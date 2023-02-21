ARC Health 2022 Year In Review

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ARC Health ("ARC"), a Thurston Group portfolio company and leading provider of mental and behavioral health services, is delighted to celebrate major expansions in 2022. Throughout the year, ARC partnered with nine new groups, representing 28 locations across 12 states, and close to 400 providers. With the anticipated addition of over 20 partner groups in 2023, ARC is poised for continued success. ARC Health's expansion provides a wider reach to communities in need of mental health services and value-added services to our partner practices.

This growth has been accompanied by the build-out of the ARC Health corporate team, under the leadership of Vincenzo Morra, CEO. The team now is comprised of 13 executives and leaders, across all functional areas of the business (finance, HR, business development, marketing, IT, etc.). Each team member brings with them a collective experience that touches all parts of healthcare. Morra stated, " I am extremely proud of the goals we have achieved in 2022. We have built a talented executive team, started numerous initiatives, and have partnered with great practitioners. I am equally excited about 2023 and beyond. ARC Health is equipped to become the premier mental health company in the U.S."

Daniel Davis, Managing Director of Thurston Group added, "ARC has established itself as one of the premier platforms in the Mental Health space. The scale at which it has achieved combined with the quality of partners it has attracted, sets ARC apart. We are extremely excited for 2023, as ARC continues to grow and help curb the Mental Health epidemic across the U.S."

This growth has also allowed ARC Health to expand its service lines. They now boast offering: DBT (Dialectical Behavior Therapy) services at the Lilac Center, Sensory Processing Occupational Therapy for adolescents at the Sasco River Center, TMS (Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) at ARC Psychiatry, and Intensive Couples Counseling at The Relationship Therapy Center.

According to Dr. Tina Lepage of Lepage Associates Psychological & Psychiatric Services, and a Founding Partner of ARC Health, "The vision is to build by partnering with practices that are clinically excellent, driven by ARC providing best-in-class operations support across all non-clinical areas, while the practice clinical leadership continues to provide high quality mental health services. I have had a full year to see the ARC Health vision turn to reality for my practice, as we have added offices and clinicians, all supported by ARC improving our operational efficiencies. I have no doubt ARC will continue in 2023 to be successful in growth and aligning with more top-notch practices to provide mental healthcare."

The company's focus on partnering with the highest quality of care providers to its patients has driven its growth over the past year. The addition of these new partners, coupled with the expansion of services, has allowed ARC Health to meet the increasing demand for mental health services and provide support to even more individuals and families.

The other ARC Health Founders Dr. Amit Mohan and Dr. Boris Royak noted, "We are thrilled and the experience has exceeded our expectations. This success would not have been possible without the expert guidance and facilitation of the Thurston Group, as well as the dedication of our partner practices, which have been invaluable in helping us achieve this. We are grateful for their support and proud of the impact we are making in the field of mental health, together."

ARC Health is committed to continuously improving and expanding its services to meet the changing needs of its patients and communities. The company's leadership is proud of the growth and success it has achieved in the past year and is eager to continue serving the mental health needs of individuals and families in communities across the country.

For more information on ARC Health and its services, please visit https://archealthpartners.com/.

