melted, pour the cheese sauce directly on top of the cake and sprinkle it with bacon crumbles and green onions. Enjoy!
About Tony Chachere's®
For more than 50 years, Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine has been bringing flavor to tables across the country and the world. Established in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking, Tony's remains family-owned and operated in Opelousas, Louisiana. Employing more than 100 people, the family maintains a tradition of Creole authenticity in its comprehensive line of seasonings, dinner mixes, marinades, salad dressings and more.
