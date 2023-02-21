Arrive Logistics Earns Coveted Awards Honoring Its Company Culture

One of the fastest-growing freight brokerages in the nation announced as recipient of Top Workplaces USA and Great Place to Work Certification

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrive Logistics , a leading multimodal transportation and technology company headquartered in Austin, Texas, recently received two distinguished awards recognizing its company culture. The honors include Top Workplaces USA and a Great Place to Work® certification.

Arrive Logistics (PRNewsfoto/Arrive Logistics) (PRNewswire)

"We are honored to receive these awards which reflect Arrive's energetic and collaborative culture apparent in each of our five office locations," said Chief People Officer Jonathan Schoonmaker. "As a people-first organization, we are proud of our employees' unwavering dedication to our mission, 'we deliver, so you can.' We remain committed to ensuring that Arrive is the top employer of choice for talented individuals who share our values."

As one of the fastest-growing freight brokerages in the nation, Arrive attributes its success to the hard work and dedication of its employees. Through strategic hiring, Arrive has been able to attract world-class talent and foster growth among all levels of the company to serve the needs of its transportation partners.

In a year that also included record revenue and volume achievements, 2022 saw the company promote twenty percent of its workforce to new positions, and hire 950 new team members. Arrive is positioned to hire 3,000 employees through 2025 and open three additional U.S. offices by 2024.

Arrive is proud to offer numerous resources and programs focusing on diversity, equity and inclusion, including its six employee resource groups (ERGs). Arrive's ERGs include: Emerging Professionals, Women in Logistics, Salute, Prisms, Unidos and Black Logistics Group. These ERGs are made up of those who would like to enhance their workplace experience while establishing connections and networking with other employees who identify as part of these communities or as allies.

As an additional investment into employee wellness and to further support employees' mental and physical well-being, Arrive has partnered with the Calm App™, ClassPass™, Rally™ and Sanvello™ to provide free or discounted services. Arrive offers competitive benefits, including paid-time off, paid parental leave, short-term disability coverage at no cost, health and dependent care FSAs, affordable health insurance, including telehealth visits and a dedicated nurseline, and onsite amenities. Arrive's Employee Assistance Program provides access to local childcare, family resources, confidential counseling services, legal support, financial resources, and more.

"We will continue to push the limits of what's possible in both the technology and transportation industries and look forward to celebrating these wins with our team," continued Schoonmaker.

To learn more about Arrive and its available job openings, visit the careers page at arrivelogistics.com/careers .

About Arrive Logistics

Arrive Logistics is a leading multimodal transportation and technology company delivering unparalleled service and custom strategic solutions. With over 1,700 employees, 6,000 customers, and 70,000 carriers in its network, Arrive is one of the largest firms in the freight brokerage industry, with $2.35 billion in 2022 revenue. The company has been recognized as a top workplace by Inc., Great Places to Work, The Austin American-Statesman and The Chicago Tribune. Learn more at www.arrivelogistics.com and explore career opportunities at www.arrivelogistics.com/careers . At Arrive, "We Deliver, So You Can."

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

ABOUT ENERGAGE

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70, 000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit Energage or Workplaces .

