WiMi Hologram Cloud Unveils A Patent for Interactive Holographic Display System to Boost Web 3.0

BEIJING, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced the publication of a core patent that can provide appropriate technical application and solution for Web 3.0.

The patent's abstract shows that WiMi discloses an interactive holographic display system comprising a login verification unit, an interaction unit, a processing unit, a display unit, and an auxiliary unit. The login verification unit is responsible for logging in, calculating, and collecting fees. The interaction unit is connected to the processing unit and is responsible for receiving and capturing the user's holographic imaging information and transmitting it to the processing unit. The processing unit is responsible for obtaining and analyzing the imaging information from the interaction unit, deriving the imaging information for the front-end display, and issuing timing instructions. The display unit is responsible for receiving the imaging information output from the processing unit and displaying it in real-time, as well as comparing the display content with the incoming display imaging information. The auxiliary unit is responsible for supplying power to the other units in the system and for transferring data between the units. The present invention also discloses a display method for an interactive holographic display system. It is user-friendly and suitable for promotional use.

The schematic logic diagram divides the system into five functional units: the login verification unit, the processing unit, the interaction unit, the display unit, and the auxiliary unit. The system offers the user a wealth of imagination. Based on WiMi's description, it can be learned that with the support of interactive holographic technology, the system can provide the user with different perspectives and more vivid and exciting content. The holographic interactive screen can present dynamic character movements and scene changes, and the user can also choose the length of use, online payment, multiplayer connection, and other functions.

The holographic technology also allows seamless switching of images, text, and other information to be dynamically displayed. With the support of interactive holographic technology, users can have a better viewing experience. The holographic interactive platform allows for real-time dynamic visual, auditory, and tactile interaction, providing a rich visual and auditory experience for holographic digital content.

WiMi is keen to see more and more ideas for new technological innovations emerge in this window stage of Web 3.0 development. For example, the popularity of visually stunning holograms will allow for a more interactive experience, and WiMi hopes to see more convenient and intelligent applications to serve users.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud

WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI), whose commercial operations began in 2015, is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release and the Company's strategic and operational plans contain forward−looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward−looking statements in its periodic reports to the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20−F and 6−K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases, and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward−looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition, and results of operations; the expected growth of the AR holographic industry; and the Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services.

Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and the current report on Form 6-K and other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable laws.

View original content:

SOURCE WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.