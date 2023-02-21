ELEVAI LABS EXPANDS INTERNATIONAL REACH WITH INDUSTRY LEADER EVOLVE MEDICAL INC. FOR CANADIAN DISTRIBUTION

ELEVAI and EVOLVE To Celebrate New Partnership During AMWC Conference North America

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ELEVAI LABS, INC ., a medical aesthetic biotechnology company specializing in physician-dispensed skincare, proudly announces EVOLVE Medical Inc. as the exclusive distributor of ELEVAI Skincare products in Canada.

The ELEVAI E-Series™ product range, a pre-and post-procedure skincare system developed with a proprietary stem cell exosome technology, will now be available to dermatologists and plastic surgeons throughout Canada. ELEVAI's expansion into Canada taps into the $6B North American Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals market size*. Industry numbers and trends for Canada typically run parallel to those of the U.S. at a tenth of the scale, indicating robust opportunities in this new market.

Sharon Clarke, CEO of EVOLVE Medical Inc. says, "After 35 years in cosmetic dermatology and skincare, I've been fortunate to launch products like JUVÉDERM®1 and BOTOX® Cosmetic2 in Canada as well as bringing best-in-class medical skincare products including ZO® Skin Health and skinbetter science® to Canada. I've been waiting for a series of products that will not only take us to a new level in anti-aging but will also change the way we think about aging. ELEVAI is about to change our world."

The powerhouse ingredient in ELEVAI products is the patent pending ELEVAI Exosome™ technology. As exosomes penetrate the skin, they mimic the body's natural healing responses. Skin damage and extrinsic aging caused by exposure to daily aggressors like pollution and UVA/UVB can benefit from exosomes, supporting improved blood flow as well as promoting collagen and elastin production to reveal rejuvenated skin from the inside out.

Join ELEVAI & EVOLVE Medical Inc. at AMWC North America

Visit ELEVAI at Booth 330 during AMWC's premier aesthetic congress taking place February 23-25 in Miami. ELEVAI is proud to have EVOLVE Medical Inc. join the brand stateside to kick off the new distribution partnership. In addition to exhibiting at the conference, ELEVAI Cofounder Jordan R. Plews PhD and Dermatologist Dr. Natalie Curcio will be speaking in two educational sessions related to exosomes and regenerative aesthetics.

"We are excited about this exclusive distribution agreement as part of our ongoing international distribution strategy," shares Chris Kraneiss, Chief Commercial Officer for ELEVAI Labs. "We have no doubt that EVOLVE Medical will be a productive partner and will help grow the ELEVAI footprint in Canada enabling more physicians and patients to benefit from this innovative, next-generation skincare line."

ABOUT ELEVAI

ELEVAI LABS, INC. is a biotechnology company developing cutting-edge physician-dispensed skincare applications. The company solves unmet needs in the regenerative aesthetics space through a combination of cutting-edge science and next-generation consumer applications. ELEVAI Labs develops state-of-the-art topical aesthetic and medical-grade skin care for the physician-dispensed market, with a focus on leveraging a proprietary stem cell exosome technology.

