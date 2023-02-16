WEKA Launches New Global Channel Partner Program: WEKA X

WEKA Delivers the X Factor Resellers Need to Fuel Their Customers' AI, ML, HPC, and Cloud Initiatives and Close Deals Faster

CAMPBELL, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WekaIO (WEKA), the data platform provider for performance-intensive workloads, today announced the launch of its new global channel partner program, WEKA X, renewing its commitment to a channel-led, partner-first sales strategy. The new program gives value-added resellers (VARs), system integrators (SIs), and managed service providers (MSPs) a comprehensive toolkit of training, certifications, exclusive pricing, and incentives to streamline deal registration and help them build a profitable business with WEKA.

Artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), high-performance computing (HPC), and other performance-intensive workloads are reshaping how organizations store, manage, process, and analyze their data; at the same time, cloud adoption is accelerating globally. These next-generation technologies are straining traditional data architectures, intensifying the need for significantly higher performance, extreme scalability, better data portability, and a simpler, more sustainable approach to data management. The WEKA® Data Platform was purpose-built to meet the performance and scale demands of performance-intensive workloads in the cloud, at the edge, on-premises, and in hybrid cloud environments.

"The market has reached an inflection point. Organizations want to use next-generation technologies like AI and ML to solve previously insurmountable challenges and achieve critical breakthroughs in research and discovery. They quickly realize their legacy data architectures are holding them back," said Jonathan Martin, president at WEKA. "This is driving a complete rethink and replacement of the enterprise data stack as we know it, presenting a significant opportunity for the channel. WEKA is the x-factor they need to capitalize on it."

As the industry's only software-defined, hybrid cloud solution for performance-intensive workloads, the WEKA Data Platform delivers a significant technology advantage to channel partners that want to help their customers harness next-generation technologies and run them in a hybrid cloud or multicloud configuration. Its advanced architecture helps to solve complex data challenges and can eliminate the data silos and latency caused by traditional data architectures, replacing them with highly efficient streaming data pipelines capable of unleashing the full potential of their AI, ML, and HPC investments and unlocking maximum value from their data.

The WEKA X Partner Program delivers an optimized partner experience to help resellers take advantage of its game-changing WEKA Data Platform technology. It offers three partner tiers – Pro, Prime, and Premier – aligned to annual revenue generated with WEKA. Other benefits include:

Expert Training and Enablement: The WEKA X Partner Portal gives channel partners an all-access pass to WEKA Xpert training, certifications, tools, and resources designed to put partners on the fast track to profitability.

Accelerated Deal Registration: The WEKA X Deal Registration Program streamlines deals and delivers predictable profitability with price protection, discounts, incentives, and more.

Exclusive Benefits for Premier Partners: WEKA X Premier Partners get exclusive benefits, including a dedicated partner success team, marketing, and demand-gen support to fuel new opportunities.

Flexible Procurement Options: Channel partners can buy the WEKA Data Platform from WEKA directly or through its network of world-class Channel partners can buy the WEKA Data Platform from WEKA directly or through its network of world-class server and cloud partners , giving them complete control of how they procure and deploy it in their customers' environments.

"Empowering our global channel partner network is a top priority for WEKA," said Jeff Echols, vice president of channel and strategic partnerships at WEKA. "The WEKA Data Platform delivers the next-generation approach they and their customers need to transition from traditional data silos to streaming data pipeline architectures and fully capitalize on AI, ML, and HPC. The WEKA X Partner Program provides accelerated deal registration, tools, resources, support, and the exclusive benefits they need to optimize for profitability and success."

About WEKA

WEKA is leading a paradigm shift in how data is stored, managed, and processed. The WEKA® Data Platform is a software-defined solution that was purpose-built for a hybrid cloud world and the AI era. It helps organizations seamlessly and sustainably transform their traditional, stagnant data silos into streaming data pipelines that fuel next-generation workloads like AI, ML, and HPC. Its advanced, cloud-native architecture is optimized to solve complex data challenges, delivering 10-100x performance improvements, whether running on-premises, in the cloud, at the edge, or in hybrid and multicloud environments. WEKA is fueling research and discovery breakthroughs and accelerating business outcomes for leading global enterprises – including eight of the Fortune 50. The company operates in over 20 countries worldwide and is backed by dozens of world-class investors. For more information, visit www.weka.io, or connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook .

WEKA and the WEKA logo are registered trademarks of WekaIO, Inc. Other trade names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

