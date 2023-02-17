Snom™ D7XX VoIP Phones Products Are Now Zoom-Certified

The VTech® D7XX Series Desk Phones Officially Certified as Supported Devices for Zoom Phone

CHICAGO, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Snom™, a subsidiary of VTech Holdings Limited, announced today that the D7XX Series of desk phones are now certified for use with Zoom services. Snom's D7XX Series of desk phones are adaptable for those working remotely, in-office, or a hybrid model.

"We have built a leading suite of VoIP communication solutions, and now they are available to an even broader audience through Zoom's leading enterprise community," said Chris Trittin, Senior Sales Director, Snom Americas, a VTech Company.

"The Zoom Hardware Certification Program creates a broad ecosystem of products certified to work with Zoom services, giving customers reliable solutions and providing better communication experiences," said Jeff Fox, Strategic Alliances Marketing Lead, Zoom. "The D7XX Series of desk phones from Snom is an important addition to Zoom's existing devices certified under our Hardware Certification Program, and will be sought out by customers."

To learn more about Snom's broad offering of VoIP solutions that are Zoom-Certified, visit www.snomamericas.com and look for the Zoom Certified Badge.

About Snom

As a pioneer and a leading brand of professional and enterprise VoIP phones, Snom provides a diverse collection of telecommunication products that elevate the business user experience through state-of-the-art technology and design. These business phones are sold through a wide network of trusted partners and are backed by North American-based training and support. Acquired by VTech Holdings Limited in 2016, Snom started launching products for the North American market in 2019, which includes color desk sets, cordless phones, wireless conference phones, and public broadcasting systems. VTech® is headquartered in Hong Kong and listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKSE: 303). For more information, please visit www.snomamericas.com . © 2023 VTech Communications, Inc. All rights reserved. VTech® is a registered trademark of VTech Holdings Limited. Snom® is a registered trademark of Snom Technology GmbH. Use of Snom by VTech is under license. Third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owner.

